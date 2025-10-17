U.S. Rejects Bid to Lease Coal from Public Lands in Utah as Sales in Western States Fall Flat

Marking the third proposed coal sale from public lands in the West to fall through this month.

Matthew Brown
Matthew Daly
Oct 17, 2025
The Spring Creek coal mine is seen in an aerial photograph, taken May 28, 2013, near Decker, Mont.
The Spring Creek coal mine is seen in an aerial photograph, taken May 28, 2013, near Decker, Mont.
Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials rejected a mining company's bid for more than 6 million tons of coal beneath a national forest in Utah, marking the third proposed coal sale from public lands in the West to fall through this month, the Interior Department disclosed Thursday.

The failed sales mark a setback in Republican President Donald Trump's push to revive a coal mining industry that's been in decline for almost two decades. Emissions from burning coal are a leading driver of climate change that's raising sea levels and making weather more extreme.

The Interior Department rejected the sole bid it received for two tracts of federal coal on the Manti-La Sal National Forest because it did not meet the requirements of the Mineral Leasing Act, agency spokesperson Alyse Sharpe said.

The leasing act requires companies to pay fair market value for coal mined on public lands. Sharpe declined to say how much was bid.

The coal tracts near central Utah's Skyline Mine were requested by a subsidiary of Wolverine Fuels LLC, which operates Skyline and two other active coal mines in the area, employing 950 people, according to its website. The Associated Press left voicemails and electronic messages seeking comment from the company.

The Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management offered a lease on one tract, with 1.3 million tons of coal, during an Oct. 1 competitive sale. The other tract, with 5 million tons of coal, was a proposed expansion of an existing lease held. The rejected bid covered both tracts, Sharpe said.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said two weeks ago that the government will open 13 million acres of federal lands for coal mining. But it's unclear who would want that fuel as utilities turn to cheaper natural gas and renewables such as wind and solar to generate electricity.

On Oct. 6, a coal sale from public lands in Montana that would have been the largest by the government in more than a decade drew a single bid of $186,000, or about one-tenth of a penny per ton of coal, and was later rejected. That lease held 167 million tons of coal in southeastern Montana near the Navajo Transition Energy Co.'s Spring Creek mine.

Two days later the Interior Department postponed an even bigger sale — 440 million tons next to the Navajo Nation-owned company's Antelope Mine in Wyoming.

Sharpe repeated the Trump administration's assertion that the policies of former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama were to blame for the failed sales, saying they tried "to dismantle domestic production and shake investor confidence in the industry."

Both Democrats attempted to curb sales of coal from public lands, only to have those policies reversed by Trump.

Three other coal lease sales from public lands were successful under Trump. The largest, in Alabama, involved 54 million tons of higher quality coal used in steelmaking that Warrior Met Coal Mining bought for $46 million, or about 87 cents per ton. Two recent sales in North Dakota of leases containing a combined 30 million tons of coal brought in $186,000 total, or less than a penny per ton.

"As demand for reliable, dispatchable power grows, coal remains a critical component of ensuring affordable and dependable energy for the American people," Sharpe said in a statement.

Industry analysts and economists say the biggest driver of coal's retreat has been market forces that make other energy sources more economical. Many coal plants served by large mines on public lands in the West are nearing retirement.

Environmentalists fought for years against the expansion of Utah's Skyline Mine. Emma Yip with the Center for Biological Diversity described the bid rejection as "yet another face-plant for the Trump administration" as it tries to prop up a dying industry.

"Coal is among the dirtiest energy sources on Earth and burning it continues to sicken and kill Americans. There's no defensible reason to keep it on life support when absolutely nobody wants it," Yip said.

Shrinking coal demand in the U.S. has prompted mining companies to seek out customers overseas, including in Asia where consumption has continued to rise. Wolverine Fuels, Warrior Met Coal Mining and Navajo Transitional Energy Co. export some of their coal.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said during a Thursday conference call with reporters that coal remains the largest source of electricity globally and predicted that U.S. exports of the fuel would increase. Prior efforts to boost exports were hobbled by a lack of U.S. port capacity.

Latest in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
October 14, 2025
A flare burns at Venture Global LNG in Cameron, La., April 21, 2022.
Louisiana Judge Tosses Out Key Permit for Liquefied Natural Gas Facility
October 17, 2025
ASU researcher and conservation scientist Jesse Senko, right, deploys a solar-powered illuminated net in the Sea of Cortez.
Solar-Powered Lights Keep Sea Turtles Out of Fishing Nets
October 16, 2025
A haul truck is seen after being loaded with coal by a mechanized shovel at the Spring Creek mine, in this Nov. 15, 2016 photo, near Decker, Mont.
Republicans Vote to Roll Back Biden-Era Restrictions on Mining, Drilling in 3 Western States
October 10, 2025
Related Stories
A flare burns at Venture Global LNG in Cameron, La., April 21, 2022.
Energy
Louisiana Judge Tosses Out Key Permit for Liquefied Natural Gas Facility
ASU researcher and conservation scientist Jesse Senko, right, deploys a solar-powered illuminated net in the Sea of Cortez.
Energy
Solar-Powered Lights Keep Sea Turtles Out of Fishing Nets
A haul truck is seen after being loaded with coal by a mechanized shovel at the Spring Creek mine, in this Nov. 15, 2016 photo, near Decker, Mont.
Energy
Republicans Vote to Roll Back Biden-Era Restrictions on Mining, Drilling in 3 Western States
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
October 14, 2025
ASU researcher and conservation scientist Jesse Senko, right, deploys a solar-powered illuminated net in the Sea of Cortez.
Energy
Solar-Powered Lights Keep Sea Turtles Out of Fishing Nets
Study proves a new, practical solution to reduce bycatch.
October 16, 2025
A haul truck is seen after being loaded with coal by a mechanized shovel at the Spring Creek mine, in this Nov. 15, 2016 photo, near Decker, Mont.
Energy
Republicans Vote to Roll Back Biden-Era Restrictions on Mining, Drilling in 3 Western States
Advancing the administration's ambitions to expand energy production from public lands.
October 10, 2025
A Holtec International facility is seen in Camden, N.J., June 18, 2019.
Energy
Energy Company Abandons Proposal to Store Nuclear Waste at Site in New Mexico
Holtec said the move would allow it to work with other states that are more amenable.
October 10, 2025
Geothermal Power Plant in Mývatn, Iceland.
Energy
Geothermal Energy Has Huge Potential to Generate Clean Power – Including From Used Oil, Gas Wells
Here's why tapping in to the Earth's surface has never been more important.
October 8, 2025
The Los Angeles skyline is seen from a Baldwin Hills overlook, Feb. 9, 2024.
Oracle
Buildings Turn to 'Ice Batteries' for Sustainable Air Conditioning
They provide cool air without releasing planet-warming emissions.
October 7, 2025
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico delivers his speech during the 130th anniversary celebration of Mária Valeria Bridge in Esztergom, Hungary, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.
Energy
Slovak Leader Announces a Deal with U.S. On a New Nuclear Reactor
The plant will have an output of over 1,000 megawatts.
October 7, 2025
A large lithium battery energy storage system operated by Key Capture Energy that can power 15,000 homes for two hours during outages or high demand sits surrounded by a fence in Blasdell, N.Y., Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.
Energy
Fears of Massive Battery Fires Spark Local Opposition to Energy Storage Projects
A few dozen localities around the U.S. have moved to temporarily block development in recent years.
October 6, 2025
Russell Vought, Office of Management and Budget director, listens as he addresses members of the media outside the West Wing at the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington.
Energy
Trump Administration Cuts Nearly $8B in Clean Energy Projects in States That Backed Harris
The cuts are likely to affect battery plants and could threaten over 200,000 jobs.
October 3, 2025
Workers walk near solar panels that provide partial electrical power to Istiqlal Mosque as the city skyline is seen in the background, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Energy
Indonesia's Clean Energy Future Is At the Center Of a Supply Struggle Between the U.S. and China
Indonesia faces a choice between two stark energy futures.
September 23, 2025
1 6aa64edf
Energy
Solar Fault Hunters Need a New Tool in Their Belt
Lack of effective maintenance cost the solar industry at least $10 billion in 2024.
September 18, 2025
Mrp
Energy
Nuclear in Your Backyard? Tiny Reactors Could One Day Power Towns
Imagine nuclear power so small it fits on a football field (or even a truck), transforming community energy forever.
September 19, 2025
Construction continues at Entergy's Orange County Advanced Power Station, a 1,215-megawatt facility, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Orange, Texas.
Energy
U.S. Electric Grids Under Pressure From Energy-Hungry Data Centers Are Changing Strategy
Texas was first, but won't be the last to bump data centers off grids during emergencies.
September 15, 2025
Oklo
Energy
Oklo Picks Tennessee for $1.7B Advanced Fuel Center
The initial investment will support a facility that recovers material from used nuclear fuel.
September 12, 2025
The Bugey nuclear plant operates in Saint-Vulbas, around Lyon, central France, Oct. 13, 2022.
Energy
Court Says Europe Can Call Nuclear, Natural Gas Investments 'Green'
Nuclear power, though a carbon-free source of electricity, is not typically labeled as green energy.
September 12, 2025