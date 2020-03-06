FBI: Charges Against UAW Exec 'Offensive' to Workers

“We stand before you today because of greed — pure and simple greed," Detroit's head of the FBI said.

Ed White
Mar 6th, 2020
In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Gary Jones, United Auto Workers President, speaks during the opening of their contract talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Auburn Hills, Mich.
In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Gary Jones, United Auto Workers President, speaks during the opening of their contract talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors on Thursday charged the former president of the United Auto Workers with corruption, alleging he plotted with others to embezzle more than $1 million to splurge on private villas, golf outings, boozy meals and horseback rides on beaches.

The federal government has been marching toward Gary Jones for months, after an embarrassing search of his Detroit-area home and a series of guilty pleas in a wide-ranging investigation of UAW leaders living the high life while representing blue collar workers.

“We stand before you today because of greed — pure and simple greed. ... The charges against Gary Jones are offensive to the hard-working men and women of the UAW," said Steve D'Antuono, the head of the FBI in Detroit.

Jones was charged with conspiring to embezzle, to aid racketeering and to defraud the government. The document was titled a criminal “information,” which signals that a guilty plea is likely.

Defense attorney J. Bruce Maffeo offered no comment. Jones was UAW president for about 1 1/2 years before quitting under a cloud in November.

Nine union officials and a late official's spouse have pleaded guilty since 2017. The investigation began with the discovery that Fiat Chrysler money from a Fiat Chrysler-UAW job training center was stolen. It then stretched to embezzlement of union funds.

The court filing against Jones describes a scheme to pocket cash and enjoy luxuries, starting in 2010, long before he rose to the presidency.

Jones and other officials set up accounts that were supposed to be used for legitimate conference expenses in California. Instead, according to the government, they used the money to pay for “private villas, high-end liquor and meal expenses, golfing apparel, golf clubs and green fees.”

Jones, for example, ordered more than $13,000 worth of cigars from a shop in Arizona, according to the court document.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider recited a litany of other excesses: horseback riding on the beach, sunglasses, spa treatments for spouses.

“We are not done and I can't predict when we will be done,” Schneider said when asked if more people were being targeted.

The latest guilty plea occurred Monday when Edward “Nick” Robinson appeared in court. He was based at the UAW's Region 5 office near St. Louis, which was led by Jones until Jones became UAW president in 2018. The government said Robinson fraudulently obtained $500,000 to $700,000, giving at least $60,000 to Jones.

Vance Pearson, another Jones ally from his time in St. Louis, pleaded guilty in February. He followed Jones to become head of the regional office.

The UAW expressed disgust about the allegations against Jones, who marched in Detroit's Labor Day parade last year, just days after agents seized golf clubs and more than $30,000 from his Canton Township home.

“This is a violation of trust, a violation of the sacred management of union dues, and goes against everything we believe in as a union,” the UAW said.

The union now is led by Rory Gamble, who has promised to reform the culture in the UAW's top ranks. As part of that effort, a Michigan vacation home built on union property for retired President Dennis Williams is listed for sale at $1.3 million.

The UAW, based in Detroit, has about 400,000 members and is best known for representing workers at Fiat Chrysler, General Motors and Ford Motor.

Schneider said some type of government oversight of the UAW is possible when the criminal investigation ends. He referred to recent positive comments by the head of the Teamsters union, which emerged from oversight after 30 years.

“It could possibly be a good model here,” Schneider said.

The scandal has caused tension between GM and Fiat Chrysler. GM filed a racketeering lawsuit against the rival, alleging Fiat Chrysler was able to negotiate valuable labor concessions with the UAW in exchange for payoffs at a job training center. Three Fiat Chrysler officials pleaded guilty, including the company's former labor relations chief.

A $262,000 mortgage on a union official's home was paid off with training center money from Fiat Chrysler.

More in Labor
I Stock 910637250
UAW Selling Exec's Lavish Home
The Detroit News reports that the home's design plan included granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, a fireplace, wine cooler and a hidden storage room.
Mar 4th, 2020
I Stock 862290790
US, China Clash Over Intellectual Property
Top U.S. officials including White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and others have spoken out against China's candidate.
Mar 4th, 2020
UAW official Edward Robinson leaves federal court in Detroit, Monday, March 2, 2020.
Ex-UAW Official Pleads Guilty
Edward “Nick” Robinson is accused of conspiring with other labor leaders to steal more than $1 million in dues while enjoying golf, lavish lodging, meals and booze.
Mar 3rd, 2020
A man with a mask walk through torii gates at the Hie Shrine In Tokyo, Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Electronics Maker Sharp to Make Masks
The company will start by the end of this month, at 150,000 masks a day, rising to 500,000 a day.
Mar 2nd, 2020
In this Oct. 22, 2013 file photo, former Chairman and CEO of General Electric Jack Welch appears on CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Welch, who transformed General Electric Co. into a highly profitable multinational conglomerate and parlayed his legendary business acumen into a retirement career as a corporate leadership guru, has died at the age of 84.
Famed GE CEO Jack Welch Has Died
He personified the so-called “cult of the CEO” during the late-1990s boom, when GE's soaring stock price made it the most valuable company in the world.
Mar 2nd, 2020
This Sept. 15, 2019 file photo shows the General Motors Lansing Delta Township plant in Lansing, MI.
GM to Add 1,200 Workers at 2 Michigan Factories
Both additional shifts will start working sometime between April and June.
Feb 28th, 2020
I Stock 1125981919 (1)
Study: Telecommuting Has Little Impact on Corporate Careers
New research debunks the stigma that employees who work remotely have difficulty with career advancement.
Feb 28th, 2020
Amazon
Amazon Gets $4.5M Tax Break
Amazon plans to invest $50 million in new equipment and machinery.
Feb 27th, 2020
Bf02cc49 Af4f 4c59 Afde A631bd5ddbe6 1 c286227ca9fad1d443dafd9a3a90a500
Freshpet to Build New TX Plant, Add 400+ Jobs
To be built 35 miles southeast of downtown Dallas, the company is calling the new location its third FreshPet Kitchen.
Feb 26th, 2020
I Stock 1006095910
Managing Remote Workers Takes More Than Apps
Remote working is gaining momentum at small businesses, allowing many companies to look for help far from their home base.
Feb 26th, 2020
In this Feb. 21, 2020 photo, reusable shopping bags are displayed inside an Amazon Go Grocery store set to open soon in Seattle&apos;s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Amazon Opens Cashier-Less Store
At the new store shoppers can grab milk or eggs and walk out without checking out or opening their wallets.
Feb 25th, 2020
I Stock 1130785257
Chemical Firm: US Wrong to Deny Visa
A Ukrainian software developer has spent three years working on the company's ERP but the US won't grant him access to implement it.
Feb 25th, 2020
I Stock 599495514
Bank Backs Off Monitoring Work Breaks
Barclays had installed a program that tracked employees and sent warnings if they spent too long on breaks.
Feb 20th, 2020
I Stock 1165571253
Airbus to Cut Over 2,300 Jobs
Airbus pointed to a “flat space market and postponed contracts on the defense side.”
Feb 20th, 2020