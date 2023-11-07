Air Force Asks Congress to Protect Nuclear Launch Sites from Wind Turbines

The branch said wind turbines could be dangerous for military helicopter crews.

Tara Copp
Nov 7, 2023
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, wind turbines spin near the Malmstrom Air Force Base missile launch site Alpha-03 in Geyser, Mont., in August 2023.
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, wind turbines spin near the Malmstrom Air Force Base missile launch site Alpha-03 in Geyser, Mont., in August 2023.
John Turner/U.S. Air Force via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force's vast fields of underground nuclear missile silos are rarely disturbed by more than the occasional wandering cow or floating spy balloon. But the service is now asking Congress to help with another unexpected danger: towering wind turbines, which are growing in number and size and are edging closer to the sites each year.

The silos share space on vast private farmlands with the turbines. Whereas the nuclear launch sites are almost undetectable — just small, rectangular plots of land marked only by antennae, a chain-link fence and a flat 110,000-ton concrete silo blast door — the turbines are hundreds of feet high, with long, sweeping blades that have parts so large and long they dwarf the 18-wheeler flatbed trucks that transport them to new sites.

As nearby populations have grown, so have energy needs, and so have the number and size of the turbines. It's a boon for farmers and landowners, who can lease space on their lands to support both the military needs and wind power companies.

But the growth is making it dangerous for military helicopter crews. When an alarm triggers at a site, the UH-1 Huey crews fly in low and fast, often with security teams on board.

"When you think about a wind turbine, and even fields of wind turbines, they'll stretch for miles," said Staff Sgt. Chase Rose, a UH-1 Huey flight engineer at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. "They're monstrous, and then you have gigantic blades spinning on them as well. Not only is that a physical obstacle, but those turbines, they create the hazards like turbulence as well. That can be really dangerous for us to fly into. So it's a very complex situation, when you have to deal with those."

So the Air Force is asking Congress to pass legislation to create a 2-nautical-mile buffer zone around each site. The legislation has the support of wind energy advocates, but they caution against a one-size-fits-all approach. There are hundreds of underground silos spread across the U.S., in Nebraska, Colorado, North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming.

"The wind industry recognizes the nuclear missile silo mission is unique," said Jason Ryan, a spokesman for the American Clean Power Association, which worked with the Air Force and lawmakers on drafting language for a buffer zone. "However, one-size-fits-all setbacks do not make sense for other (Department of Defense) missions or assets as site-specific and mission-specific evaluations are necessary to ensure military readiness."

Jo Dee Black, a spokeswoman for NorthWestern Energy, which operates some of the towers near Malmstrom's launch sites, did not say whether the firm is in support of the buffer zone but said "we have always and continue to support the critical role Malmstrom Air Force Base has in our nation's security."

"NorthWestern Energy and the U.S. Air Force have a long, successful history of collaboration that supports our missions of national security and providing safe, reliable energy service," Black said.

Language to create a setback was included in the Senate version of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act. The language is not in the House version of the bill and would need to be negotiated in conference.

Under the legislation, current towers would be unaffected, unless a company decided to refurbish an existing tower to make it taller.

That could still be a problem for the air crews. Some of the modern turbines have towers as tall as 650 feet, or nearly 200 meters, "which is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty," Air Force Lt. Gen. John Lutton, who oversees all 450 missile silo sites, said earlier this year. Some rotor diameters, the width of the circle swept by the rotating blades, can be as much as 367 feet (112 meters), the distance from home plate to the left field pole at the Colorado Rockies' baseball stadium.

Of the 450 sites, 46 are "severely" encroached upon, which the Air Force defines as having more than half of the routes to the launch site closed due to obstructions.

But the service acknowledges the difficult position it is in. The farmers who have allowed it to use their lands for decades benefit from the income from the turbine leases, and the service does not want to appear to push back on environmental energy alternatives.

The Air Force continues to "support renewable energy efforts to include wind turbines, and we continue to work with energy industry partners to ensure the country's green energy needs are met," said Air Force Maj. Victoria Hight, a spokeswoman for F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming. However, she said, "the encroaching turbines limit safe helicopter transit and nuclear security operations."

Latest in Energy
Energy
Q&A: Diverse Energy Portfolio Boosts Manufacturing in Oklahoma
November 7, 2023
The grid shape of the material helps the bacteria take in carbon dioxide.
Engineered 'Living Materials' Could Help Clean Up Water Pollution One Day
November 7, 2023
A huge foundation for an Orsted offshore wind turbine, called a monopile, sits atop wheeled movers in Paulsboro, N.J., July 6, 2023.
Orsted Wants Out of $300M Forfeiture for Scrapped New Jersey Offshore Wind Farms
November 7, 2023
A 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Tungsten is shown in this undated photo provided by Stellantis.
With EV Sales Growth Slowing, Stellantis Ram Brand Has an Answer
November 7, 2023
Related Stories
A huge foundation for an Orsted offshore wind turbine, called a monopile, sits atop wheeled movers in Paulsboro, N.J., July 6, 2023.
Energy
Orsted Wants Out of $300M Forfeiture for Scrapped New Jersey Offshore Wind Farms
Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker speaks to members of the media about the rescue operation underway for a worker trapped inside a collapsed coal preparation plant in Martin County, south of Inez, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Officials said one worker died.
Energy
Officials Identify Workers in Ky. Coal Plant Collapse
Doe
Energy
Department of Energy Announces Winners of L-Prize Prototype Phase
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Energy
How to Source and Define Business-Wide Assumptions
Sponsored
How to Source and Define Business-Wide Assumptions
This white paper investigates the structures and frameworks available to source and stimulate the thinking behind a company’s plans. Download Whitepaper >>
November 7, 2023
The grid shape of the material helps the bacteria take in carbon dioxide.
Energy
Engineered 'Living Materials' Could Help Clean Up Water Pollution One Day
New materials could transform chemical dye pollutants from the textile industry into harmless substances.
November 7, 2023
A huge foundation for an Orsted offshore wind turbine, called a monopile, sits atop wheeled movers in Paulsboro, N.J., July 6, 2023.
Energy
Orsted Wants Out of $300M Forfeiture for Scrapped New Jersey Offshore Wind Farms
New Jersey's governor said he would hold the company accountable to its cancellation obligations.
November 7, 2023
A 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Tungsten is shown in this undated photo provided by Stellantis.
Automotive
With EV Sales Growth Slowing, Stellantis Ram Brand Has an Answer
An onboard charger.
November 7, 2023
Siemens
Operations
Siemens to Invest $500M in U.S. Manufacturing for Critical Infrastructure
The investments are expected to create 1,700 jobs.
November 6, 2023
Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker speaks to members of the media about the rescue operation underway for a worker trapped inside a collapsed coal preparation plant in Martin County, south of Inez, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Officials said one worker died.
Energy
Officials Identify Workers in Ky. Coal Plant Collapse
Victims in the collapse include one dead and one missing worker.
November 3, 2023
Part of a foundation for an offshore wind turbine rests on rollers outside a manufacturing facility in Paulsboro, N.J. on July 6, 2023.
Energy
Orsted Scraps 2 Offshore Wind Power Projects in U.S.
The company blamed supply chain issues and rising interest rates.
November 1, 2023
Dsc00106
Energy
U.S. Steel Converts Two of its Diesel Locomotives to Battery Electric
The locomotives are expected to reduce airborne particulate matter (PM2.5) emissions by .385 tons.
October 31, 2023
I Stock 1188914519
Energy
Canadian Solar to Build $800 Million Solar Panel Factory in Indiana
And hire some 1,200 people.
October 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 30 At 9 20 33 Am
Automotive
Ford's EV Charging Network Expanding Past 100,000 Chargers
Three new providers are joining the automaker's "network of networks."
October 30, 2023
Coca-Cola cans move down a conveyer belt in the Swire Coca-Cola bottling plant Oct. 20, 2023, in Denver. Major corporations in water-guzzling industries such as apparel, food and beverage, and tech want to be better stewards of the freshwater resources they use. Coca-Cola said its water use in 2022 was about 10% more efficient compared to 2015.
Energy
Some Companies Using Lots of Water Want to Be More Sustainable
But few are close to their targets.
October 26, 2023
Ap23298777128280
Energy
Former Coal-Fired Power Plant Being Razed to Make Room for Offshore Wind Farm
The 463-foot-tall stack was a local landmark and even a weather forecaster for some residents.
October 26, 2023
Doe
Energy
Department of Energy Announces Winners of L-Prize Prototype Phase
Winning products will redefine the future of illumination in commercial buildings.
October 26, 2023
La
Energy
ADA Carbon Solutions Proposes $251 Million Expansion in Louisiana
With the potential for nearly 400 new jobs.
October 24, 2023
Ap23296375881157
Energy
Chevron Buys Hess for $53 Billion
It's the second buyout among major producers this month as oil prices surge.
October 23, 2023