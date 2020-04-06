Ukraine Battles Forest Fires Near Chernobyl

Firsov said radiation levels at the fire were substantially higher than normal.

Associated Press
Apr 6th, 2020
A Geiger counter shows increased radiation level against the background of the forest fire burning near the village of Volodymyrivka in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, Sunday, April 5, 2020.
A Geiger counter shows increased radiation level against the background of the forest fire burning near the village of Volodymyrivka in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Associated Press

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Ukrainian firefighters labored into Sunday night trying to put out two forest blazes in the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power station, which was evacuated because of radioactive contamination after the 1986 explosion at the plant.

Ukraine's emergencies service said one of the fires, covering about five hectares (12 acres), had been localized. It said the other fire was about 20 hectares (50 acres). Earlier Sunday, the head of the state ecological inspection service, Yehor Firsov, said the fires had spread to about 100 hectares (250 acres). The discrepancy in sizes could not immediately be resolved.

Firsov said radiation levels at the fire were substantially higher than normal. But the emergencies service said radiation levels in the capital of Kyiv, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south, were within norms.

The fires were within the 2,600-square-kilometer (1,000-square-mile) Chernobyl Exclusion Zone established after the 1986 disaster at the plant that sent a cloud of radioactive fallout over much of Europe. The zone is largely unpopulated, although about 200 people have remained despite orders to leave.

More in Home
Jtc 3
Snack Maker Keeps Farmers, Amazon Moving
Their cheese snacks are keeping the paychecks flowing for 250+ employees and local dairy farmers, but will that matter to the Shark Tank panel?
Apr 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1163425250
General Mills Allowing Office Employees to Work in Plants
The company's new staff support actions allow healthy office workers to help in its factories and include enhanced benefits for plant employees.
Apr 3rd, 2020
I Stock 157773119
Judge Tosses Shareholder Suit
The judge’s ruling indicates that Lululemon’s board negotiated a separation deal with CEO Potdevin after confirming that he had engaged in “pervasive misconduct.”
Apr 3rd, 2020
Workers gather near the Unit 2 reactor which is undergoing re-fueling during a tour of the Browns Ferry nuclear plant in Athens, Ala. U.S.
Longer Shifts at Nuclear Plants
The shift extensions would allow workers to be on the job for up to 86 hours a week.
Apr 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1174489368
WI Dairies Dump Milk Amid Oversupply
Closures of restaurants and schools have left a lot of milk products with nowhere to go.
Apr 3rd, 2020
In this Nov. 7, 2019, file photo, the first panels of levee border wall are seen at a construction site along the U.S.-Mexico border, in Donna, Texas.
Border Towns Fear Virus Spread
Despite a clampdown on people’s movements in much of the country, groups of workers travel every day from camps in New Mexico to build President Donald Trump’s border wall.
Apr 3rd, 2020
&apos;For Sale By Owner&apos; and &apos;Closed Due to Virus&apos; signs are displayed in the window of Images On Mack in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Lost Your Job? What Now?
Workers who have lost their jobs or income through no fault of their own should immediately file a claim for unemployment.
Apr 3rd, 2020
In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York.
Feds to Breakup Altria-Juul Deal
The complaint alleges that Altria agreed not to compete against Juul in return for the $13 billion stake in the company.
Apr 3rd, 2020
This Saturday, March 28 file photo shows a sign on a liquor store announcing it is closing to keep the neighborhood safe and slow down the COVID-19 coronavirus in Indianapolis.
SMB Stimulus Will Go to Some Big Chains Too
A broad definition of “small business” includes much more than just Main Street shops when lenders start processing applications Friday.
Apr 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1151019886
How Small Business Can Get Virus Aid
Here are questions and answers about financial help available through the government and other sources.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Caution X
Packaging Supplier Fined After Amputation
A Mauser Packaging Solutions employee suffered an amputation in September while cleaning a machine.
Apr 2nd, 2020
I Stock 505619620 (1)
DoL Clarifies Paid Leave Implementation
The FFCRA reimburses private US employers that have fewer than 500 employees with tax credits for the cost of providing paid leave related to COVID-19.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Zantac tablets at a pharmacy in Miami Beach, Fla.
FDA Demands Recall
It was determined that a contamination issue with the medications poses a greater risk than previously thought.
Apr 2nd, 2020
In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash.
US Trade Gap Falls
The Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between what the U.S. buys and what it sells abroad dropped 12.2%.
Apr 2nd, 2020