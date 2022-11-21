How to Take a Career Break

Three tips to make the most of your break.

Liz Weston
Nov 21, 2022
Break
iStock

Back in 2016, Jamie Clark of Seattle was a software engineer who planned to take a year off of work to finish a master's degree in computational linguistics. One year turned into three and a career change into financial planning.

Nowadays, Clark, who uses they/them pronouns, believes the experience makes them a better advisor – particularly since their career break didn't turn out as originally planned.

"Part of our job as financial planners is to help people be prepared," says Clark, now a certified financial planner who recently launched their own firm, Ruby Pebble Financial Planning. "And I want to help people build that flexibility."

Career breaks are extended and usually unpaid stretches of time off work. Such breaks can be aspirational — giving you time to travel, pursue a degree, change careers or launch a business. Or, they can be prompted by life events, such as caring for a child, nursing a family member or dealing with an illness or burnout.

Whatever the cause, some planning can help you make the most of your break.

SAVE AND BUDGET DILIGENTLY

CFP Henry Hoang of Irvine, California, doesn't believe most people need detailed budgets, as long as they're saving adequately for their goals. But career breaks are an exception, he says. When your paychecks stop, you'll want to have enough savings to sustain you. That starts with knowing precisely what you're spending today and estimating what your expenses will be during your break. Some costs might decline, such as commuting or child care. But you also might have new costs, including higher health insurance premiums if your current coverage is employer-subsidized.

Once you calculate how much you need to save, consider adding a fudge factor equal to two or three months' worth of expenses in case it takes longer than expected to land your next job, Hoang suggests. One of Hoang's friends didn't do that, and wound up raiding his 401(k) to pay the bills.

And speaking of retirement: Extended breaks could mean you'll need to work past normal retirement age or increase your savings rate significantly to retire on time. If you're planning to take more than two years off, use a retirement calculator or consult a financial planner to see how that might affect your plans to retire, Hoang says.

Clark saved enough from a high-paying job to cover living expenses for two years, and was able to stretch that to three years after getting married. Their spouse paid the bills as Clark used remaining savings to pay tuition and other costs to get their financial planning credential.

Clark says that careful tracking of expenses and thoughtful budgeting not only helped make their savings last, but it also alleviated some of the stress of Clark being without a paycheck.

"There are always surprises, but it's good to try and minimize them, or at least minimize impact on your finances," Clark says.

MAKE A PLAN FOR YOUR TIME

You may feel you need a break from strict schedules, but having no plan means you could waste this precious time you prepared and saved for.

Hoang has another cautionary tale from a client who started his break with a strong desire to change careers and spend more time with his young children. His days quickly filled up with parenting duties, and he never made time to explore other jobs, Hoang says. When his savings ran out, he ended up going back into his same field.

"Having clarity on what you really want out of this career break could make a tremendous difference in experience overall," Hoang says.

The details of your plan will depend on your career break goals, but consider scheduling lunch with a professional colleague every month or so to maintain your network and stay abreast of developments in your field. If you're considering a career change, make a timeline for when you'll accomplish certain steps, such as meeting with a career counselor and determining what education or certifications you'll need.

CONSIDER ALTERNATIVES

An extended career break may not be possible. You may have too much debt, too many bills or too many people depending on you to go months or years without a paycheck. Even if you have the savings, you may be understandably wary about leaving the job you have without another one lined up.

But that doesn't necessarily mean you're stuck.

A few employers offer paid sabbaticals , while others provide unpaid leave to workers who need a break. You may be eligible for up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act if you have a newborn, adopt or foster a child, suffer from a serious health condition or are caring for an immediate family member such as a child, spouse or parent with a serious health condition.

Given the tight labor market, your employer may be willing to adjust your workload, transfer you to a job with less responsibility or reduce your hours. That could free up the time and energy you need to focus on what's important to you — and what you want next in your life.

Latest in Labor
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
Sponsored
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
October 24, 2022
I Stock 1318111773
American Workers Feel Alienated, Helpless & Overwhelmed
November 10, 2022
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday.
Meta Cuts 11,000 Jobs
November 9, 2022
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table.
Labor Agency Tallies Votes in Another Amazon Union Election
October 18, 2022
Related Stories
Student employees in the Industry Design Experience for Auburn Students, or IDEAS, program stand by a blow-up replica of the Space Launch System they are working on.
Labor
Boeing & Auburn University Training, Inspiring Future Engineers
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday.
Labor
Meta Cuts 11,000 Jobs
Hyundai
Labor
Supplier to Hire 630 Near Hyundai's EV Plant in Georgia
Inventory Hacks for the Holiday
Sponsored
Inventory Hacks for the Holiday
More in Labor
Making the Culture Changes That Assure Digital Transformation Success
Sponsored
Making the Culture Changes That Assure Digital Transformation Success
Optimizing production levels relies on a manufacturer's ability to empower workers – from the back office to the factory. Download the whitepaper.
November 17, 2022
An employee in protective clothing takes a sample from the furnace at the steel producer, Salzgitter AG, in Salzgitter, Germany, Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Labor
German Industrial Workers to Get Pay Raises in 2-Year Deal
The country's biggest industrial union struck a deal that will see millions of workers get raises totaling 8.5% over two years as well as one-time payments meant to cushion the effect of sky-high inflation.
November 18, 2022
The SpaceX logo is displayed on a building, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Laws & Regulations
Fired SpaceX Employees Accuse Company of Violating Labor Law
The complaint details what allegedly happened after employees circulated a letter critical of Musk.
November 18, 2022
Ground Beef is on display in a market in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Labor
Lawsuit Accuses Largest U.S. Meat Producers of Wage Fixing
The lawsuit seeks to represent hundreds of thousands of workers at 140 plants.
November 17, 2022
Student employees in the Industry Design Experience for Auburn Students, or IDEAS, program stand by a blow-up replica of the Space Launch System they are working on.
Labor
Boeing & Auburn University Training, Inspiring Future Engineers
The IDEAS program employs students who are working on critical projects.
November 17, 2022
An Amazon Prime truck in Pacifica, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020.
E-Commerce
Amazon Begins Mass Layoffs
The company was already axing some projects in an effort to cut back on costs.
November 17, 2022
An operator/maintenance technician can quickly initiate resolution with an AR connection session like that from Ajax/CECO/Erie Press and then communicate with a press expert who will guide them through troubleshooting – often within minutes.
Labor
Forging Solutions: Expert Troubleshooting and Training Using Augmented Reality
AR technology can provide expert step-by-step forging press troubleshooting and training.
November 16, 2022
A worker walks along tracks at a BNSF rail yard in Kansas City, Kan., Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Another Union Rejects Deal with Nation's Freight Railroads
Three unions have voted down the agreements so far.
November 15, 2022
U.S. Department of Labor building, Washington.
Labor
Labor Dept. Recovers $12K for Medical Leave Violations
The nutritional products manufacturer failed to allow protected "intermittent" leave.
November 11, 2022
I Stock 1318111773
Labor
American Workers Feel Alienated, Helpless & Overwhelmed
Here's one way to alleviate their malaise.
November 10, 2022
Freight cars at the Norfolk Southern Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022.
Labor
Potential Railroad Strike Delayed
The move will give railroads more time to renegotiate with unions that rejected their deals.
November 10, 2022
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday.
Labor
Meta Cuts 11,000 Jobs
“Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected,” Mark Zuckerberg said.
November 9, 2022
Hyundai
Labor
Supplier to Hire 630 Near Hyundai's EV Plant in Georgia
The company is "the first of many."
November 8, 2022
Selkirk rail yard in Selkirk, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Another Rail Union Approves Labor Deal
But all 12 have to approve contracts to prevent a strike.
November 7, 2022
A help wanted sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., Sept. 21, 2022.
Labor
Employers Keep Hiring at Solid Clip
Last month’s hiring remained near the robust pace it has maintained in the two-plus years since the pandemic recession ended.
November 4, 2022