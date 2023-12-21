Oil Companies Offer $382M for Drilling Rights in Gulf of Mexico

It will be the last offshore sale before 2025.

Matthew BrownMatthew Daly
Dec 21, 2023
Oil platforms are visible through the haze near the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Galveston, Texas, Sept. 16, 2023. Oil companies offered $382 million for drilling leases in the Gulf Wednesday after courts rejected the Biden administration's plans to scale back the sale to protect an endangered whale species.
Oil platforms are visible through the haze near the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Galveston, Texas, Sept. 16, 2023. Oil companies offered $382 million for drilling leases in the Gulf Wednesday after courts rejected the Biden administration's plans to scale back the sale to protect an endangered whale species.
AP Photo/LM Otero, file

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oil companies offered $382 million for drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday after courts rejected the Biden administration's plans to scale back the sale to protect an endangered whale species.

The auction was the last of several offshore oil and gas lease sales mandated under the 2022 climate law. It comes as President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration tries to navigate between energy companies seeking greater oil and gas production and environmental activists who want to stop new drilling to help combat climate change.

Companies including Chevron, Hess and BP offered bids on more than 300 parcels covering 2,700 square miles (7,000 square kilometers), according to the U.S. Department of Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

The dollar amount of the successful bids marked a sharp increase from the previous sale in March 2023, when the Interior Department awarded leases covering about 2,500 square miles (6,500 square kilometers) for $250 million.

The next sale will be conducted in 2025, to the frustration of energy companies and Republicans who say the administration is hampering U.S. oil production.

Wednesday's online auction was originally scheduled for September but got delayed by a court battle after the administration reduced the area available for leases from 73 million acres (30 million hectares) to 67 million acres (27 million hectares) as part of a plan to protect the endangered Rice’s whale.

Chevron, Shell Offshore, the American Petroleum Institute and the state of Louisiana sued to reverse the cut in acreage and block the inclusion of the whale-protecting measures in the lease sale provisions.

A federal judge in southwest Louisiana ordered the sale to go on without the whale protections, which also included regulations governing vessel speed and personnel. Environmental groups appealed, but the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals last month rejected their arguments against the sale and threw out the plans to scale it back.

The lease sale was required under a compromise with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a supporter of the oil and gas industry who cast the deciding vote in favor of the landmark climate law. The measure was approved with only Democratic votes in Congress. Under the terms negotiated by Manchin, the government must offer at least 60 million acres of offshore oil and gas leases in any one-year period before it can offer offshore wind leases that are part of its strategy to fight climate change.

Only a small portion of parcels that are offered for sale typically receive bids, in areas where companies want to expand their existing drilling activities or where they foresee future development potential.

The administration in September proposed up to three oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico over the next five years and none in Alaska waters. That was the minimum number the administration could legally offer if it wants to continue expanding offshore wind development.

Environmental groups criticized the five-year plan as a “missed opportunity” to stop the expansion of oil and gas drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and address climate change.

“New oil and gas operations (in the Gulf) will only bring more health risks to Gulf Coast communities and slow our transition to a clean-energy economy,'' said Earthjustice attorney Brettny Hardy.

The industry, meanwhile, said more sales are needed — and sooner.

“In our forward-thinking industry, securing new lease blocks is vital for exploring and developing resources crucial to the U.S. economy,'' said National Ocean Industries Association President Erik Milito. “The Gulf of Mexico is a prime economic engine and investment area, and this (lease sale) was the last chance for companies to secure leases in the near term.''

Holly Hopkins, API vice president of upstream policy, called Wednesday's sale "a "positive step after multiple delays,'' and noted that it generated the highest dollar value for bids in nearly a decade.

The results demonstrate that the oil and gas industry “is working to meet growing demand and investing in the nation’s long-term energy security,'' Hopkins said. “Just as today’s record U.S. production was supported by investment and policy decisions made years ago, new leasing opportunities are critical for maintaining American energy leadership for decades to come.''

The administration's clean-energy ambitions have been hampered by recent project cancellations including two large wind projects shelved last month off the New Jersey coast and the earlier cancellation of three projects that would have sent power to New England.

Latest in Energy
How a Candle Manufacturer Grew from Kitchen Table to 7 Figures
Sponsored
How a Candle Manufacturer Grew from Kitchen Table to 7 Figures
December 1, 2023
Maddox Industrial Group Mig
Maddox Industrial Group Announces Expansion to Gulf Coast
December 18, 2023
Ap23349541550576
Electric Vehicles Owners and Solar Rooftops Find Mutual Attraction
December 18, 2023
Hvac
New Report Finds Decline in Domestic Manufacturing of Energy-Efficient Products
December 14, 2023
Related Stories
Shown here is a roll of Ateios’ thin sheet electrode material from a production line based on ORNL’s work.
Energy
Innovation Crossroads Puts Charge in Battery Startup, Accelerating Path from Lab to Market
Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, left, discusses the legislation to allow new nuclear reactors in Illinois which he co-sponsored with Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, after it cleared both chambers on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Springfield, Ill.
Energy
Illinois Governor Signs Law Lifting Moratorium on Nuclear Reactors
Scanning Acoustic Microscopy (SAM) inspects batteries for microscopic cracks, defects, separations and delaminations.
Energy
Powering Up Battery Manufacturing with High-Speed Defect Detection
Dignitaries, including U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, center, break ground on the new SunZia transmission line project, Sept. 1, 2023, in Corona, N.M. Work on the $10 billion project that will funnel renewable energy across the West came to a halt in southwestern Arizona, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, with Native American tribes saying the federal government has ignored concerns about effects that the SunZia transmission line will have on religious and cultural sites.
Energy
Work Resumes on $10B Energy Project Despite Tribal Objections
More in Energy
Shown here is a roll of Ateios’ thin sheet electrode material from a production line based on ORNL’s work.
Energy
Innovation Crossroads Puts Charge in Battery Startup, Accelerating Path from Lab to Market
Ateios Systems seeks to expand into EVs and power grid applications to enable solid-state batteries.
December 20, 2023
Maddox Industrial Group Mig
Operations
Maddox Industrial Group Announces Expansion to Gulf Coast
MIG will offer process piping fabrication and installation, oxygen cleaning and other services.
December 18, 2023
Ap23349541550576
Automotive
Electric Vehicles Owners and Solar Rooftops Find Mutual Attraction
Of 131 million U.S. households, about 4.5 million have added rooftop solar.
December 18, 2023
Hvac
Operations
New Report Finds Decline in Domestic Manufacturing of Energy-Efficient Products
The biggest declines are seen in appliances and HVAC systems.
December 14, 2023
Cows at the Floating Farm, Rotterdam, Netherlands, Nov. 7 2023.
Energy
Floating Farms Could Help Tackle Food Security, Climate Change
The idea is hundreds of years old, but it's getting new attention across the globe.
December 11, 2023
Ap23345483554922
Energy
Occidental Buying CrownRock for $12 Billion
The acquisition of CrownRock by Occidental comes at a time when there's increasing consolidation in the energy sector.
December 11, 2023
Ap23343207321098
Energy
What is Carbon Capture?
And why does it keep coming up at COP28?
December 11, 2023
Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, left, discusses the legislation to allow new nuclear reactors in Illinois which he co-sponsored with Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, after it cleared both chambers on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Springfield, Ill.
Energy
Illinois Governor Signs Law Lifting Moratorium on Nuclear Reactors
Nuclear reactors that produce less than 300 megawatts of power will be allowed.
December 11, 2023
The ORNL and Caterpillar collaboration focuses on a four-stroke internal combustion marine engine that will be modified to run on methanol at the Department of Energy’s National Transportation Research Center.
Energy
Caterpillar, ORNL Collaborate to Advance Methanol Use in Marine Engines
Methanol is a suitable fuel alternative to diesel because it reduces carbon emissions.
December 8, 2023
A generator and its blades are prepared at State Pier in New London, Conn., Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, to head to the ocean for the South Fork Wind farm.
Energy
Turning Blades Send First Commercial Wind Power Onto U.S. Grid
It's a milestone many years in the making.
December 6, 2023
Honeywell
Energy
Honeywell to Help Decarbonization of U.S. Virgin Islands Through Battery Energy Storage
The project will fulfill 30% of the islands' energy consumption through renewable sources.
December 6, 2023
I Stock 863577994
Energy
How to Choose the Most Sustainable Christmas Tree
No matter what it's made of.
December 5, 2023
The first of two new nuclear reactors, left, operates at Plant Vogtle, July 31, 2023, in Burke County near Waynesboro, Ga., while the second reactor, right, awaits completion.
Energy
Regulators Begin Hearings On How Much Customers Should Pay for Georgia Nuclear Reactors
The increase would raise the current typical monthly residential bill by almost 6%.
December 5, 2023
A flare burns at a well pad Aug. 26, 2021, near Watford City, N.D.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Targets Oil, Natural Gas Industry's Role in Global Warming with New Rule on Methane Emissions
The EPA said the rule will sharply reduce methane and other harmful air pollutants.
December 4, 2023
Ap23322177972306
Energy
U.S. Joins Other Nations in Swearing Off Coal Power
Coal power plants have already been shutting down across the nation due to economics.
December 4, 2023