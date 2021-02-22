Google Fires AI Manager who Protested Her Peer's Departure

She follows the recent departure of another Google employee involved in the same field.

Feb 22nd, 2021
Associated Press
Google Ap
AP news

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google has fired a leader of its artificial intelligence ethics team in the fallout from the recent departure of another former employee involved in the same field.

The internet company confirmed the firing Friday after Margaret Mitchell announced her ouster on Twitter.

The firing comes a month after Mitchell also vented on Twitter about the handling of her former colleague, Timnit Gebru, who parted ways with Google late last year. Gebru, a Black woman, said she was fired in a dispute over a research paper, while Google said it had accepted her resignation.

Hundreds of Google employees have signed an online petition protested Gebru's departure. Mitchell, though, was even more outspoken in a Jan. 19 tweet that insinuated that a meeting company CEO Sundar Pichai had scheduled with the leaders of historically Black colleges and universities was merely window dressing.

Google said Mitchell was fired after an internal investigation concluded she had broken multiple company policies. The violations included the unauthorized removal of confidential company documents and other private information about its employees, according to Google's statement.

More in Industry 4.0
Robots Welding In Factory 156642859 4069x2630
CEO Offers Projections for US Manufacturing in 2021
"Flexibility and foresight are highly achievable and likely closer in reach than some may think, given the maturity of smart manufacturing technology solutions."
Jan 21st, 2021
Businessman Touching Industry 4 0 Icon In Virtual Interface 605737090 1256x838
The Digital Transformation — Part II: How to Start Your Journey
The "all or nothing" game is a thing of the past.
Jan 13th, 2021
Asset Management
The Digital Transformation — Part I: From Post-Its to TV Screens
In the first of a three-part series, the author discusses recent advances that provide manufacturers with greater real-time visibility into shop floor production.
Jan 12th, 2021
Io T
How Manufacturers Are Reengineering Themselves — and Their Futures
Interconnectedness through Industry 4.0 gives manufacturers an edge in two key areas.
Jan 8th, 2021
Digital Threads
Weaving the Fabric of Manufacturing's Future
If you don’t know your destination and head in the wrong direction, your digital threads could leave you needing a lot of stitches.
Jan 5th, 2021
Digital Twin
How Digital Twins Are Revolutionizing Industrial Efficiency
As a more thorough understanding of the technology's application potential grows, digital twins are saving time and money across product design and manufacturing.
Dec 17th, 2020
Purdue University researchers are doing work at the intersection of artificial intelligence and neuroscience. In this photo, a research participant is wearing an EEG cap with electrodes.
Purdue Researchers Find Blind Spots in AI, Neuroscience
Findings debunk dozens of prominent published papers claiming to read minds with EEG.
Dec 15th, 2020
I Stock 1218975926
Racial Stereotypes Drive Students of Color Away from STEM
But many still persist.
Dec 15th, 2020
Apple I Stock 696091516
Apple Partners on Coding Centers at Historically Black Colleges
Apple and Tennessee State have been working together for the last two years to expand the initiative.
Dec 15th, 2020
Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during a visit to El Centro College in Dallas, Oct. 3, 2019.
Google to Review AI Scholar's Abrupt Exit
CEO Sundar Pichai apologized for how the departure "seeded doubts" in the company.
Dec 11th, 2020
Businessman Touching Industry 4 0 Icon In Virtual Interface 605737090 1256x838
11 Lessons in Digital Transformation
The following examples offer some framework in setting the right goals, proper planning, and how to realize those goals with greater speed and less pain.
Dec 11th, 2020
Predictive Analytics
The Expanding Role of Predictive Analytics in Manufacturing
Beyond maintenance, the AI-driven technology has evolved to offer solutions for quality control, downtime and operational efficiency throughout the plant floor and supply chain.
Dec 8th, 2020