Is Enron Back?

If it's a joke, some former employees aren't laughing.

Juan Lozano
Dec 4, 2024
An unidentified person leaves Enron Corp. headquarters in Houston at the end of the day Jan. 22, 2002.
An unidentified person leaves Enron Corp. headquarters in Houston at the end of the day Jan. 22, 2002.
AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File

HOUSTON (AP) — An elaborate parody appears to be behind an effort to resurrect Enron, the Houston-based energy company that exemplified the worst in American corporate fraud and greed after it went bankrupt in 2001.

If its return is comedic, some former employees who lost everything in Enron's collapse aren't laughing.

"It's a pretty sick joke and it disparages the people that did work there. And why would you want to even bring it back up again?" said former Enron employee Diana Peters, who represented workers in the company's bankruptcy proceedings.

Here's what to know about the history of Enron and the purported effort to bring it back.

What happened at Enron?

Once the nation's seventh-largest company, Enron filed for bankruptcy protection on Dec. 2, 2001, after years of accounting tricks could no longer hide billions of dollars in debt or make failing ventures appear profitable. The energy company's collapse put more than 5,000 people out of work and wiped out more than $2 billion in employee pensions. Its aftershocks were felt throughout the energy sector.

Twenty-four Enron executives, including former CEO Jeffrey Skilling, were convicted for their roles in the fraud. Enron founder Ken Lay's convictions were vacated after he died of heart disease following his 2006 trial.

Is Enron coming back?

On Monday — the 23rd anniversary of the bankruptcy filing — a company representing itself as Enron announced in a news release it was relaunching as a "company dedicated to solving the global energy crisis." It also posted a video on social media, advertised on at least one Houston billboard and a took out a full-page ad in the Houston Chronicle

In the minute-long video full of generic corporate jargon, the company talks about "growth" and "rebirth." It ends with the words, "We're back. Can we talk?"

In an email, company spokesperson Will Chabot said the new Enron was not doing any interviews yet, but "We'll have more to share soon."

Signs point to the comeback being a joke.

In the "terms of use and conditions of sale" on the company's website, it says "the information on the website about Enron is First Amendment protected parody, represents performance art, and is for entertainment purposes only."

Documents filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show College Company, an Arkansas-based LLC, owns the Enron trademark. The co-founder of College Company is Connor Gaydos, who helped create a joke conspiracy theory claiming all birds are actually government surveillance drones.

What do former Enron employees think of the company's return?

Peters said she and some other former employees are upset and think the relaunch was "in poor taste."

"If it's a joke, it's rude, extremely rude. And I hope that they realize it and apologize to all of the Enron employees," Peters said.

Peters, 74, said she is still working in information technology because "I lost everything in Enron, and so my Social Security doesn't always take care of things I need done."

"Enron's downfall taught us critical lessons about corporate ethics, accountability, and the consequences of unchecked ambition. Enron's legacy was the employees in the trenches. Leave Enron buried," she said.

But Sherron Watkins, Enron's former vice president of corporate development and the main whistleblower who helped uncover the scandal, said she didn't have a problem with the joke because comedy "usually helps us focus on an uncomfortable historical event that we'd rather ignore."

"I think we use prior scandals to try to teach new generations what can go wrong with big companies," said Watkins, who still speaks at colleges and conferences about the Enron scandal.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center & Fairgrounds, Oct. 14, 2024, in Oaks, Pa., as moderator South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem listens.
Trump's Call for 'Energy Dominance' is Likely to Run Into Real-World Limits
December 2, 2024
December 2, 2024
Simon Stiell, United Nations climate chief, speaks during a closing plenary session at the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.
A $300B a Year Deal for Climate Cash at UN Summit Sparks Outrage for Some and Hope for Others
November 25, 2024
November 25, 2024
Centrus Energy's Technology and Manufacturing Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, after the company announced an expansion of its production of centrifuges at the Tennessee facility to be used for to enrich uranium, which fuels nuclear power plants, at its operations in Piketon, Ohio.
As U.S. Ramps Up Nuclear Power, Fuel Supplier Plans to Enrich More Uranium Domestically
November 21, 2024
November 21, 2024
