US Sheds 701,000 Jobs

Last month's actual losses were likely larger because the government surveyed employers before the heaviest layoffs hit.

Christopher Rugaber
Apr 3rd, 2020
A closed sign is shown at Romeo &amp; Juliet Furniture and Appliances with an empty parking lot in Detroit, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with 10 million people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world.
A closed sign is shown at Romeo & Juliet Furniture and Appliances with an empty parking lot in Detroit, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with 10 million people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

WASHINGTON (AP) — A record-long streak of U.S. job growth ended suddenly in March after nearly a decade as employers cut 701,000 jobs because of the viral outbreak that's all but shut down the U.S. economy. The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% from a 50-year low of 3.5%.

The monthly job loss reported Friday by the government, the worst since the depths of the Great Recession in 2009, is still just a small indication of what's to come. Last month's actual losses were likely even larger because the government surveyed employers before the heaviest layoffs hit in the past two weeks. Nearly 10 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the final two weeks of March, far exceeding the figure for any corresponding period on record.

Virus-induced shutdowns have forced widespread layoffs throughout the economy, from hotels, restaurants and movie theaters to auto factories, department stores and administrative offices. The nearly full point increase in the unemployment rate from February to March was the sharpest monthly rise since 1975.

One sign of how painfully deep the job losses will likely prove to be: During its nearly decade-long hiring streak, the U.S. economy added 22.8 million jobs. Economists expect the April jobs report being released in early May to show that nearly all those jobs will have been lost.

Roughly two-thirds of the job cuts during March were at restaurants, hotels and casinos, which shed 459,000 jobs. Retailers lost 46,000, manufacturers 18,000.

As recently as February, U.S. employers had added 273,000 jobs. Some economists have now forecast that the unemployment rate could go as high as 15% within the next month. That rate would be the worst since the 1930s. During the Great Recession, unemployment peaked at 10%.

More than 90% of the U.S. population is now living under some version of a shutdown order, which has forced the closure of bars, restaurants, movie theaters, factories, gyms and most other businesses. Some hotels are closed; others are largely empty. Fast-food chains are either closed or providing only drive-through service, costing thousands of jobs.

With business activity tightly restricted, analysts expect a stomach-churning recession. Economists at Goldman Sachs have forecast that the economy will shrink at an annual rate of 34% in the April-June quarter — the worse fall on records dating to World War II. Goldman expects the economy to rebound with 19% growth in the third quarter. But even by the end of next year, the economy will not have fully recovered from the damage, Goldman projects.

Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said Thursday on CNBC that he expects the unemployment rate to rise to the mid-teens soon, before falling to about 8% by year’s end.

A key determinant of the economy’s future will be whether businesses can survive the shutdown and rehire many of the workers they laid off. If so, that would help the economy snap back and avoid the type of weak recovery that followed the past three downturns.

So far, some large and small businesses are still paying for health care benefits and keeping in touch with their newly laid-off workers. But if the virus outbreak forces businesses to stay closed into the late summer, many may go bankrupt or won’t have the money to rehire their old employees.

That would keep unemployment elevated, depriving potentially millions of people of a paycheck and slowing the recovery.

More in Labor
Parts Plant Istock
SMBs: When Will Aid Arrive?
With bills fast coming due, no end to business closings and an economy that's all but shut down, owners are worried about survival.
Mar 31st, 2020
In this March 30, 2020 file photo, workers at Amazon&apos;s fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions in the company&apos;s warehouse in New York.
Amazon Fires Worker After Walkout
Several Amazon workers demanded the facility be shut down and cleaned after a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19.
Mar 31st, 2020
Phu Dang, left, the owner of i5 Pho restaurant, gets help from a contractor as he boards up his business, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Seattle&apos;s downtown Pioneer Square neighborhood.
Job Cuts Pile Up; Ford Switches Gears
The automaker says that starting the week of April 20, it expects to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days.
Mar 31st, 2020
In this June 15, 2017, file photo, bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., sit inside this shopping cart. A group of Instacart workers are organizing a strike across the U.S. starting Monday, March 30, 2020, to demand more pay and protection as they struggle to meet a surge in demand for grocery deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic.
Instacart, Amazon Workers Strike
The unrest called attention to mounting discontent among low-wage workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic.
Mar 31st, 2020
In this March 17, 2020, photo, Theresa Malijan, a registered nurse, has hand sanitizer applied on her hands.
Relief Package Can't Fix Shortages
The problem isn’t a lack of money, experts say. It’s that there’s not enough of those supplies available to buy.
Mar 30th, 2020
In this April 19, 2018 file photo, trainees work at Snowtex garment factory in Dhamrai, near Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Garment Workers Going Unpaid
About 4.1 million people work in apparel factories in Bangladesh, the world's No. 2 garment exporter after China.
Mar 30th, 2020
Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York.
Relief Bill Expands Unemployment Aid
The legislation for the first time makes gig workers, independent contractors, the self-employed, people with limited work history and part-time workers eligible for unemployment benefits.
Mar 27th, 2020
A technician works at the Ferrari department factory in Maranello, Italy.
Italy Shuts Most Factories
Economists grow dizzy speculating on the possible economic drag in a country that never fully recovered from back-to-back recessions the last two decades.
Mar 27th, 2020
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers labor at an assembly line for Dongfeng Passenger Vehicle Company in Wuhan, in central China&apos;s Hubei Province, March 24, 2020.
Housing Disruption; a Call for Robots
A look at the coronavirus' impact on the global economy, particular economic sectors, and the workplace.
Mar 26th, 2020
In this Nov. 11, 2014 photo, Ron Hudgins welds a 2015 Ford F-150 cab at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Mich.
Major Autos Push for Factory Restart
Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Toyota took steps to re-open their plants by mid-April.
Mar 26th, 2020
The dining section is closed off at East Side Pockets, a small restaurant near Brown University on Wednesday March 25 in Providence, RI. President Donald Trump wants the country open for business by mid-April, but some experts warn it&apos;s not as easy as flipping a switch: Economies run on confidence, and that is likely to be in short supply for as long as coronavirus cases in the United States are still rising.
Businesses Cautious to Restart Amid Virus
President Donald Trump wants the country open for business by mid-April, but some experts warn it's not as easy as flipping a switch.
Mar 26th, 2020
Visitors are unable to gain access to the Department of Labor due to closures over coronavirus concerns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.
3.3M US Jobless Claims Break Record
The number surged past anything recorded during the 2008 recession.
Mar 26th, 2020
Processing Stock
Ohio Cracker Plant Moves Ahead
Thousands of workers would be needed to build the ethane plant.
Mar 25th, 2020
I Stock 505619620
DoL Issues Guidance on Paid Sick Leave
The new guidance aims to teach employees and employees how to utilize protections offered by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Mar 25th, 2020