Why Are Gas Prices Rising?

Usually it takes a hurricane to move prices that much.

Wyatte Grantham-Philips
Aug 2, 2023
The per-gallon price is displayed electronically at the pump of a Shell station Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. The national average for gas prices stood at about $3.78 a gallon on Tuesday — about 25 cents higher than that seen one month ago, according to motor club AAA.
The per-gallon price is displayed electronically at the pump of a Shell station Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. The national average for gas prices stood at about $3.78 a gallon on Tuesday — about 25 cents higher than that seen one month ago, according to motor club AAA.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

NEW YORK (AP) — Drivers are in for another headache at the pump as U.S. gas prices continue to rise.

The national average for gas prices stood at about $3.78 a gallon on Tuesday — about 25 cents higher than that seen one month ago, according to motor club AAA. While today's prices at the pump remain far lower than they were last year, when energy costs soared worldwide in the months following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, experts say such a jump is unusual.

“Usually it takes a hurricane to move prices that much,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross, who said the rise is especially interesting as “fewer people are are fueling up” their cars this summer compared to years past.

In the U.S., gasoline prices are highly dependent on crude oil. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, has stayed above $80 per barrel since Thursday, standing at over $81 as of Tuesday afternoon. That marks a $12 jump since July 3, according to OPIS global head of energy analysis Tom Kloza.

There are a few factors causing oil prices to rise, Gross and Kloza say, including global supply production cuts and impacts of this summer's extreme heat on refineries. Here's what you need to know.

WHY ARE GAS PRICES RISING? BLAME THE HEAT AND PRODUCTION CUTS

This summer's record temperatures are partly to blame for the rising gas prices.

“While the heat may be keeping people home, it’s also keeps refineries from making refined product,” Gross explained, noting that refineries are typically designed to operate between 32 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit (0 and 35 degrees Celsius). “They don’t like temperature extremes because they’re inherently dangerous places... So they dial back the production for safety purposes, but that then constrains supply.”

According to Kloza, there are about 10 million daily barrels of U.S. refining capacity on the Gulf Coast. The heat wave has caused those refineries to operate below normal capacity — resulting in a loss of hundreds of thousands of barrels each day, he said.

Still, “the fact that some refineries are struggling has meant that the ones who are able to operate are making really nice profits," he said. Today's U.S. domestic demand is about 9 million barrels a day, about a half a million below expectations for peak summer months, but the country is exporting a lot of gasoline, he added.

Beyond the heat, Kloza pointed to crude supply cuts from major producing countries in the OPEC+ alliance. In July, for example, Saudi Arabia starting reducing how much oil it sends to the global economy by 1 million barrels each day. Russia is also exporting less, he said.

The cuts aren't OPEC-wide, Gross noted. As inflation eases, he suspects that better economic prospects may also be putting pressure on oil worldwide.

WHICH STATES HAVE THE HIGHEST GAS PRICES TODAY?

As always, certain parts of the U.S. are facing high gas prices than others — due to factors ranging from routine maintenance at regional refineries to limited supplies in some states.

On Tuesday, according to the AAA, California had the highest gas prices in the nation at an average of $5.01 a gallon. Washington and Oregon followed at $4.96 and $4.92, respectively.

Mississippi had the lowest average at about $3.29 per gallon, followed by $3.39 in Louisiana and and $3.40 in Alabama.

WILL GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO CLIMB?

It's hard to know what gas prices will look like in the coming weeks, experts say.

While relief from the heat can hopefully be expected as we enter the fall, both Gross and Kloza pointed to risk of hurricanes — which, of course, leads refineries to power down.

“If you could guarantee we’re not going to have tropical storm force or hurricane winds in the Gulf of Mexico, I’d say it’s going to be clear sailing for the rest of the year. But that’s a real fly in the ointment,” Kloza said, pointing to the unprecedented water temperatures the region has seen recently.

HOW CAN I SAVE GAS?

If you're looking to save money and cut back on trips to the pump, there are a few ways you can maximize your mileage per gallon.

One important habit is staying on top of getting your tire pressure checked, Gross said. In addition to safety risks, low tire pressure is “not maximizing your fuel efficiency,” costing you more money down the road, he said.

AAA offers additional gas saving tips — which include using cruise control when possible, not overfilling your tank at the pump and removing unneeded items in your car's trunk to cut down on excess weight.

Latest in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
July 24, 2023
K.C. Skillern moves material with a shovel from recycled solar panels at We Recycle Solar on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Yuma, Ariz.
The First Generation of Solar Panels Will Wear Out
August 1, 2023
Ap23212414345045
1st U.S. Nuclear Reactor Built from Scratch in Decades Enters Commercial Operation
July 31, 2023
Doe
Department of Energy Invests Nearly $10M to Advance Marine Energy
July 27, 2023
Related Stories
A logo of BP is seen at a gas station in London, on Nov. 1, 2022.
Energy
BP Profits Cut in Half to $2.6B as Oil and Natural Gas Prices Fall
K.C. Skillern moves material with a shovel from recycled solar panels at We Recycle Solar on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Yuma, Ariz.
Energy
The First Generation of Solar Panels Will Wear Out
Doe
Energy
Department of Energy Invests Nearly $10M to Advance Marine Energy
Solarpanels
Energy
Biden-Harris Administration Invests $20M to Optimize Lifecycle of Solar Energy Systems
More in Energy
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Sponsored
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Changing customer expectations, increasing costs and competitive pressures are forcing manufacturers to rethink how they engage with buyers. Watch How to Transform your Digital Sales and Self Service, a new video podcast on-demand from Manufacturing.net, featuring Adobe.
July 31, 2023
K.C. Skillern moves material with a shovel from recycled solar panels at We Recycle Solar on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Yuma, Ariz.
Energy
The First Generation of Solar Panels Will Wear Out
A recycling industry is taking shape.
August 1, 2023
Ap23212414345045
Energy
1st U.S. Nuclear Reactor Built from Scratch in Decades Enters Commercial Operation
At its full output of 1,100 megawatts of electricity, Unit 3 can power 500,000 homes and businesses.
July 31, 2023
Doe
Energy
Department of Energy Invests Nearly $10M to Advance Marine Energy
These investments advance research on wave-powered technology for use in seawater desalination.
July 27, 2023
A lobster boat passes the country's first floating wind turbine off the coast of Castine, Maine, Sept. 20, 2013.
Laws & Regulations
Proposal Before Maine Lawmakers Would Jumpstart Offshore Wind Projects
Approval would put Maine on a path to catch up with other states.
July 25, 2023
Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, carries a panel as he and Brian Hoeppner, right, install a solar array on the roof of a home in Frankfort, Ky., Monday, July 17, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Climate Law is Already Turbocharging Clean Energy Technology
The law passed one year ago.
July 24, 2023
Solarpanels
Energy
Biden-Harris Administration Invests $20M to Optimize Lifecycle of Solar Energy Systems
Funding intends to improve PV system lifecycle performance and boost the domestic supply chain.
July 21, 2023
Ap23201102200632
Energy
Solar Panels on Water Canals Seem Like a No-Brainer
Solar on canals has long been discussed as a two-for-one solution in California, where affordable land for energy development is as scarce as water.
July 21, 2023
Photoreactor
Energy
Device Makes Hydrogen from Sunlight with Record Efficiency
The device achieved a 20.8% solar-to-hydrogen conversion efficiency.
July 20, 2023
Fervo
Energy
Startup Claims Power Output Record at Geothermal Energy Test Site
The Google-backed company believes geothermal energy could supply over 20% of U.S. power needs.
July 19, 2023
Ap23194636425808
Energy
ExxonMobil Buys Pipeline Company with Carbon Capture Expertise for $5B
ExxonMobil said the acquisition gives it the largest owned and operated carbon dioxide pipeline network in the U.S.
July 14, 2023
Ap23195027272439
Energy
Biden Making $20B Available from 'Green Bank' for Clean Energy Projects
Two programs, worth $14 billion and $6 billion, respectively, will offer competitive grants to states, tribes and nonprofits.
July 14, 2023
A drill rig for a geothermal heat pump sits outside a home in White Plains, N.Y., Monday, May 8, 2023.
Energy
Geothermal Emerges as HVAC Alternative
And they use far less electricity than other heating and cooling methods.
July 13, 2023
Doe
Energy
DOE Selects Nine Organizations to Decarbonize America’s Industrial Sector
The organizations will receive up to $23M in federal funding for technical assistance activities.
July 13, 2023
Ap23192634099703
Energy
New Rule Aims to Reduce Greenhouse Gases Used in Refrigerators, Air Conditioners
The EPA rule will impose a 40% overall reduction in hydrofluorocarbons starting next year.
July 12, 2023