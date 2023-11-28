U.S. Gas Prices Have Fallen or Remained Steady for 10 Weeks Straight. Here's Why

A gallon of gas costs 30 cents less than it did this time last year.

Wyatte Grantham-Philips
Nov 28, 2023
Gas Pump I Stock 1446527094
iStock

NEW YORK (AP) — It's not just you. Across the U.S., prices at the pump have felt milder in recent months.

Gas prices have fallen or remained steady since September 19 — marking about a 70-day trajectory of decline, Andrew Gross, spokesperson for motor club AAA, told The Associated Press Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the national average for gas prices stood just below $3.25 according to AAA. That's down 25 cents from a month ago and 30 cents less than this time last year. Experts point to a recent decline in oil prices and a seasonal dip in demand, as well as easing inflation.

“Every penny decline in the national average saves motorists almost $38 million,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “If you amplify that times 30 cents, we’re talking about Americans that are spending hundreds of millions less on gasoline today than they were a year ago.”

Despite the drop, the global energy market can be volatile and lower gas prices down the road aren't promised. Here's what you need to know.

WHY ARE GAS PRICES FALLING?

A few factors contribute to today's gas prices, but a big explanation behind the decline is seasonality. In other words, prices at the pump almost always soothe some at this time of year.

For starters, there's a switch to winter blend gasoline — which is cheaper to produce than the summer blend, De Haan notes. And, despite some upticks around the holidays, shorter days make hitting the road less enticing in the colder months.

“It’s dark and the weather is kind of crummy, and people just want to stay home,” Gross said. “Demand is a lot less (in the) fall and winter.”

On top of the seasonal cycle, inflation, while down from last year, is still high and continues to undercut Americans' spending habits — which could also be contributing to today's lower demand, De Haan added.

Beyond demand, experts also point to declining oil costs. Prices at the pump are highly dependent on crude oil, which is the main ingredient in gasoline. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, has stayed in the high-to-mid $70s for the past three weeks — standing at about $76 a barrel as of Tuesday afternoon, down from over $82 a month ago.

Oil is a global commodity, so events impacting production and supply such as the Russia-Ukraine war can be felt domestically. There's also been a notable uptick in U.S. production that is “helping to keep a lid on prices" today, De Haan said.

At the start of October, American oil production hit an all-time high of 13.2 million barrels per day, passing the previous record set in early 2020 by 100,000 barrels. Average production has since remained at that level, according to the government's latest data through the week of Nov. 17.

COULD GAS PRICES CHANGE COURSE AND GO UP AGAIN SOON?

While the downward trend in gas prices is expected to continue at least into the New Year, anything's possible. Some experts point to the potential of more cuts from major producing OPEC+ countries — which boosted energy prices in the past.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia and Russia notably extended their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of this year, trimming 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market. Some speculate that OPEC+ could announce further cuts in an upcoming meeting, which was reportedly postponed until Thursday.

Still, the meeting delay signals that there may be disagreements within OPEC+, so it's “going to be a wildcard to watch,” De Haan said. If a surprise announcement does arrive, it's hard to predict the impact — but consequences could also be brief or minimal, Gross added, especially if the market is already anticipating more cuts.

Among today's global backdrop is also the Israel-Hamas war. The breakout of violence initially slowed the fall in oil prices, but that progressively changed, Gross said — noting the war has not expanded to large oil producing countries in the Middle East. Still, the future remains uncertain.

“Given how volatile the oil market is...I would keep an eye on what’s going on overseas, not just in terms of this war, but in other economies,” Gross said, adding that shifts in oil prices can be very headline-driven for news impacting major markets around the world.

WHAT STATES HAVE THE LOWEST GAS PRICES TODAY?

While gas prices nationwide are collectively falling, some states, of course, always have cheaper averages than others — due to factors ranging from nearby refinery supply to local fuel requirements.

As of Tuesday, according to AAA, 15 states in the U.S. had gas prices below $3 — with Texas ($2.71), Mississippi ($2.76) and Georgia ($2.79) at the lowest.

Meanwhile, the states with the highest prices at the pump were led by California ($4.88), Hawaii ($4.72) and Washington ($4.34).

Latest in Energy
Protecting Your Smart Factory Against Cyber Threats
Sponsored
Protecting Your Smart Factory Against Cyber Threats
November 9, 2023
E One Moli Lithium Rendering 3
Stantec to Provide Design for Advanced Manufacturing Facility
November 28, 2023
Energy Appraisal Pr
ABB Energy Appraisals of Industrial Electric Motors Reveal Potential 2.1 TWh Lifetime Savings
November 22, 2023
Two of the offshore wind turbines stand off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va., Monday, June 29, 2020.
Siemens Gamesa Scraps Plans to Build Turbine Blades on East Coast
November 21, 2023
Related Stories
Energy Appraisal Pr
Energy
ABB Energy Appraisals of Industrial Electric Motors Reveal Potential 2.1 TWh Lifetime Savings
Muddy plastic bottles have flowed downstream and become lodged against fallen trees and within the dense foliage in Tisza River near Tiszaroff, Hungary, Aug. 1, 2023.
Energy
Plastic Credits Posed as Pollution Solution. What Are They?
Protesters against fracking in state parks gathered for an Oil and Gas Land Management Commission meeting in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The commission voted to frack several state park and wildlife areas for oil and gas in a tense public meeting, much to the disappointment of Ohio environmental advocates.
Energy
Ohio Commission Approves Fracking in State Parks
A huge foundation for an Orsted offshore wind turbine, called a monopile, sits atop wheeled movers in Paulsboro, N.J., July 6, 2023.
Energy
Orsted Wants Out of $300M Forfeiture for Scrapped New Jersey Offshore Wind Farms
More in Energy
One of more than 4,000 solar panels constructed by DTE Energy lines a 9.37-acre swath of land in Ann Arbor Township, Mich., Sept. 15, 2015.
Energy
Michigan Could Implement Ambitious Clean Energy Mandates
And have carbon-free electricity by 2040.
November 28, 2023
E One Moli Lithium Rendering 3
Operations
Stantec to Provide Design for Advanced Manufacturing Facility
The lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility will create up to 350 new jobs.
November 28, 2023
Energy Appraisal Pr
Energy
ABB Energy Appraisals of Industrial Electric Motors Reveal Potential 2.1 TWh Lifetime Savings
Audits of more than 2,000 systems found an average energy-saving potential of 31% per motor.
November 22, 2023
Two of the offshore wind turbines stand off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va., Monday, June 29, 2020.
Energy
Siemens Gamesa Scraps Plans to Build Turbine Blades on East Coast
The company's proposed $200 million factory would've created more than 300 jobs.
November 21, 2023
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, damaged by a massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami, is seen from the nearby Ukedo fishing port in Namie town, northeastern Japan, on Aug. 24, 2023.
Safety
3rd Release of Treated Water from Damaged Fukushima Nuclear Plant Ends Safely
The process is expected to take decades.
November 20, 2023
Protesters against fracking in state parks gathered for an Oil and Gas Land Management Commission meeting in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The commission voted to frack several state park and wildlife areas for oil and gas in a tense public meeting, much to the disappointment of Ohio environmental advocates.
Energy
Ohio Commission Approves Fracking in State Parks
The vote took place during a tense public meeting at which protesters held up signs that read “DENY” and “Save Our Parks.”
November 17, 2023
Ap23320814605109
Energy
PG&E Bills Will Go Up Over $30 Per Month Next Year to Pay for Wildfire Protections
"PG&E is getting our settlements back from us by raising rates. This has to stop."
November 17, 2023
Plastic waste runs on conveyor belts at a new plastic waste sorting facility, Motala, Sweden, Nov. 9, 2023.
Energy
State-of-the-Art Plant to Sort Plastics for Recycling
It is designed to double the nation's recycling of plastic packaging materials.
November 16, 2023
Iron workers construct the framework of a $4 billion Panasonic EV battery plant, May 18, 2023, near DeSoto, Kan.
Energy
Energy Department Tries to Boost U.S. Battery Industry with Another $3.5 Billion
The demand for lithium batteries could increase up to ten times by 2030.
November 15, 2023
Patrick Howarth, left, global business manager, low carbon solutions for ExxonMobil, shakes hands with Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, after an announcement of a new lithium extraction operations to start soon in south Arkansas, on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark.
Energy
Exxon Mobil is Drilling for Lithium in Arkansas
The company expects to begin production by 2027.
November 14, 2023
NuScale Power chairman and CEO John L. Hopkins, listen outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, following the energy executives' meeting with President Donald Trump on Feb. 12, 2019.
Energy
First-of-a-Kind Nuclear Project is Terminated
It's a blow to Biden's clean energy agenda.
November 10, 2023
The Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Avila Beach, Calif. The power plant was scheduled to close by 2025. But the Legislature changed course in September 2022 and opened a path for the reactors to keep running. On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, operator Pacific Gas & Electric asked federal regulators to extend the plant's operation while, supporters and critics clashed at a state hearing on Diablo Canyon's future.
Energy
Disputes Continue a Year After California OK'd Plan to Keep Last Nuke Plant Running
Environmentalists argue California has adequate power without the reactors.
November 10, 2023
Aigen Element
Energy
Aigen Raises $12M for Solar-Powered Agriculture Robots
The funding expands Aigen's manufacturing capacity to meet high pre-order demand.
November 10, 2023
I Stock 1629463284
Economics
Extended Rout in Energy Hints at Slowing Global Economy
Crude prices are at three-month lows and benchmark U.S. prices have fallen in seven of the past 10 days.
November 8, 2023
Energy
Energy
Q&A: Diverse Energy Portfolio Boosts Manufacturing in Oklahoma
Recent investments include a $1B solar panel factory.
November 7, 2023