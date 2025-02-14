EPA Chief Says He Will Seek Return of $20 Billion in Clean Energy Grants

Clean energy advocates say he is illegally attempting to revoke spending for partisan reasons.

Matthew Daly
Feb 14, 2025
Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington.
Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major reversal, the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency said he will try to rescind $20 billion in grants awarded by the Biden administration for climate and clean-energy projects.

In a video posted on X, Administrator Lee Zeldin said the EPA would revoke contracts for a still-emerging "green bank" that is set to fund tens of thousands of projects to fight climate change and promote environmental justice.

The program, approved under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, is formally known as the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, but is more commonly called the green bank. Two initiatives, worth $14 billion and $6 billion respectively, are intended to offer competitive grants to nonprofits, community development banks and other groups for projects with a focus on disadvantaged communities.

The program is a favorite of Democrats who passed President Joe Biden's signature climate law without a single Republican vote, and former EPA Administrator Michael Regan frequently cited it as one of his major accomplishments.

Republicans in Congress have called the green bank a "slush fund" and voiced concern over how the money will be used and whether there will be sufficient accountability and transparency. The Republican-controlled House approved a bill last year to repeal the green bank and other parts of Biden's climate agenda. The bill was blocked in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Zeldin, in the video posted Wednesday night, said there will be "zero tolerance of any waste and abuse" at the EPA under his administration. He cited "an extremely disturbing video" on X that features a former EPA staffer stating that the Biden administration was "tossing gold bars off the Titanic" in order to spend billions of taxpayer dollars before President Donald Trump took office.

"The days of irresponsibly shoveling boatloads of cash to far-left activist groups in the name of environmental justice and climate equity are over," Zeldin said. "I've directed my team to find your gold bars, and they found them. Now we will get them back inside of control of government as we pursue next steps."

The video Zeldin cited was posted by Project Veritas, a right-wing organization that often uses hidden cameras to try to embarrass news outlets, labor organizations and Democratic officials. In this case, the Veritas video showed Brent Efron, a former EPA special adviser for implementation, speaking at a bar or restaurant with someone who turned out to be with the group. Efron has since left the EPA.

Clean energy advocates denounced Zeldin's action as a political stunt and said he was illegally attempting to revoke spending approved by Congress for partisan reasons. They pledged to challenge the directive in court.

"This is not just an attack on clean energy investments — it's a blatant violation of the Constitution," said Lena Moffitt, executive director of Evergreen Action, an environmental group that supports the green bank. "The Trump team is once again trying to illegally slash programs meant to help American families to fund tax cuts for billionaires."

The money has already been awarded to eight nonprofits, including the Coalition for Green Capital, Climate United Fund, Power Forward Communities, Opportunity Finance Network, Inclusiv and the Justice Climate Fund. Those organizations have partnered with a range of groups, including Rewiring America, Habitat for Humanity and the Community Preservation Corporation.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris announced the grant awards last year at an event in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Latest in Energy
Simplifying Connectivity. Supercharged Efficiency.
Sponsored
Simplifying Connectivity. Supercharged Efficiency.
February 12, 2025
A slogan depicting former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping and the slogan 'Development is the hard truth' in the rural outskirts of Jinan in eastern China's Shandong province on March 22, 2024.
New Coal Power Plant Projects in China Hit the Highest Level in Nearly 10 Years
February 13, 2025
Carbon dioxide and other pollutant billows from a stack at PacifiCorp’s coal-fired Naughton Power Plant, near where Bill Gates company, TerraPower plans to build an advanced, nontraditional nuclear reactor, Jan. 13, 2022, in Kemmerer, Wyo.
Efforts to Put Carbon Dioxide Underground Face Less Support in Trump's Second Term
February 10, 2025
A thick haze hangs over Manhattan in New York on July 20, 2021.
New York Sued By 22 States, Alleging Environmental Fund is Unconstitutional
February 7, 2025
Related Stories
Hydro Fleet 1
Energy
HydroFleet to Build $33 Million Hydrogen Production and Fueling Facility in Georgia
Octillion Power Systems' new Reno, Nevada battery systems manufacturing facility will serve the electric vehicle, off-highway, commercial equipment, marine and grid storage markets.
Energy
Octillion Introduces New Battery Factory in Nevada
Energizer
Energy
Energizer Introduces Plastic-Free Battery Packaging With New Design
Simplifying Connectivity. Supercharged Efficiency.
Sponsor Content
Simplifying Connectivity. Supercharged Efficiency.
More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
February 11, 2025
Carbon dioxide and other pollutant billows from a stack at PacifiCorp’s coal-fired Naughton Power Plant, near where Bill Gates company, TerraPower plans to build an advanced, nontraditional nuclear reactor, Jan. 13, 2022, in Kemmerer, Wyo.
Energy
Efforts to Put Carbon Dioxide Underground Face Less Support in Trump's Second Term
There's doubt that demand for the technology will go away.
February 10, 2025
A thick haze hangs over Manhattan in New York on July 20, 2021.
Energy
New York Sued By 22 States, Alleging Environmental Fund is Unconstitutional
The law forces major energy producers to pay to cover climate change damage.
February 7, 2025
Colombia President's Gustavo Petro addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Sept. 24, 2024.
Energy
Colombia's President Orders National Oil Company to Cancel U.S. Venture
The order comes with environmental concerns in mind.
February 5, 2025
Brandon A. Smith, Mayor of Greenwood; Alex Zhu, CEO of ES Foundry; John R. McCravy, III, South Carolina House District 13; and Dayne Pruitt, Greenwood County Councilmember.
Energy
ES Foundry Launches Solar Cell Factory in South Carolina
The 400,000 square foot facility is scheduled to employ about 500 area residents.
February 4, 2025
Jesus Cuevas, a Petgas technician, puts plastic caps into a shredding machine inside a recycling center in Boca del Rio, Veracruz, Mexico, Jan. 4, 2025.
Energy
Mexican Startup Tackles Plastic Waste by Converting It to Fuel
The startup can process 1.5 tons of plastics a week.
February 3, 2025
Energizer
Energy
Energizer Introduces Plastic-Free Battery Packaging With New Design
The new paper-based packaging simplifies the shopping, opening and storage experience.
January 30, 2025
A data center owned by Amazon Web Services, front right, is under construction next to the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Berwick, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2024.
Energy
Big Tech Wants to Plug Data Centers Directly Into Power Plants
Utilities say it's not fair.
January 27, 2025
A floating solar farm operates on the Cottbuser Ostsee lake near Cottbus, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024.
Energy
Europe Posts Record Year for Clean Energy Use as Trump Pulls U.S. Toward Fossil Fuels
Nearly three-quarters of the EU's electricity doesn't emit planet-warming gases.
January 23, 2025
The five turbines of Block Island Wind Farm operate, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island, R.I., during a tour organized by Orsted.
Energy
Trump Temporarily Halts Leasing, Permitting for Wind Energy Projects
Wind power currently provides about 10% of the electricity generated in the U.S.
January 21, 2025
Sheep graze on a solar farm owned by SB Energy, Buckholts, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024.
Energy
Solar Farms Are Booming in the U.S. and Putting Thousands of Hungry Sheep to Work
Sheep can squeeze between the arrays better than lawnmowers.
January 20, 2025
Flames and smoke from a fire fill the sky at the Moss Landing Power Plant Thursday Jan. 16, 2025 in Moss Landing, Calif.
Energy
A Battery Plant Fire in California Started During a Boom for Energy Storage
How and why batteries are booming.
January 20, 2025
Lumin Image Newsbank
Energy
ABB Expands Residential Energy Management Portfolio in North America
The acquisition brings Lumin's intelligent solutions for electrification.
January 15, 2025
President Joe Biden speaks after greeting reporter Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Paul Whelan at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., following their release as part of a 24-person prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, Aug. 1, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Levies New Sanctions Against Russian Energy Sector
But it's up to Trump to keep them.
January 13, 2025
In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric vehicles are parked at the PG&E Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif.
Energy
California's Pacific Gas & Electric Could Receive $15B in Federal Loans
The loans would help modernize California's grid.
December 18, 2024