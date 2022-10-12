Leak Detected in Pipeline That Brings Russian Oil to Germany

The incident follows leaks late last month in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.

Associated Press
Oct 12, 2022
Firefighters work to pump out oil in the area of a leak from a pipeline that carries crude oil from Russia to Germany near the village of Zurawice, Poland, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Firefighters work to pump out oil in the area of a leak from a pipeline that carries crude oil from Russia to Germany near the village of Zurawice, Poland, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An oil leak was detected on a pipeline in Poland that's the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany, the pipeline's Polish operator said Wednesday.

The operator, PERN, said it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline on Tuesday evening 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the central Polish city of Plock. It said the cause of the leak wasn't known.

The incident follows leaks late last month in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines running along the Baltic seabed, and amid an energy standoff between Russia and the West over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Denmark and Sweden say those natural gas pipelines were attacked with large amounts of explosives.

The Druzhba pipeline, which in Russian means “Friendship,” is one of the world’s longest oil pipelines. After leaving Russia, it branches out to bring crude to points including Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Austria and Germany.

A Polish government security official, Stanislaw Zaryn, said the leak could be the result of an accident, but that officials were still investigating and were looking at all possible explanations.

“Different scenarios are possible. We don’t exclude any of them,” he told The Associated Press.

Firefighters were working in cornfields near the village of Zurawice to determine the exact point of the leak, according to a spokesman for firefighters, Brig. Karol Kierzkowski. He told the state news broadcaster TVP Info that approximately 400 cubic meters of spilled crude had been pumped out, and transmission along the line had been blocked off.

Germany’s Economy Ministry said that Berlin’s supplies are currently secure, with two German refineries continuing to receive supplies via the Druzhba pipeline. It said reserves at those two refineries have been increased in recent weeks, and that both can, if needed, be supplied via the German port of Rostock and the Polish port of Gdansk.

Last year, Russia accounted for around 35% of Germany’s crude oil supply. But that proportion has been reduced following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February. Germany's focus now is on phasing out the remaining supplies before a European Union embargo on most Russian imports goes into effect. An European Union embargo on most Russia oil goes into effect on Dec. 5.

A month ago, the German government took control of three refineries owned by Russian energy company Rosneft, which account for about 12% of Germany’s oil refining capacity.

Latest in Energy
How to Protect Your Network From Ransomware
Sponsored
How to Protect Your Network From Ransomware
October 7, 2022
Two of the offshore wind turbines which have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va. are viewed June 29, 2020. State regulators on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, approved an application from Dominion Energy Virginia to build an enormous offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach and recover the cost from ratepayers.
Utility: Guarantee for Large Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'
August 24, 2022
Rush hour traffic backs up along a highway in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2020. Hainan island in the South China Sea said Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 that it will become China's first region to ban sales of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to curb climate-changing carbon emissions.
Chinese Province to Ban Sale of Gas Cars
August 24, 2022
A motorist pumps gasoline at United Oil gas station in Los Angeles Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past two weeks to $4.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low.
Avg. Gas Price Falls 45 Cents in 3 Weeks
August 15, 2022
Related Stories
Zero Emission Forklift
Energy
Zero-Emission Forklift: Reducing Your Carbon Footprint One Lift at a Time
With fewer steps involved in measurement, the uncertainty is reduced hence the measuring is much closer to the truth.
Energy
Advancements in Real-Time Measurement of LNG Composition During Processing and Custody Transfer
A worker cooks burgers at Zing Burger store in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Richard Kovacs, a business development manager for the Hungarian burger chain, said some of the chain's 15 stores have seen a 750% increase in electricity bills since the beginning of the year – leading to additional monthly costs of up to 1.5 million Hungarian forints ($3,840) per store.
Energy
Europe Preps for Winter Energy Crisis
How to Protect Your Network From Ransomware
Sponsored
How to Protect Your Network From Ransomware
More in Energy
How to Defend Your Industrial Network
Sponsored
How to Defend Your Industrial Network
Cyberthreats are escalating. With a low tolerance for downtime, industrial control system networks are frequently subjected to cyberattacks. Download now to learn more.
October 7, 2022
The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022. A cut in oil production is on the table when OPEC oil-producing countries meet Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Energy
OPEC+ Weighs Large Oil Cutback to Boost Sagging Prices
The move could help Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports and raise gas prices for U.S. drivers.
October 5, 2022
Westinghouse Photo
Energy
Westinghouse Develops Next-Generation Nuclear Plant
The LFR technology combines the use of liquid lead as a coolant, high-temperature operation and fast neutron spectrum.
October 4, 2022
Steam comes out of the chimneys of the coal-fired power station Neurath near the RWE Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Luetzerath, Germany, Monday, Oct.25, 2021.
Energy
German Energy Giant to End Coal Use by 2030
The decision will accelerate the closure of some of Europe's most polluting power plants.
October 4, 2022
Lucedale 02 2022 Exterior3 (002)
Energy
Enviva Opens Wood Biomass Facility in Mississippi
The Lucedale plant sources low-value wood from areas within 75 miles of the facility.
October 3, 2022
Zero Emission Forklift
Energy
Zero-Emission Forklift: Reducing Your Carbon Footprint One Lift at a Time
There is a wide range of benefits to using zero-emission forklifts in a warehouse.
October 3, 2022
With fewer steps involved in measurement, the uncertainty is reduced hence the measuring is much closer to the truth.
Energy
Advancements in Real-Time Measurement of LNG Composition During Processing and Custody Transfer
An advanced Raman spectroscopy system can accurately measure LNG composition and concentration.
September 30, 2022
Wind turbines turn near the village of Feldheim, rear left, near Treuenbrietzen, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Energy
In One Tiny German Town, Nobody Worries About Energy Bills
Population 130.
September 30, 2022
I Stock 1034313494
Energy
When the Power Grid Goes Down, Could Solar & Batteries Power Your Home?
What it would take for homes and commercial buildings to ride out long power outages.
September 29, 2022
In this image provided by Portland General Electric, windmills and solar panels line a renewable energy facility in Lexington, Ore., on this May 24, 2022.
Energy
Tiny Oregon Town Hosts 1st Wind-Solar-Battery 'Hybrid' Plant
At the Oregon plant, massive lithium batteries will store up to 120 megawatt-hours of power.
September 28, 2022
Evinci Stills2 Rework
Energy
Westinghouse's eVinci Microreactor Inches Closer to Commercialization
The eVinci microreactor is 100% factory-built, fueled and assembled before it is shipped in a container to any location.
September 27, 2022
I Stock 1347366111
Energy
E-fuel a Viable Future Fuel for Maritime Industry
All parties in the maritime industry are doing all they can to make the usage of green fuels and shipping decarbonization a reality.
September 27, 2022
A worker cooks burgers at Zing Burger store in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Richard Kovacs, a business development manager for the Hungarian burger chain, said some of the chain's 15 stores have seen a 750% increase in electricity bills since the beginning of the year – leading to additional monthly costs of up to 1.5 million Hungarian forints ($3,840) per store.
Energy
Europe Preps for Winter Energy Crisis
Governments have worked hard to find new supplies and conserve energy.
September 26, 2022
Earth moving equipment work at the site of Fortescue Metals Group's Christmas Creek iron ore operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, June 17, 2014.
Energy
Miner Reveals $6.2 Billion Carbon Plan
The company is the world's fourth-largest iron ore producer.
September 20, 2022
A Toyota Motor Corp.'s new hydrogen fuel cell vehicle Mirai arrives at a charge station near Toyota's showroom on Nov. 17, 2014, in Tokyo.
Energy
7 States Back Hydrogen as Clean Energy Source
The Midwest wants to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative for automobiles and factories.
September 20, 2022