Eos Energy Relocating HQ to Pittsburgh as Part of $353M Investment

Eos Energy Enterprises, a designer and manufacturer of zinc-based battery energy storage systems, announced plans to invest $352.9 million to relocate its headquarters to Pennsylvania from New Jersey.

The company expects the project to expand its existing manufacturing operations in Allegheny County, create at least 735 jobs and retain 265 positions. The Commonwealth will contribute $22 million to the project.

Eos plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from New Jersey to a 40,000-square-foot office space at Nova Place, located in Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood in the latter half of 2026. The company noted that the move will support its proprietary DawnOS software and controls platform.

Eos currently leases two facilities in Turtle Creek near Pittsburgh, where it installed an automated production line in 2024. As part of this expansion, the company will lease an existing 432,000-square-foot facility in Marshall Township in northern Allegheny County, where it plans to deploy additional production lines.

The company also hopes to strengthen its partnership with local universities, notably Carnegie Mellon University, to cultivate a workforce proficient in robotics, artificial intelligence, computer science and engineering.

Founded in 2008, Eos develops and manufactures aqueous zinc batteries called Znyth, which target the utility, industrial and commercial sector for power storage.

The announcement follows a series of company relocations to Pennsylvania, including photonics firm Excelitas Technologies, plastics manufacturer Mint-X, packaging and container producer Schless Bottles, and Adare Pharma.