$14 Billion in Clean Energy Projects Have Been Canceled in U.S. This Year

The most recent victims include a battery factory and two EV manufacturing sites.

Alexa St. John
Isabella O'MalleyMatthew Daly
May 29, 2025
A view of a solar farm west of Rio Rancho, N.M., on June 15, 2021.
A view of a solar farm west of Rio Rancho, N.M., on June 15, 2021.
AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File

More than $14 billion in clean energy investments in the U.S. have been canceled or delayed this year, according to an analysis released Thursday, as President Donald Trump's pending megabill has raised fears over the future of domestic battery, electric vehicle and solar and wind energy development.

Many companies are concerned that investments will be in jeopardy amid House Republicans' passage of a tax bill that would gut clean energy credits, nonpartisan group E2 said in its analysis of projects that it and consultancy Atlas Public Policy tracked.

The groups estimate the losses since January have also cost 10,000 new clean energy jobs.

The tax credits, bolstered in the landmark climate bill passed under former President Joe Biden in 2022, are crucial for boosting renewable technologies key to the clean energy transition. E2 estimates that $132 billion in plans have been announced since the so-called Inflation Reduction Act passed, not counting the cancellations.

Last week's House bill effectively renders moot many of the law's incentives. Advocacy groups decried the potential impact that could have on the industry after the multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package passed.

"The House's plan coupled with the administration's focus on stomping out clean energy and returning us to a country powered by coal and gas guzzlers is causing businesses to cancel plans, delay their plans and take their money and jobs to other countries instead," E2 executive director Bob Keefe said.

The Senate is now reviewing the bill with an informal July 4 deadline to get it to the president's desk.

What has been canceled

Some of the most recent cancellations include the Kore Power battery factory in Arizona and BorgWarner's closure of two EV manufacturing sites in Michigan. Bosch suspended a $200 million investment in a hydrogen fuel cell factory in South Carolina, citing changes within the market over the past year in a statement to The Associated Press.

Tariffs, inflationary pressures, nascent company struggles and low adoption rates for some technologies may also have been reasons for these companies' plans changing. For instance, the battery storage and electric vehicle sectors have seen the most impact in 2025, with the latter especially having had had a difficult past few years. Several projects spurred by the IRA were also canceled prior to 2025.

Of the projects canceled this year, most — more than $12 billion worth — came in Republican-led states and congressional districts, the analysis said. Red districts have benefited more than blue ones from an influx of clean energy development and jobs, experts say.

Georgia and Tennessee are particularly at risk because they are highly invested in EV and battery production, said Marilyn Brown, an energy policy professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology who was not involved in the analysis.

"If all of a sudden these tax credits are removed, I'm not sure how these ongoing projects are going to continue," said Fengqi You, an engineering professor at Cornell University who also was not involved.

A handful of Republican lawmakers have urged the continuation of energy tax credits, with some saying in an April letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. that a repeal could disrupt the American people and weaken the county's position as a global energy leader.

The U.S. and the global stage

The Trump administration has sought to dismantle much of Biden's environmental and climate-related policy — what he calls the Democrats' "green new scam" — withdrawing again from the Paris climate agreement, rolling back countless landmark pollution regulations and environmental initiatives, reconsidering scientific findings supporting climate action, blocking renewable energy sources and more in an effort to bolster a fossil fuel-led "American energy dominance" agenda.

Meanwhile other countries are proceeding with green investments. The European Parliament is committing to the European Union Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, a policy meant to prevent "carbon leakage," or companies moving production to countries where climate policies are less strict. And the International Maritime Organization is moving toward a global carbon tax on shipping.

In a sign that not all hope is lost for the future of renewables in the U.S., April alone saw nearly $500 million in new development, with Japanese manufacturing company Hitachi's energy arm building out transmission and electrification operations in Virginia and materials and technology company Corning investing in solar manufacturing in Michigan.

Still, $4.5 billion in development was canceled or delayed last month, according to E2's tally.

Latest in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
In this photo provided by Tennessee Valley Authority, Scott Hunnewell, vice president of the utility’s New Nuclear Program, signs the construction permit application to build a small modular reactor, Monday, May 19, 2025, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
First U.S. Utility Seeks Permit for Small Nuclear Reactor
May 23, 2025
I Stock 114337797
U.S. Solar Manufacturers Lag Skyrocketing Market Demand
May 23, 2025
Power lines rise in front of electric towers and smokestacks at the Palo Seco power plant in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Thursday, May 8, 2025.
$365M Slated for Solar Projects in Puerto Rico will be Diverted to Power Grid, Sparking Outcry
May 22, 2025
Related Stories
American Battery Technology Company Process Engineer Liz DeMonte at the company’s demonstration lithium hydroxide plant near Reno, Nevada.
Energy
American Battery Technology Company Receives LOI for $900 Million for Nevada Lithium Project
Corning Incorporated World Headquarters in Corning, New York.
Energy
Corning Raises Investment to $1.5 Billion in Michigan
West Virginia Coal Festival teen beauty pageant winner Ava Johnson, 16, collects small pieces of coal left behind at the former Kay Moor coal town and camp in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve near Fayetteville, W.Va., Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Energy
Trump's Push to Save Coal Industry Gets Warm Embrace in West Virginia
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 1, 2025
I Stock 114337797
Energy
U.S. Solar Manufacturers Lag Skyrocketing Market Demand
But industry investments and federal tax incentives have been making progress.
May 23, 2025
Power lines rise in front of electric towers and smokestacks at the Palo Seco power plant in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Thursday, May 8, 2025.
Energy
$365M Slated for Solar Projects in Puerto Rico will be Diverted to Power Grid, Sparking Outcry
The DOE missed a recent contract deadline that would have installed solar systems at health clinics, public housing units.
May 22, 2025
ABB's BESS-as-a-Service graphic.
Energy
ABB introduces Battery Energy Storage Systems-as-a-Service
The introduction aims to simplify renewable energy adoption.
May 21, 2025
An Electrify America Charging Station in Austin, Texas in September 2023.
Energy
Why Predicting Battery Performance Is Like Forecasting Traffic
And how researchers are making progress.
May 20, 2025
A sign for the company Equinor is displayed on Oct. 28, 2020, in Fornebu, Norway.
Energy
Developer to Resume NY Offshore Wind Project
A stop-work order has been lifted for the Empire Wind project.
May 20, 2025
Project Roadrunner under construction in Pecos, Texas.
Energy
Infinium Announces Construction of Large Scale eFuels Production Facility in Texas
The new sustainable aviation fuel plant looks to bring skilled jobs and economic growth to West Texas.
May 19, 2025
American Battery Technology Company Process Engineer Liz DeMonte at the company’s demonstration lithium hydroxide plant near Reno, Nevada.
Energy
American Battery Technology Company Receives LOI for $900 Million for Nevada Lithium Project
The company expects the project to produce nearly 33,000 tons of lithium hydroxide annually.
May 6, 2025
Co2
Software
Epicor Unveils Solution That Treats Carbon Dioxide Equivalent as a Currency
The company saw a need for a simplified approach to environmental accountability in manufacturing.
May 6, 2025
The coal-fired Cholla Power Plant, which shut down in March, is pictured Wednesday, April 23, 2025, near Joseph City, Ariz.
Energy
Arizona Communities Bank On Trump's Push for Coal to Ensure They're Not Forgotten
But is it too late for coal?
May 5, 2025
Corning Incorporated World Headquarters in Corning, New York.
Energy
Corning Raises Investment to $1.5 Billion in Michigan
The company is expanding capacity to meet demand for U.S.-made solar products.
May 2, 2025
This is the sign on a Exxon gas station in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.
Energy
Profits For American Oil Giants Like Exxon Mobil, Chevron Fade in Tandem With Oil Demand
Companies see the lowest profit slump in years.
May 2, 2025
Inside Boviet Solar's New Factory.
Energy
Boviet Solar Opens Its First U.S. PV Module Solar Factory
The company expects the facility to create 460 new jobs.
April 30, 2025
West Virginia Coal Festival teen beauty pageant winner Ava Johnson, 16, collects small pieces of coal left behind at the former Kay Moor coal town and camp in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve near Fayetteville, W.Va., Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Energy
Trump's Push to Save Coal Industry Gets Warm Embrace in West Virginia
Residents say the industry is misunderstood.
April 28, 2025
The smokestacks of the former coal-fired Homer City Generating Station crumble in a planned demolition to make way for a new natural gas-fired power plant in Homer City, Pa., March 22, 2025.
Oracle
Big Tech's Soaring Energy Demands Are Making Coal-Fired Power Plant Sites Attractive
Unused high-voltage lines connecting to the electricity grid play a key role.
April 28, 2025