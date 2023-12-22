Hydrogen Tax Credit Plan Unveiled as Biden Administration Tries to Jump Start Industry

Officials estimate the credits will deliver $140 billion in revenue and 700,000 jobs by 2030.

Jennifer McDermottFatima Hussein
Dec 22, 2023
Hydrogen storage tanks are visible at the Iberdrola green hydrogen plant in Puertollano, central Spain, March 28, 2023.
Hydrogen storage tanks are visible at the Iberdrola green hydrogen plant in Puertollano, central Spain, March 28, 2023.
AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration released its highly anticipated proposal for doling out billions of dollars in tax credits to hydrogen producers Friday, in a massive effort to build out an industry that some hope can be a cleaner alternative to fossil fueled power.

The U.S. credit is the most generous in the world for hydrogen production, Jesse Jenkins, a professor at Princeton University who has analyzed the U.S. climate law, said last week.

The proposal — which is part of Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act passed last year — outlines a tiered system to determine which hydrogen producers get the most credits, with cleaner energy projects receiving more, and smaller, but still meaningful credits going to those that use fossil fuel to produce hydrogen.

Administration officials estimate the hydrogen production credits will deliver $140 billion in revenue and 700,000 jobs by 2030 — and will help the U.S. produce 50 million metric tons of hydrogen by 2050.

"That's equivalent to the amount of energy currently used by every bus, every plane, every train and every ship in the US combined," Energy Deputy Secretary David M. Turk said on a Thursday call with reporters to preview the proposal.

That may be a useful metric for comparison, but it's a long way from reality. Buses, planes, trains and ships run on liquid fuels for which a delivery infrastructure exists, and no such system exists to deliver cleanly-made hydrogen to the places where it could most help address climate change. Those include steel, cement and plastics factories.

Hydrogen is being developed around the world as an energy source for sectors of the economy like that which emit massive greenhouse gases, yet are difficult to electrify, such as long-haul transportation and industrial manufacturing. It can be made by splitting water with solar, wind, nuclear or geothermal electricity yielding little if any planet-warming greenhouse gases.

Most hydrogen today is not made this way and does contribute to climate change because it is made from natural gas. About 10 million metric tons of hydrogen is currently produced in the United States each year, primarily for petroleum refining and ammonia production.

As part of the administration's proposal, firms that produce cleaner hydrogen and meet prevailing wage and registered apprenticeship requirements stand to qualify for a large incentive at $3 per kilogram of hydrogen. Firms that produce hydrogen using fossil fuels get less.

The credit ranges from $.60 to $3 per kilo, depending on whole lifecycle emissions.

One contentious issue in the proposal was how to deal with the fact that clean, electrolyzer hydrogen draws tremendous amounts of electricity. Few want that to mean that more coal or natural gas-fired power plants run extra hours. The guidance addresses this by calling for producers to document their electricity usage through "energy attribute certificates" — which will help determine the credits they qualify for.

Rachel Fakhry, policy director for emerging technologies at the Natural Resources Defense Council called the proposal "a win for the climate, U.S. consumers, and the budding U.S. hydrogen industry."

But Marty Durbin, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's senior vice president for policy, said the guidance released today "will stunt the growth of a critical industry before it has even begun" and his organization plans to advocate during the public comment process "for the flexibility needed to kickstart investment, create jobs and economic growth, and meet our decarbonization goals."

He accused the White House of failing to listen to its own experts at the Department of Energy.

The Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association includes more than 100 members involved in hydrogen production, distribution and use, including vehicle manufacturers, industrial gas companies, renewable developers and nuclear plant operators. Frank Wolak, the association's president, said it's important the industry be given time to meet any provisions that are required for the top tier of the credit.

"What we can't have is is an industry that is stalled because we have imposed requirements that the marketplace is not ready to fulfill," Wolak said, particularly with the time it takes to bring new renewable resources online.

If the guidance is too restrictive, he said, "you'll see a much smaller, if not negligible growth in this industry and a failed opportunity to capitalize on the IRA."

Other industry representatives welcomed the proposal.

Chuck Schmitt, president of SSAB Americas — a supplier of steel plates— said the proposal "supports SSAB's leadership and innovation in the decarbonization of the steel industry. This clarifying language will help drive new technology investment and create clean energy jobs in the United States."

A 60-day comment period on the proposal now begins.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said the proposal "will further unprecedented investments in a new, American-led industry as we aim to lead and propel the global clean energy transition."

Some of the money will flow to regional networks, or "hubs," of hydrogen producers, consumers and infrastructure that the Biden administration is also trying to kickstart with a $7 billion program. This fall, officials selected clean-energy projects from Pennsylvania to California for the program.

Latest in Energy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
Shown here is a roll of Ateios’ thin sheet electrode material from a production line based on ORNL’s work.
Innovation Crossroads Puts Charge in Battery Startup, Accelerating Path from Lab to Market
December 20, 2023
Maddox Industrial Group Mig
Maddox Industrial Group Announces Expansion to Gulf Coast
December 18, 2023
Ap23349541550576
Electric Vehicles Owners and Solar Rooftops Find Mutual Attraction
December 18, 2023
Related Stories
Oil platforms are visible through the haze near the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Galveston, Texas, Sept. 16, 2023. Oil companies offered $382 million for drilling leases in the Gulf Wednesday after courts rejected the Biden administration's plans to scale back the sale to protect an endangered whale species.
Energy
Oil Companies Offer $382M for Drilling Rights in Gulf of Mexico
Shown here is a roll of Ateios’ thin sheet electrode material from a production line based on ORNL’s work.
Energy
Innovation Crossroads Puts Charge in Battery Startup, Accelerating Path from Lab to Market
Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, left, discusses the legislation to allow new nuclear reactors in Illinois which he co-sponsored with Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, after it cleared both chambers on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Springfield, Ill.
Energy
Illinois Governor Signs Law Lifting Moratorium on Nuclear Reactors
Scanning Acoustic Microscopy (SAM) inspects batteries for microscopic cracks, defects, separations and delaminations.
Energy
Powering Up Battery Manufacturing with High-Speed Defect Detection
More in Energy
Shown here is a roll of Ateios’ thin sheet electrode material from a production line based on ORNL’s work.
Energy
Innovation Crossroads Puts Charge in Battery Startup, Accelerating Path from Lab to Market
Ateios Systems seeks to expand into EVs and power grid applications to enable solid-state batteries.
December 20, 2023
Maddox Industrial Group Mig
Operations
Maddox Industrial Group Announces Expansion to Gulf Coast
MIG will offer process piping fabrication and installation, oxygen cleaning and other services.
December 18, 2023
Ap23349541550576
Automotive
Electric Vehicles Owners and Solar Rooftops Find Mutual Attraction
Of 131 million U.S. households, about 4.5 million have added rooftop solar.
December 18, 2023
Hvac
Operations
New Report Finds Decline in Domestic Manufacturing of Energy-Efficient Products
The biggest declines are seen in appliances and HVAC systems.
December 14, 2023
Cows at the Floating Farm, Rotterdam, Netherlands, Nov. 7 2023.
Energy
Floating Farms Could Help Tackle Food Security, Climate Change
The idea is hundreds of years old, but it's getting new attention across the globe.
December 11, 2023
Ap23345483554922
Energy
Occidental Buying CrownRock for $12 Billion
The acquisition of CrownRock by Occidental comes at a time when there's increasing consolidation in the energy sector.
December 11, 2023
Ap23343207321098
Energy
What is Carbon Capture?
And why does it keep coming up at COP28?
December 11, 2023
Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, left, discusses the legislation to allow new nuclear reactors in Illinois which he co-sponsored with Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, after it cleared both chambers on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Springfield, Ill.
Energy
Illinois Governor Signs Law Lifting Moratorium on Nuclear Reactors
Nuclear reactors that produce less than 300 megawatts of power will be allowed.
December 11, 2023
The ORNL and Caterpillar collaboration focuses on a four-stroke internal combustion marine engine that will be modified to run on methanol at the Department of Energy’s National Transportation Research Center.
Energy
Caterpillar, ORNL Collaborate to Advance Methanol Use in Marine Engines
Methanol is a suitable fuel alternative to diesel because it reduces carbon emissions.
December 8, 2023
A generator and its blades are prepared at State Pier in New London, Conn., Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, to head to the ocean for the South Fork Wind farm.
Energy
Turning Blades Send First Commercial Wind Power Onto U.S. Grid
It's a milestone many years in the making.
December 6, 2023
Honeywell
Energy
Honeywell to Help Decarbonization of U.S. Virgin Islands Through Battery Energy Storage
The project will fulfill 30% of the islands' energy consumption through renewable sources.
December 6, 2023
I Stock 863577994
Energy
How to Choose the Most Sustainable Christmas Tree
No matter what it's made of.
December 5, 2023
The first of two new nuclear reactors, left, operates at Plant Vogtle, July 31, 2023, in Burke County near Waynesboro, Ga., while the second reactor, right, awaits completion.
Energy
Regulators Begin Hearings On How Much Customers Should Pay for Georgia Nuclear Reactors
The increase would raise the current typical monthly residential bill by almost 6%.
December 5, 2023
A flare burns at a well pad Aug. 26, 2021, near Watford City, N.D.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Targets Oil, Natural Gas Industry's Role in Global Warming with New Rule on Methane Emissions
The EPA said the rule will sharply reduce methane and other harmful air pollutants.
December 4, 2023
Ap23322177972306
Energy
U.S. Joins Other Nations in Swearing Off Coal Power
Coal power plants have already been shutting down across the nation due to economics.
December 4, 2023