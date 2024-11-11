Trump Has Vowed to Kill U.S. Offshore Wind Projects. Will He Succeed?

Trump has said the projects kill birds and whales.

Wayne Parry
Nov 11, 2024
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump waves as he walks with former first lady Melania Trump at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump waves as he walks with former first lady Melania Trump at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Opponents of offshore wind energy projects expect President-elect Donald Trump to kill an industry he has vowed to end on the first day he returns to the White House.

But it might not be that easy.

Many of the largest offshore wind companies put a brave face on the election results, pledging to work with Trump and Congress to build power projects and ignoring the incoming president's oft-stated hostility to them.

In campaign appearances, Trump railed against offshore wind and promised to sign an executive order to block such projects.

"We are going to make sure that that ends on Day 1," Trump said in a May speech. "I'm going to write it out in an executive order. It's going to end on Day 1."

"They destroy everything, they're horrible, the most expensive energy there is," Trump said. "They ruin the environment, they kill the birds, they kill the whales."

Numerous federal and state scientific agencies say there is no evidence linking offshore wind preparation to a spate of whale deaths along the U.S. East Coast in recent years. Turbines have been known to kill shorebirds, but the industry and regulators say there are policies to mitigate harm to the environment.

Trump has railed against offshore wind turbines spoiling the view from a golf course he owns in Scotland. But numerous environmental groups say the real reason he opposes offshore wind is his support for the fossil fuel industry.

There is almost 65 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity under development in the U.S., enough to power more than 26 million homes, and some turbines are already spinning in several states, according to the American Clean Power Association.

Currently operating projects include the Block Island Wind Farm in Rhode Island, the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project and the South Fork Wind Farm about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Montauk Point on New York's Long Island.

Trump is unlikely to end those projects but might have more leverage over ones still in the planning stage, those in the debate say.

Bob Stern, who headed an office in the U.S. Energy Department responsible for environmental protection during the Ford, Carter and Reagan administrations, said Trump can get Congress to reduce or eliminate tax credits for offshore wind that were granted in the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act. Those credits are an integral part of the finances of many offshore wind projects.

Stern, who leads the New Jersey anti-offshore wind group Save LBI, said Trump also could issue executive orders prohibiting further offshore leases and rescinding approval for ones already approved while pushing Congress to amend federal laws granting more protection for marine mammals.

The president-elect also can appoint leaders of agencies involved in offshore wind regulation who would be hostile to it or less supportive.

Opponents of offshore wind, many of them Republicans, were giddy following the election, saying they fully expect Trump to put an end to the industry.

"I believe this is a tipping point for the offshore wind industry in America," said Robin Shaffer, president of Protect Our Coast NJ, one of the most vocal groups opposing offshore wind on the East Coast. "They have been given a glidepath by Democrat-run administrations at the federal and state level for many years. For this industry, (Tuesday's) results will bring headwinds far greater than they have faced previously."

But Tina Zappile, director of the Hughes Center for Public Policy at New Jersey's Stockton University, noted that in 2018, Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke voiced strong support for offshore wind. And even though the president-elect has bashed the technology, she predicted he won't just make it go away.

"Offshore wind might appear to be on the chopping block — Trump's explicitly said this was something he'd fix on the first day — but when the economics of offshore wind are in alignment with his overall strategies of returning manufacturing to America and becoming energy-independent, his administration is likely to back away slowly from this claim," she said in an interview. "Offshore wind may be temporarily hampered, but its long-term prospects in the U.S. are unlikely to be hurt."

Commercial fishermen in Maine said they hope the Trump administration will undo policies designed to help build and approve offshore wind projects, saying regulators attempted to "future-proof" the industry against political change. Jerry Leeman, CEO of the New England Fishermen's Stewardship Association, called on Trump to reverse a commitment to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030.

The offshore wind industry is taking an optimistic stance, pledging to work with Trump his political allies. National and New Jersey wind industry groups, and several offshore wind developers including Atlantic Shores and Denmark-based Orsted, issued similarly worded statements highlighting terms likely to appeal to Republicans including job creation, economic development and national security.

"By combining the strengths of all domestic energy resources, the Trump administration can advance an economy that is dynamic, secure, and clean," Jason Grumet, CEO of the American Clean Power Association, said in a statement. "We are committed to working with the Trump-Vance administration and the new Congress to continue this great American success story."

But few Republicans were in a welcoming mood following the election. New Jersey Assemblyman Paul Kanitra listed the major offshore wind companies in a Facebook post, saying, "It's time to pack your bags and get the hell away from the Jersey Shore, our marine life, fishing industry and beautiful beaches."

Kanitra said he was looking forward "to your stock prices tanking." And that was starting to happen.

The stock prices of European offshore wind companies, many of which are planning or building projects on the U.S. East Coast, plunged amid fears the new administration would seek to slow or end such projects. Orsted closed down nearly 14% on Wednesday and was down 11% over the past five days. Turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems was down nearly 24% over that same period.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a New Jersey Republican, hosted Trump at a rally earlier this year at which Trump again vowed to kill offshore wind.

"We are currently working out the specifics of what that will look like once he takes office again this January," VanDrew said. "President Trump is a good friend of New Jersey, and he understands the devastating impact these projects will have on our communities."

Latest in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 11, 2024
Handcuff
Man Charged With Attempting to Use Weapon of Mass Destruction to Destroy Energy Facility
November 7, 2024
A piece of Pratt & Whitney's HyADES combustor hero.
RTX's Pratt & Whitney to Demonstrate Hydrogen-Fueled Turboprop Technology
November 7, 2024
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, also known as TEPCO, the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, reveals a robot to be used to retrieve debris at the power plant in Kobe, western Japan, May 28, 2024.
A Robot Retrieves the First Melted Fuel from Fukushima Nuclear Reactor
November 4, 2024
Related Stories
Arco Murray To Build 1 100 000 Square Foot Solar Manufacturing Hub In North Carolina
Energy
ARCO/Murray to Build 1.1 Million-Square-Foot Solar Manufacturing Hub in North Carolina
Rendering3 Crop (1) (1)
Energy
Lyten Announces Plans to Build World’s First Lithium-Sulfur Battery Gigafactory
Law
Energy
Man Admits to Shooting Equipment at Energy Facilities With High-Power Rifle
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 11, 2024
A piece of Pratt & Whitney's HyADES combustor hero.
Energy
RTX's Pratt & Whitney to Demonstrate Hydrogen-Fueled Turboprop Technology
First phase of HyADES project will test PW127XT engine fuel nozzle and combustor rig.
November 7, 2024
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, also known as TEPCO, the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, reveals a robot to be used to retrieve debris at the power plant in Kobe, western Japan, May 28, 2024.
Energy
A Robot Retrieves the First Melted Fuel from Fukushima Nuclear Reactor
If the radioactivity exceeds the limit, the robot must go back inside the reactor to find another piece.
November 4, 2024
Ap24307781947356
Energy
Washington Governor OKs Massive New Wind Farm, Urges Swift Turbine Approvals
The original $1.7 billion project included up to 222 wind turbines across 24 miles of hillsides.
November 4, 2024
Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles, April 26, 2021, near Bingham, Maine.
Energy
Massachusetts Ratepayers to Pay Extra $512M for Transmission Line for Canadian Hydropower
The project’s cost grew from $1 billion to at least $1.5 billion because of inflation and delays.
October 31, 2024
President Joe Biden speaks at the Dundalk Marine Terminal in Baltimore, Oct. 29, 2024.
Energy
Biden Announces $3B to Reduce Carbon Emissions at Ports
The funding aims to improve and electrify infrastructure at 55 sites nationwide.
October 30, 2024
This photo shows the Onagawa nuclear power plant, operated by Tohoku Electric Power Company, Inc., in Onagawa, northeastern Japan, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.
Energy
Japanese Nuclear Reactor Which Survived Earthquake Restarts
The 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 took 20 of Onagawa's 33.
October 30, 2024
The first operating South Fork Wind farm turbine is seen 35 miles east of Montauk Point, N.Y., on Dec. 7, 2023.
Energy
U.S. Chooses Winning Bids in First Commercial Sale for Floating Offshore Atlantic Wind
The leased areas have the potential to power more than 2.3 million homes.
October 30, 2024
An aircraft turbine engine.
Energy
UVA Researchers Develop New Coatings to Boost Turbine Engine Efficiency
Innovative materials could lead to cleaner energy and lower costs.
October 25, 2024
CATL Freevoy Super Hybrid Battery.
Energy
CATL Unveils Freevoy Super Hybrid Battery
Freevoy Super Hybrid Battery has achieved a pure electric range of over 400 kilometers and 4C superfast charging.
October 25, 2024
Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City, N.J., on Nov. 3, 2023.
Energy
Big Offshore Wind Project Proposed for New York as Other Sites Are Evaluated in 3 States
The wind farm would generate 2.8 gigawatts of electricity.
October 23, 2024
WVU researcher Yuxin Wang loads polypropylene into a microwave reactor. Wang is leading a study that explores the use of microwave technology in plastic upcycling.
Energy
WVU Researchers Develop Microwave Technology to Recycle One of the Most Popular, Least Reusable Plastics
Polypropylene may soon become more environmentally friendly.
October 22, 2024
Bridgestone teammates in Akron, Ohio.
Energy
DOE Grant Supports Bridgestone Innovation for Non-Fossil-Based Synthetic Rubber
The company wants to use 100% sustainable raw materials in all tires by 2050.
October 22, 2024
A fusion experiment ran so hot that the wall materials facing the plasma retained defects.
Energy
Reliable Nuclear Fusion Will Require New Heat- and Radiation-Resilient Materials
As the quest for commercial fusion energy continues, scientists will need to engineer more resilient materials.
October 21, 2024
A Highland Electric Fleet School Bus.
Energy
DOE Awards Highland Electric Fleets $10.9 Million to Accelerate Vehicle-to-Grid Services
V2G technology allows electric vehicles to discharge energy back to the grid when utilities need it.
October 18, 2024