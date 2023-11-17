Plastic Credits Posed as Pollution Solution. What Are They?

Opponents say they are substituting one form of pollution for another.

Carlos Mureithi and Jennifer McDermott, Associated Press
Nov 17, 2023
Muddy plastic bottles have flowed downstream and become lodged against fallen trees and within the dense foliage in Tisza River near Tiszaroff, Hungary, Aug. 1, 2023.
Muddy plastic bottles have flowed downstream and become lodged against fallen trees and within the dense foliage in Tisza River near Tiszaroff, Hungary, Aug. 1, 2023.
AP Photo/Denes Erdos, File

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two groups that want reduced plastics production published a report Friday highly critical of plastic credits, calling them a flawed tool that won't help with worldwide pollution from the material.

The groups — Break Free From Plastic and the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives — said the credits often amount to corporate greenwashing. They issued their report in Nairobi on the sidelines of United Nations-led negotiations for a treaty aimed at cutting plastics pollution.

The report looks at two prominent proponents of plastic offsetting, the accreditor Verra and the Plastic Credit Exchange marketplace. Break Free From Plastic analyzed publicly available databases of Verra, and shared analysis of the Plastic Credit Exchange marketplace by non-profit investigative journalism organization SourceMaterial.

Their report cited “serious flaws” in financing, transparency and basic auditing, and said credits being issued for plastic incinerated in cement kilns were substituting one form of pollution for another.

Verra, the world's leading certifier of carbon offsets, said at an event alongside the talks that plastic credits can be a tool for mobilizing the money needed to tackle plastic pollution.

“The finance associated with the treaty is near as important as its ambition,” Kristen Linscott, senior program officer for plastics policy and markets at Verra, said in a presentation. “Without the proper funding mechanisms and tools, even the most ambitious treaty won’t deliver its promised impact.”

PCX said in a statement Friday in response to the report that verified plastic credits can help fund collection, transportation and processing of the 8 billion tons of legacy plastic pollution, and it believes reduction in plastic production is absolutely crucial. Its CEO, Sebastian DiGrande, said the report contained “widespread and significant inaccuracies and misrepresentations," including claims it already refuted.

What Are Plastic Credits?

Plastic credits, sometimes called offsets, work a bit like the carbon credits that many fossil fuel companies have purchased to try to offset their greenhouse gas emissions. The concept involves companies or people paying for a specified weight of plastic to be collected somewhere in the world, generating a credit that justifies their production or use of the equivalent amount of plastic.

Nina Kelsey, associate professor of public policy and international affairs at George Washington University, said it's tough for some companies to accept producing less plastic from their factories.

“So instead, I’m going to do something that is a bit easier, which is I’m going to pay to have that same amount of plastic removed from the world," she said.

The exchange is facilitated by accreditors like Verra, marketplaces like the Plastic Credit Exchange (PCX), or private companies that trade in credits or organize credit-generating activities. When companies buy enough plastic credits to offset their plastic footprint over a set period of time, some may claim plastic neutrality or “net-zero plastic.”

Kelsey, who was not involved in Friday's report, said it's a good thing to encourage people to take plastic waste out of the environment, but it's not as good as putting less plastic into the environment.

What Does the Report Say?

The report found that Verra has just one project actually issuing credits, and most of the projects on PCX's database generate credits from sending waste to be burned rather than recycled.

“Often companies are buying credits under the assumption that they’re going to be helping the environment and removing plastic, when actually in a lot of cases they are just transforming that pollution from plastic pollution into toxic air pollution,” said Emma Priestland, global corporate campaigns coordinator at Break Free From Plastic.

The Philippines-based PCX said co-processing in cement kilns with the proper safeguards and monitoring is an environmentally-preferable alternative to landfills and open burning for non-recyclable plastic waste, and is allowed by governments, particularly in places where higher-level processing isn't available.

The report says some projects are claiming credits for infrastructure built years before, and there are “serious doubts” about the additionality of Verra’s plastic credit program – a key offsetting concept meaning that credits pay for activities, in this case waste collection and recycling, that wouldn’t happen without the financial programs.

The Break Free From Plastic movement and GAIA say that plastic offsetting fails to deliver on its basic promise of helping companies reduce their impact on the environment, instead substituting one type of fossil fuel for another by burning plastics instead of coal.

“Businesses that wish to act more sustainably are better served by reducing plastic use across their operations, and not attempting to offset it,” the report concludes.

What Do Plastic Credits Proponents Say?

Verra says there are several benefits of plastic credits, notably how they can help keep plastics out of the environment by enabling the creation of sound plastic waste collection and recycling infrastructure and capacities. The company also says money raised from waste collection and recycling credits can generate income for “the informal waste sector” — people who pick through waste — and give them safer working conditions.

At Verra’s event in Nairobi, Linscott said plastic credits can help low- and middle- income countries get the financing to establish and scale up waste management infrastructure and its program helps increase global recycling collection and recycling capacity.

“There are more benefits than just the plastic being collected or recycled,” she said.

The Plastic Credit Exchange says its mission is to accelerate the transition to a circular economy and build a future where no plastic waste ends up in nature.

It said in a statement that it is one of many solutions for plastic waste.

“PCX does not see ‘burning plastic’ as the ‘go-to solution’ to plastic waste,” it said in response to the report. “We advocate for responsible waste management practices that comply with international standards and prioritize higher-order solutions wherever feasible.”

What Do Opponents Say?

Environmentalists argue that issuing credits for plastic burned in incinerators and cement kilns encourages that burning — thus putting more toxic chemicals into the environment.

“Plastic credits create a new problem because the pollutants become more spread out and they’re invisible,” said Yuyun Ismawati, senior advisor of Nexus3 Foundation and plastic advisor for the International Pollutants Elimination Network Plastic. Ismawati is advocating for communities in Indonesia who are affected by pollution from a plastic credits project there.

Environmental policymakers see plastic credits as a tactic for companies that rely on single-use plastic to avoid changing their business models.

“They’re going to push back against a ban because you’re taking away their income,” said Neil Tangri, science and policy director at GAIA, who contributed to the report. “There is a competition here and they don’t recognize the dynamic that they’re creating.

At its Nairobi event, Verra denied claims that plastic credits are greenwashing instruments or a false solution. Company executives described plastic credits as a “downstream” solution and only one way to address plastic pollution.

“A lot of the knee-jerk reaction or greenwashing assumption comes from an assumption that plastic credits are the perfect solution,” Linscott said. “Plastic credits are just a tool to be there on the transition to this world we hope to live in where there is no plastic pollution.”

Are Plastic Credits in the Pollution Treaty?

Not in the current draft text, but it's been discussed.

Negotiators are charged with developing the first international, legally binding treaty on plastic pollution on land and at sea. The gathering in Nairobi is the third in a compressed five-meeting schedule intended to complete negotiations by the end of next year. Most of the world’s nations, petrochemical companies, environmentalists and others affected by the pollution are attending the talks.

___

Latest in Energy
Protesters against fracking in state parks gathered for an Oil and Gas Land Management Commission meeting in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The commission voted to frack several state park and wildlife areas for oil and gas in a tense public meeting, much to the disappointment of Ohio environmental advocates.
Ohio Commission Approves Fracking in State Parks
November 17, 2023
Ap23320814605109
PG&E Bills Will Go Up Over $30 Per Month Next Year to Pay for Wildfire Protections
November 17, 2023
Iron workers construct the framework of a $4 billion Panasonic EV battery plant, May 18, 2023, near DeSoto, Kan.
Energy Department Tries to Boost U.S. Battery Industry with Another $3.5 Billion
November 15, 2023
Patrick Howarth, left, global business manager, low carbon solutions for ExxonMobil, shakes hands with Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, after an announcement of a new lithium extraction operations to start soon in south Arkansas, on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark.
Exxon Mobil is Drilling for Lithium in Arkansas
November 14, 2023
Related Stories
Protesters against fracking in state parks gathered for an Oil and Gas Land Management Commission meeting in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The commission voted to frack several state park and wildlife areas for oil and gas in a tense public meeting, much to the disappointment of Ohio environmental advocates.
Energy
Ohio Commission Approves Fracking in State Parks
A huge foundation for an Orsted offshore wind turbine, called a monopile, sits atop wheeled movers in Paulsboro, N.J., July 6, 2023.
Energy
Orsted Wants Out of $300M Forfeiture for Scrapped New Jersey Offshore Wind Farms
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, wind turbines spin near the Malmstrom Air Force Base missile launch site Alpha-03 in Geyser, Mont., in August 2023.
Energy
Air Force Asks Congress to Protect Nuclear Launch Sites from Wind Turbines
Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker speaks to members of the media about the rescue operation underway for a worker trapped inside a collapsed coal preparation plant in Martin County, south of Inez, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Officials said one worker died.
Energy
Officials Identify Workers in Ky. Coal Plant Collapse
More in Energy
Protesters against fracking in state parks gathered for an Oil and Gas Land Management Commission meeting in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The commission voted to frack several state park and wildlife areas for oil and gas in a tense public meeting, much to the disappointment of Ohio environmental advocates.
Energy
Ohio Commission Approves Fracking in State Parks
The vote took place during a tense public meeting at which protesters held up signs that read “DENY” and “Save Our Parks.”
November 17, 2023
Ap23320814605109
Energy
PG&E Bills Will Go Up Over $30 Per Month Next Year to Pay for Wildfire Protections
"PG&E is getting our settlements back from us by raising rates. This has to stop."
November 17, 2023
Iron workers construct the framework of a $4 billion Panasonic EV battery plant, May 18, 2023, near DeSoto, Kan.
Energy
Energy Department Tries to Boost U.S. Battery Industry with Another $3.5 Billion
The demand for lithium batteries could increase up to ten times by 2030.
November 15, 2023
Patrick Howarth, left, global business manager, low carbon solutions for ExxonMobil, shakes hands with Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, after an announcement of a new lithium extraction operations to start soon in south Arkansas, on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark.
Energy
Exxon Mobil is Drilling for Lithium in Arkansas
The company expects to begin production by 2027.
November 14, 2023
NuScale Power chairman and CEO John L. Hopkins, listen outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, following the energy executives' meeting with President Donald Trump on Feb. 12, 2019.
Energy
First-of-a-Kind Nuclear Project is Terminated
It's a blow to Biden's clean energy agenda.
November 10, 2023
The Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Avila Beach, Calif. The power plant was scheduled to close by 2025. But the Legislature changed course in September 2022 and opened a path for the reactors to keep running. On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, operator Pacific Gas & Electric asked federal regulators to extend the plant's operation while, supporters and critics clashed at a state hearing on Diablo Canyon's future.
Energy
Disputes Continue a Year After California OK'd Plan to Keep Last Nuke Plant Running
Environmentalists argue California has adequate power without the reactors.
November 10, 2023
Aigen Element
Energy
Aigen Raises $12M for Solar-Powered Agriculture Robots
The funding expands Aigen's manufacturing capacity to meet high pre-order demand.
November 10, 2023
I Stock 1629463284
Economics
Extended Rout in Energy Hints at Slowing Global Economy
Crude prices are at three-month lows and benchmark U.S. prices have fallen in seven of the past 10 days.
November 8, 2023
Energy
Energy
Q&A: Diverse Energy Portfolio Boosts Manufacturing in Oklahoma
Recent investments include a $1B solar panel factory.
November 7, 2023
The grid shape of the material helps the bacteria take in carbon dioxide.
Energy
Engineered 'Living Materials' Could Help Clean Up Water Pollution One Day
New materials could transform chemical dye pollutants from the textile industry into harmless substances.
November 7, 2023
A huge foundation for an Orsted offshore wind turbine, called a monopile, sits atop wheeled movers in Paulsboro, N.J., July 6, 2023.
Energy
Orsted Wants Out of $300M Forfeiture for Scrapped New Jersey Offshore Wind Farms
New Jersey's governor said he would hold the company accountable to its cancellation obligations.
November 7, 2023
A 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Tungsten is shown in this undated photo provided by Stellantis.
Automotive
With EV Sales Growth Slowing, Stellantis Ram Brand Has an Answer
An onboard charger.
November 7, 2023
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, wind turbines spin near the Malmstrom Air Force Base missile launch site Alpha-03 in Geyser, Mont., in August 2023.
Energy
Air Force Asks Congress to Protect Nuclear Launch Sites from Wind Turbines
The branch said wind turbines could be dangerous for military helicopter crews.
November 7, 2023
Siemens
Operations
Siemens to Invest $500M in U.S. Manufacturing for Critical Infrastructure
The investments are expected to create 1,700 jobs.
November 6, 2023
Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker speaks to members of the media about the rescue operation underway for a worker trapped inside a collapsed coal preparation plant in Martin County, south of Inez, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Officials said one worker died.
Energy
Officials Identify Workers in Ky. Coal Plant Collapse
Victims in the collapse include one dead and one missing worker.
November 3, 2023