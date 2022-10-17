Utility Begins Loading Fuel at New Georgia Nuclear Plant

Georgia Power says workers will transfer 157 fuel assemblies into the reactor core.

Jeff Amy
Oct 17, 2022
In this image provided by Georgia Power, the outside of the Unit 3 reactor containment building at Plant Vogtle in Waynesboro, Ga., is shown on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
In this image provided by Georgia Power, the outside of the Unit 3 reactor containment building at Plant Vogtle in Waynesboro, Ga., is shown on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Georgia Power Co. via AP

ATLANTA (AP) — Workers have begun loading radioactive fuel into a new nuclear reactor in Georgia, utilities said Friday, putting the first new American nuclear reactor built in decades on a path to begin generating electricity in coming months.

Georgia Power says workers will transfer 157 fuel assemblies into the reactor core at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta, in the next few days. There are already two reactors operating at the plant, with fuel being loaded into a third unit and a fourth unit still under construction.

Chris Womack, chairman and CEO of Georgia Power, the largest unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co., said in a statement that fuel loading shows "steady and evident progress" at Vogtle.

"We're making history here in Georgia and the U.S. as we approach bringing online the first new nuclear unit to be built in the country in over 30 years," Womack said. "These units are important to building the future of energy and will serve as clean, emission-free sources of energy for Georgians for the next 60 to 80 years."

After the 90 tons (82 metric tonnes) of uranium oxide is loaded by a crane into the reactor, operating company Southern Nuclear will test whether the plant's cooling and steam supply system work while fuel is inside the reactor at the super-high temperatures and pressures created by splitting atoms. Operators will then start generating electricity and link the plant to the transmission grid, with the reactor planned to reach commercial operation by the end of March.

The Georgia Public Service Commission approved the new reactors in 2012, and the third reactor was supposed to start generating power in 2016. The cost of the third and fourth reactors has climbed from an original estimate of $14 billion to more than $30 billion.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved plans to load the fuel in August. Approval was delayed because much of the third reactor's wiring had to be redone after federal regulators found major flaws. Southern Co. also fell behind on inspection documents that had to be completed before the NRC could sign off.

Georgia Power's 2.7 million customers are already paying part of the financing cost and state regulators have approved a monthly rate increase of at least $3.78 a month as soon as the third unit begins generating power. But the elected five-member Public Service Commission will decide later who pays for the remainder of the costs. The utility has other unrelated rate increases awaiting a decision.

The fourth unit is supposed to be completed in late 2023. The two new units combined are projected to produce enough power for more than 500,000 homes and businesses.

Vogtle is the only nuclear plant under construction in the United States. Its costs and delays could deter other utilities from building such plants, even though they generate electricity without releasing climate-changing carbon emissions.

Georgia Power owns 45.7% of the two reactors, while Oglethorpe Power Corp. owns 30% on behalf of 38 power cooperatives. The Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia owns 22.7% on behalf of 49 city-owned utilities, while the city of Dalton's utility owns 1.6%. MEAG has contracts to sell electricity from Vogtle to the city-owned utility in Jacksonville, Florida, and to some electric cooperatives and city utilities in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

The other owners of Vogtle are trying to shift costs onto Georgia Power. Oglethorpe, MEAG and Dalton all sued Georgia Power earlier this year, claiming the company was trying to bilk them out of nearly $700 million by unilaterally changing a contract.

Under a 2018 deal, Georgia Power agreed to assume all cost overruns above a certain level. In exchange, the co-owners would sell part of their ownership shares to Georgia Power. Oglethorpe and MEAG say projected overruns have reached that level, but Georgia Power said the threshold is $1.3 billion higher than the level claimed by the co-owners.

Georgia Power is settling MEAG's lawsuit in exchange for making at least $76 million in payments to MEAG.

Latest in Energy
Automating the Design to Manufacturing Lifecycle
Sponsored
Automating the Design to Manufacturing Lifecycle
October 13, 2022
Two of the offshore wind turbines which have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va. are viewed June 29, 2020. State regulators on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, approved an application from Dominion Energy Virginia to build an enormous offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach and recover the cost from ratepayers.
Utility: Guarantee for Large Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'
August 24, 2022
Rush hour traffic backs up along a highway in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2020. Hainan island in the South China Sea said Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 that it will become China's first region to ban sales of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to curb climate-changing carbon emissions.
Chinese Province to Ban Sale of Gas Cars
August 24, 2022
A motorist pumps gasoline at United Oil gas station in Los Angeles Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past two weeks to $4.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low.
Avg. Gas Price Falls 45 Cents in 3 Weeks
August 15, 2022
Related Stories
Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, right, helps a coffin covered with a Turkish flag of one of the miners killed in a coal mine explosion, during his funeral in Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. An official says an explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has trapped dozens of miners. At least 14 have come out alive. The cause of Friday's blast in the town of Amasra in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin was not immediately known.
Energy
Death Toll Rises to 41 in Turkey Coal Mine Explosion
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker sort coals at Qianyingzi coal mine in Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 20, 2021. China plans to boost coal production through 2025 to avoid a repeat of last year's power shortages, an official said Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. adding to setbacks in efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source.
Energy
Official: China Mining More Coal but Increasing Wind, Solar
Firefighters work to pump out oil in the area of a leak from a pipeline that carries crude oil from Russia to Germany near the village of Zurawice, Poland, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Energy
Leak Detected in Pipeline That Brings Russian Oil to Germany
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
More in Energy
The Silver Bullet for Empowering Business Processes
Sponsored
The Silver Bullet for Empowering Business Processes
About 90% of CFOs will use automation, AI and fintech within the next two years. This new video podcast discusses how spending plans are evolving for manufacturers as well as what companies are doing to become more efficient. Listen to the podcast now.
October 12, 2022
Firefighters work to pump out oil in the area of a leak from a pipeline that carries crude oil from Russia to Germany near the village of Zurawice, Poland, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Energy
Leak Detected in Pipeline That Brings Russian Oil to Germany
The incident follows leaks late last month in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.
October 12, 2022
Rmep Solar Farm
Energy
Cummins Opens Its Second-Largest Solar Farm
The solar installation will produce around 5.6 million kWh of power annually and more than 136 million kWh over 25 years.
October 6, 2022
The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022. A cut in oil production is on the table when OPEC oil-producing countries meet Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Energy
OPEC+ Weighs Large Oil Cutback to Boost Sagging Prices
The move could help Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports and raise gas prices for U.S. drivers.
October 5, 2022
Westinghouse Photo
Energy
Westinghouse Develops Next-Generation Nuclear Plant
The LFR technology combines the use of liquid lead as a coolant, high-temperature operation and fast neutron spectrum.
October 4, 2022
Steam comes out of the chimneys of the coal-fired power station Neurath near the RWE Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Luetzerath, Germany, Monday, Oct.25, 2021.
Energy
German Energy Giant to End Coal Use by 2030
The decision will accelerate the closure of some of Europe's most polluting power plants.
October 4, 2022
Lucedale 02 2022 Exterior3 (002)
Energy
Enviva Opens Wood Biomass Facility in Mississippi
The Lucedale plant sources low-value wood from areas within 75 miles of the facility.
October 3, 2022
Zero Emission Forklift
Energy
Zero-Emission Forklift: Reducing Your Carbon Footprint One Lift at a Time
There is a wide range of benefits to using zero-emission forklifts in a warehouse.
October 3, 2022
With fewer steps involved in measurement, the uncertainty is reduced hence the measuring is much closer to the truth.
Energy
Advancements in Real-Time Measurement of LNG Composition During Processing and Custody Transfer
An advanced Raman spectroscopy system can accurately measure LNG composition and concentration.
September 30, 2022
Wind turbines turn near the village of Feldheim, rear left, near Treuenbrietzen, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Energy
In One Tiny German Town, Nobody Worries About Energy Bills
Population 130.
September 30, 2022
I Stock 1034313494
Energy
When the Power Grid Goes Down, Could Solar & Batteries Power Your Home?
What it would take for homes and commercial buildings to ride out long power outages.
September 29, 2022
In this image provided by Portland General Electric, windmills and solar panels line a renewable energy facility in Lexington, Ore., on this May 24, 2022.
Energy
Tiny Oregon Town Hosts 1st Wind-Solar-Battery 'Hybrid' Plant
At the Oregon plant, massive lithium batteries will store up to 120 megawatt-hours of power.
September 28, 2022
Evinci Stills2 Rework
Energy
Westinghouse's eVinci Microreactor Inches Closer to Commercialization
The eVinci microreactor is 100% factory-built, fueled and assembled before it is shipped in a container to any location.
September 27, 2022
I Stock 1347366111
Energy
E-fuel a Viable Future Fuel for Maritime Industry
All parties in the maritime industry are doing all they can to make the usage of green fuels and shipping decarbonization a reality.
September 27, 2022
A worker cooks burgers at Zing Burger store in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Richard Kovacs, a business development manager for the Hungarian burger chain, said some of the chain's 15 stores have seen a 750% increase in electricity bills since the beginning of the year – leading to additional monthly costs of up to 1.5 million Hungarian forints ($3,840) per store.
Energy
Europe Preps for Winter Energy Crisis
Governments have worked hard to find new supplies and conserve energy.
September 26, 2022