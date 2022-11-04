21 Bodies Found Near Active Mine

The grim discovery is the latest in a series of incidents related to illegal mining in the Krugersdorp area of South Africa.

Nov 4, 2022
South African police investigate at the scene where more than 20 bodies, suspected of being illegal miners, were found near an active mine in Krugersdorp, South Africa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Police suspect that the bodies were moved to where they were found at a privately-owned mine. The grim discovery is the latest in a series of incidents related to illegal mining in the Krugersdorp area.
South African police investigate at the scene where more than 20 bodies, suspected of being illegal miners, were found near an active mine in Krugersdorp, South Africa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Police suspect that the bodies were moved to where they were found at a privately-owned mine. The grim discovery is the latest in a series of incidents related to illegal mining in the Krugersdorp area.
AP Photo

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police are investigating the discovery of at least 21 bodies suspected of being illegal miners that were found near an active mine in the town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

According to police, 19 bodies were discovered on Wednesday afternoon and two more were discovered on Thursday morning. Police said they suspect that the bodies were moved to the location where they were found, which is a privately-owned mine.

“We can confirm that this morning our search and rescue team went back to the scene and, as they were searching, they discovered two more bodies. They retrieved them from an open (mine) shaft,” police spokeswoman Brenda Muridili said Thursday.

Muridili said evidence found on the scene suggested the people did not die where their bodies were found but "no foul play" was suspected. The bodies would undergo autopsies, she said.

The Sowetan newspaper reported that the bodies were those of illegal miners who died when a tunnel at a different mine collapsed, although police declined to confirm that before the results of the autopsies. The Sowetan, quoting an unnamed illegal miner, said the bodies were moved so police wouldn't find where the illegal mining was taking place.

The grim discovery is the latest in a series of incidents related to illegal mining in the Krugersdorp area. In July, eight female members of a film crew were raped and robbed at an abandoned mine in the area, where they were working on a music video shoot. The incident sparked violent protests against illegal miners in surrounding communities.

Last week, rape and robbery charges against 14 men, who are also suspected of being illegal miners, were withdrawn after police couldn't link them to the rapes through DNA evidence. The men were arrested during police raids on the abandoned mine where the rapes took place.

Illegal mining is rife in South Africa, with miners known locally as “zama zamas” searching for gold at the many disused and abandoned mines in and around the Johannesburg region. Krugersdorp is a mining town on the western edge of Johannesburg.

Illegal mining gangs are considered dangerous by the police, are usually armed and are known to fight violent turf battles with rival groups. The trade is believed to be dominated by immigrants who enter illegally from neighboring countries Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

The 14 men who had rape and robbery charges against them dropped are accused of being in South Africa illegally and have been charged with immigration offenses.

Latest in Energy
Automating Your Manufacturing Enterprise
Sponsored
Automating Your Manufacturing Enterprise
October 18, 2022
Operators work at Enagas regasification plant, the largest LNG plant in Europe, in Barcelona, Spain, March 29, 2022. Households and businesses across Europe have been suffering for months from soaring electricity prices, but Iberian countries Spain and Portugal have managed to free themselves from the EU pricing system and Spain says the benefits are noticeable.
Spain, Portugal Eased Energy Prices. Can They Teach the EU?
October 20, 2022
Nuclear power plants, Kori 1, right, and Shin Kori 2 are seen in Ulsan, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2013. South Korea has signed a 3 trillion won ($2.25 billion) deal with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components for Egypt's first nuclear power plant.
S Korea Signs $2.25 Billion Deal with Russia Nuclear Company
August 25, 2022
Two of the offshore wind turbines which have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va. are viewed June 29, 2020. State regulators on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, approved an application from Dominion Energy Virginia to build an enormous offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach and recover the cost from ratepayers.
Utility: Guarantee for Large Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'
August 24, 2022
Related Stories
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen from around twenty kilometers away in an area in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Energy
Ukraine: Russian Shelling Damaged Nuclear Plant Power Lines
CEO of oil and gas company BP Bernard Looney talks during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Energy
BP Profits Soar as Pressure Increases for Windfall Tax
Nuclear Power I Stock 658599072
Energy
Poland Looks to SKorea to Build Nuclear Power Plant
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
More in Energy
How to Defend Your Industrial Network
Sponsored
How to Defend Your Industrial Network
Cyberthreats are escalating. With a low tolerance for downtime, industrial control system networks are frequently subjected to cyberattacks. Download now to learn more.
October 7, 2022
A sticker reads 'natural gas' on a pipe at the French company R-CUA plant, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Oct. 7, 2022.
Energy
Europe Urged to Save Natural Gas
The move could help avoid shortages next year.
November 4, 2022
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen from around twenty kilometers away in an area in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Energy
Ukraine: Russian Shelling Damaged Nuclear Plant Power Lines
It has operated on backup generators to cool reactors and keep other safety systems running.
November 3, 2022
CEO of oil and gas company BP Bernard Looney talks during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Energy
BP Profits Soar as Pressure Increases for Windfall Tax
It comes as oil companies around the world are seeing earnings surge.
November 1, 2022
Nuclear Power I Stock 658599072
Energy
Poland Looks to SKorea to Build Nuclear Power Plant
Polish energy companies PGE and ZE PAK signed the letter of intent with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power.
October 31, 2022
Tudor Popescu chops fire wood he uses for heating in a storage room attached to his home in Chisinau, Moldova, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Energy
Europe's Energy Crisis Raises Firewood Prices
And theft fears.
October 27, 2022
Sun Fire Defense Test Treated And Untreated Pole Pic
Energy
DoE Tests Utility Poles that Self-Extinguish After a Lightning Strike
The test was significant in that the heat of a lightning strike is approximately 50,000 degrees.
October 26, 2022
Hot cell operators Dawnette Hunter, left, and Scot White manipulate radioactive material from behind 4-foot-thick leaded glass at the Hot Fuel Examination Facility at the Idaho National Laboratory, about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Nov. 29, 2018.
Energy
Nuclear Lab Gets $150M to Upgrade Infrastructure
The hope is to boost nuclear R&D.
October 25, 2022
Jeremy DeBenedictis, President of Alterra Energy, stands in the storage area of shredded plastics his company receives from recycling facilities in their facility in Akron, Ohio, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. “Our mission is to solve plastic pollution,” said DeBenedictis, company president. “That is not just a tag line. We all truly want to solve plastic pollution.”
Energy
Industry: Advanced Recycling is a Solution to Plastic Crisis
ExxonMobil, New Hope Energy, Nexus Circular, Eastman, Encina and other companies are planning to build large plastics recycling plants.
October 21, 2022
Operators work at Enagas regasification plant, the largest LNG plant in Europe, in Barcelona, Spain, March 29, 2022. Households and businesses across Europe have been suffering for months from soaring electricity prices, but Iberian countries Spain and Portugal have managed to free themselves from the EU pricing system and Spain says the benefits are noticeable.
Energy
Spain, Portugal Eased Energy Prices. Can They Teach the EU?
In a bid to stem high energy bills for households and businesses, Spain and Portugal joined forces earlier this year.
October 20, 2022
Climate activists lie after painting 'stop funding fossil fuels' on the square in front of the Euro sign in Frankfurt, during 'Fridays for Future' event, Oct. 29, 2021.
Energy
Some Risks Too Big: Insurers Withdraw from Fossil Projects
The industry is turning its back on oil, gas and coal.
October 19, 2022
Oil & Gas Ap
Energy
State Sues Oil & Gas Companies Over Climate Change
NJ officials allege the companies knew for decades about the harmful impact of fossil fuels on climate change.
October 19, 2022
In this image provided by Georgia Power, the outside of the Unit 3 reactor containment building at Plant Vogtle in Waynesboro, Ga., is shown on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Energy
Utility Begins Loading Fuel at New Georgia Nuclear Plant
Georgia Power says workers will transfer 157 fuel assemblies into the reactor core.
October 17, 2022
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker sort coals at Qianyingzi coal mine in Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 20, 2021. China plans to boost coal production through 2025 to avoid a repeat of last year's power shortages, an official said Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. adding to setbacks in efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source.
Energy
Official: China Mining More Coal but Increasing Wind, Solar
Ensuring an adequate power supply is especially sensitive after economic growth slid to 2.2% over a year earlier.
October 17, 2022
Firefighters work to pump out oil in the area of a leak from a pipeline that carries crude oil from Russia to Germany near the village of Zurawice, Poland, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Energy
Leak Detected in Pipeline That Brings Russian Oil to Germany
The incident follows leaks late last month in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.
October 12, 2022