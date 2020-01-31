Amazon's Workforce Hits 500K

That's up 43 percent from the year before and more than triple what it was five years ago.

Joseph Pisani
Jan 31st, 2020
In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York.
In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York.
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Need more proof that Amazon is big? It came this week.

Amazon's U.S. workforce has topped 500,000 for the first time, up 43% from the year before and more than triple what it was five years ago, the company said Friday. It gained 150,000 workers last year, more than the size of Apple's entire workforce.

When it reported its quarterly performance Thursday , Amazon revealed that 150 million people were paying to be members of its Prime service, w hich offers faster shipping and other perks. On Friday, even while the Dow fell 600 points, Amazon shares soared passed $2,000 apiece, doubling in price in about two years.

Amazon's growth comes with increased scrutiny. Some Democratic presidential candidates want to break it up. Others want it to pay more taxes. It is a regular target of President Donald Trump, who has been tweeting similar complaints as he fights with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post. Amazon has said it shouldn't be broken up, and that it pays all the taxes it owes.

Being under the microscope has not slowed its phenomenal growth. Sales during the holiday season soared. Its other businesses, including cloud computing and advertising, grew, too, despite increased competition from other big tech companies.

Analysts at Benchmark said the results were a “not-so-subtle reminder Amazon is still king."

After retreating from a proposed new headquarters location in New York City because of local opposition, it has ramped up hiring across the country, including New York City. Amazon said it has 30,000 workers in tech offices outside of its Seattle home, in cities such as Chicago, Denver and Austin, Texas. That group of workers is up 50% in the last year and a half, Amazon said.

It has also increased hiring at its warehouses and delivery centers, where orders are packed and shipped.

Worldwide, Amazon had 798,000 employees by the end of last year. Only one American company beats Amazon in the size of its workforce: retail rival Walmart, which employs 1.5 million in the U.S. and more than 2 million worldwide.

Walmart, however, took 35 years to build a workforce of similar size to Amazon today. Amazon reached the milestone in 24 years, more than a decade sooner.

More in Labor
In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo Walmart associate Javaid Vohar, right, checks out customers at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart says it is testing higher wages for new hourly positions at 500 of its U.S. stores as part of an overall strategy to better empower its staff.
Walmart Tests Higher Starting Wages
These workers will be trained and empowered to develop broader retail skills, and will gain an extra dollar per hour.
Jan 27th, 2020
This Oct. 16, 2019, file photo shows a sign at a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa. Fiat Chrysler is moving to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by rival General Motors, denying allegations that it bribed union officials to impose higher labor costs on GM. In papers filed Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 with the federal court in Detroit, FCA argued that GM&rsquo;s lawsuit is not based on facts.
FCA Denies GM's Bribery Accusations
GM alleges in the lawsuit filed last November that Fiat Chrysler bribed officials of the United Auto Workers Union to saddle GM with higher costs.
Jan 27th, 2020
Spirit Aerosystems Ap
Spirit AeroSystems Layoffs are Spreading
More layoffs follow Spirit's Jan. 10 announcement that it was laying off 2,800 workers in Wichita.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Layoffs Istock
NJ to Mandate Severance Pay
It applies to companies with 100 or more full-time employees.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Digital Twin
Preparing Reticent Workers for Digital
The failure to properly account for and overcome the “people problem” is why so few initiatives succeed.
Jan 17th, 2020
Fuselages for the Boeing 737 Max, stored at Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, KS.
Kansas Better Prepared for Layoffs
During the Great Recession, the state had to borrow money to prop up its unemployment insurance trust fund.
Jan 17th, 2020
General Motors Ap
GM: 1,350 Temps to get Full-Time Jobs
The workers got a path to full-time status in contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers union and the company.
Jan 15th, 2020
Gm Plant Production Ap
Study Tabulates Automakers Cost Increases
The Center for Automotive Research calculated that General Motors and Ford will see their total costs grow $8 per hour, while Fiat Chrysler's will rise by $11 an hour.
Jan 15th, 2020
4400 1000
Russell Stover Cutting, Adding Jobs
The chocolates maker plans to close some facilities and stores nationwide, but the expected loss of about 400 jobs will be offset by new jobs from expansion elsewhere.
Jan 14th, 2020
Mb E24 Thumb
ABB Cuts 113 Jobs at Transformer Plant
It works out to about 25% of the workforce.
Jan 14th, 2020
Mc Donalds Sign Ap
Labor Dept. Clarifies 'Joint Employer'
The issue mostly affects franchise businesses, but also firms that have outsourced services such as cleaning and maintenance.
Jan 13th, 2020
In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, completed Boeing 737 MAX fuselages, made at Spirit Aerosystems in Wichita, KS, sit covered in tarps near the factory.
Boeing Supplier to Cut 2,800 Jobs in KS
Tied to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, the layoffs threaten to hurt a state economy that's been solid for months.
Jan 10th, 2020
In this Oct. 1, 2019 file photo, Gabriel Picon, right, talks with a representative from GameStop during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami.
US Adds 145K Jobs; Unemployment at 3.5%
Manufacturing companies added just 46,000 jobs in all of 2019.
Jan 10th, 2020
Picnic&apos;s pizza-making robot makes a pizza at a food vendor&apos;s booth during the CES tech show, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas.
CES: Pizza from Robots
The robot, which resembles an assembly line, can churn out 300 12-inch pies in an hour.
Jan 9th, 2020