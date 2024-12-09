Member of Little Rock Nine Christens Nuclear Submarine Named for Arkansas

The Arkansas is expected to launch next year.

Associated Press
Dec 9, 2024
HII christened Virginia-class submarine Arkansas (SSN 800) at the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
HII christened Virginia-class submarine Arkansas (SSN 800) at the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Chris Rose/HII

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The nuclear submarine USS Arkansas was christened Saturday, almost a decade in the making since the U.S. Navy announced that a Virginia-class submarine would bear the state's name.

Carlotta Walls LaNier, one the nine Black students who desegregated Little Rock Central High School in 1957, launched a bottle of sparkling wine into the hull of the Virginia-class submarine at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.

In 2018, then-Navy Secretary Ray Mabus named the six women of the Little Rock Nine as sponsors of the ship. Besides LaNier, Elizabeth Eckford and Gloria Ray Karlmark also attended the ceremony. All the sponsors had their initials welded into steel plates when the submarine's keel was laid in 2022.

"History is full of groups of collective people who come together to make something happen," the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that LaNier said in a speech before the crowd at the shipyard. "Many people are behind the submarine that we christened today. It's similar to the quote on our currency, E pluribus unum — 'Out of many, one.' We have SSN 800, but many participated in the reality of it being here today."

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro called the ship "the very best of our submarine force capabilities."

"She will always be propelled by the proud legacy of her namesake, represented here today by three of her courageous sponsors, who overcame tremendous adversity as members of the Little Rock Nine," Del Toro said.

A number of speakers also noted the 83rd anniversary of Japan's attack in Pearl Harbor, the event that launched the United States into World War II.

The submarine is the fifth naval ship named for Arkansas, including a battleship. The most recent was a guided missile cruiser that was decommissioned in 1988.

The Arkansas is the 27th in a series of Virginia-class submarines and the 13th built at Newport News, a massive shipyard owned by Huntington Ingalls Industries. The other submarines are built at General Dynamics Corp.'s Electric Boat shipyard in Connecticut.

The Arkansas is expected to launch in 2025.

Latest in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 11, 2024
I Stock 1442960535
Companies Are Still Committing to Net-Zero Emissions, Even if It's a Bumpy Road
December 9, 2024
A tractor travels down Hunt Road in front of a 'Let's Stop Lava Ridge' sign near the Minidoka National Historic Site, July 6, 2023, in Jerome, Idaho.
Feds Approve Scaled-Down Idaho Wind Farm Near Historic Japanese American Incarceration Site
December 9, 2024
An unidentified person leaves Enron Corp. headquarters in Houston at the end of the day Jan. 22, 2002.
Is Enron Back?
December 4, 2024
Related Stories
An unidentified person leaves Enron Corp. headquarters in Houston at the end of the day Jan. 22, 2002.
Energy
Is Enron Back?
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center & Fairgrounds, Oct. 14, 2024, in Oaks, Pa., as moderator South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem listens.
Energy
Trump's Call for 'Energy Dominance' is Likely to Run Into Real-World Limits
Dual Power Abctract Effect With Battery Icon 490694340 1920x1843
Energy
Striking a Balance Through Growth, Energy and Decarbonization
How to Track Actual Costs and Ensure Profitability?
Sponsor Content
How to Track Actual Costs and Ensure Profitability?
More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 11, 2024
A tractor travels down Hunt Road in front of a 'Let's Stop Lava Ridge' sign near the Minidoka National Historic Site, July 6, 2023, in Jerome, Idaho.
Energy
Feds Approve Scaled-Down Idaho Wind Farm Near Historic Japanese American Incarceration Site
The project could power up to 500,000 homes.
December 9, 2024
An unidentified person leaves Enron Corp. headquarters in Houston at the end of the day Jan. 22, 2002.
Energy
Is Enron Back?
If it's a joke, some former employees aren't laughing.
December 4, 2024
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center & Fairgrounds, Oct. 14, 2024, in Oaks, Pa., as moderator South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem listens.
Energy
Trump's Call for 'Energy Dominance' is Likely to Run Into Real-World Limits
The president-elect has pledged to "drill, drill, drill."
December 2, 2024
Simon Stiell, United Nations climate chief, speaks during a closing plenary session at the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Energy
A $300B a Year Deal for Climate Cash at UN Summit Sparks Outrage for Some and Hope for Others
Developing countries were originally asking for $1.3 trillion.
November 25, 2024
Centrus Energy's Technology and Manufacturing Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, after the company announced an expansion of its production of centrifuges at the Tennessee facility to be used for to enrich uranium, which fuels nuclear power plants, at its operations in Piketon, Ohio.
Energy
As U.S. Ramps Up Nuclear Power, Fuel Supplier Plans to Enrich More Uranium Domestically
Many U.S. companies are dependent on foreign providers.
November 21, 2024
Dual Power Abctract Effect With Battery Icon 490694340 1920x1843
Energy
Striking a Balance Through Growth, Energy and Decarbonization
Digital transformation is not just increasing our energy needs — it's transforming them.
November 18, 2024
Anymal conducting autonomous inspection missions at a power distribution facility.
Energy
New Partnership to Deploy Robot Dogs to Inspect U.S. Power and Utility Facilities
The collaboration paves the way for highly automated inspections.
November 14, 2024
I Stock 1643389968
Energy
'Inflation Reduction Act' Tops $1B in Clean Energy Investments
Officials say the legislation has impacted nearly 7,000 American farms and rural small businesses.
November 14, 2024
Oil and Gas operation in Gabon.
Energy
Nigeria Signs $1.2 Billion Deal with Chinese State-Owned Company to Revamp Key Gas Plant
Nigeria will revive a 135 million standard cubic foot gas processing facility plant.
November 14, 2024
Airgas facility, Orlando, Fla., Jan. 2022.
Energy
Airgas to Expand Tennessee Facility to Supply Nearby EV Battery Plant
The gas distributor plans to invest $150 million in the Clarksville location.
November 12, 2024
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump waves as he walks with former first lady Melania Trump at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Energy
Trump Has Vowed to Kill U.S. Offshore Wind Projects. Will He Succeed?
Trump has said the projects kill birds and whales.
November 11, 2024
Handcuff
Safety
Man Charged With Attempting to Use Weapon of Mass Destruction to Destroy Energy Facility
He planned to fly a drone with explosives attached to it into a substation.
November 7, 2024
A piece of Pratt & Whitney's HyADES combustor hero.
Energy
RTX's Pratt & Whitney to Demonstrate Hydrogen-Fueled Turboprop Technology
First phase of HyADES project will test PW127XT engine fuel nozzle and combustor rig.
November 7, 2024
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, also known as TEPCO, the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, reveals a robot to be used to retrieve debris at the power plant in Kobe, western Japan, May 28, 2024.
Energy
A Robot Retrieves the First Melted Fuel from Fukushima Nuclear Reactor
If the radioactivity exceeds the limit, the robot must go back inside the reactor to find another piece.
November 4, 2024