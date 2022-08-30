Indiana Refinery Fire to Only Minimally Hit Gas Prices

Claire Savage
Aug 30, 2022
Gas Prices Pump Ap
AP file

CHICAGO (AP) — A major Midwestern oil refinery shut down by a fire should reopen in the next few days, its operators said Monday, and industry experts said the brief shutdown is unlikely to have a major effect on gas prices in the region.

READ MORE: Michigan Lifting Some Fuel Rules After Indiana Refinery Fire 

An electrical fire at a BP refinery in northwest Indiana on Wednesday caused the company to temporarily close its facility located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Chicago. No one was hurt.

BP expects to reopen the facility “in the coming days,” spokeswoman Christina Audisho said. The company “has deployed all available resources and is working around the clock to bring the Whiting refinery back to normal operations as soon as safely possible," she said.

Gas prices may still continue to slide for the next few days, according to energy analyst Tom Kloza of the Oil Price Information Service.

"Retail prices are not likely to surge but they could recede at a slower rate than what one might expect without a major refinery limping along,” Kloza said.

BP’s Whiting Refinery produces about 435,000 barrels per day and provides about 20% to 25% of the refined gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel used by Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin, according to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.

Patrick De Haan, head petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices nationally, called the Whiting facility closure a “temporary setback.”

"I think it’s going to delay the decline in prices that had been ongoing, but it’s only a matter of time before that decline resumes," he said.

For now, the fire's impact on retail prices has been limited and will remain so as long as the refinery reopens by the end of the week, De Haan said.

“The problems — both pricing and supply — will probably really ramp up if that facility can’t get back online or isn’t restarting by say, Thursday or Friday,” he said.

To help prevent supply disruption, the Environmental Protection Agency temporarily lifted a federal rule for summer fuel sales on Saturday for four states in response to the fire.

The waiver lifts a Clear Air Act requirement that lower-volatility gasoline be sold in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin during summer months to limit ozone pollution. It is in effect until Sept. 15, the EPA said.


Latest in Energy
Nuclear power plants, Kori 1, right, and Shin Kori 2 are seen in Ulsan, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2013. South Korea has signed a 3 trillion won ($2.25 billion) deal with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components for Egypt's first nuclear power plant.
S Korea Signs $2.25 Billion Deal with Russia Nuclear Company
August 25, 2022
Two of the offshore wind turbines which have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va. are viewed June 29, 2020. State regulators on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, approved an application from Dominion Energy Virginia to build an enormous offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach and recover the cost from ratepayers.
Utility: Guarantee for Large Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'
August 24, 2022
Rush hour traffic backs up along a highway in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2020. Hainan island in the South China Sea said Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 that it will become China's first region to ban sales of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to curb climate-changing carbon emissions.
Chinese Province to Ban Sale of Gas Cars
August 24, 2022
A motorist pumps gasoline at United Oil gas station in Los Angeles Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past two weeks to $4.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low.
Avg. Gas Price Falls 45 Cents in 3 Weeks
August 15, 2022
Related Stories
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war, and continued fighting nearby has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine or beyond.
Energy
No UN Access Yet to Russian-Occupied Nuke Plant in Ukraine
In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a core sample drilled from underground rock near Ely, Minn., shows a band of shiny minerals containing copper, nickel and precious metals, center, that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. On Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, Twin Metals sued the Biden administration to seek the reinstatement of federal mineral rights leases that are crucial to the $1.7 billion project.
Energy
Twin Metals Sues Biden Administration to Regain Mine Leases
A dried riverbed is exposed after the water level dropped in the Yangtze River in Yunyang county in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Unusually high temperatures and a prolonged drought are affecting large swaths of China, reducing crop yields and drinking water supplies.
Energy
China Cuts Power to Factories, Homes as Reservoirs Fall
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
I Stock 178972479
Energy
What Are Green Jobs?
And how can I get one?
August 29, 2022
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war, and continued fighting nearby has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine or beyond.
Energy
No UN Access Yet to Russian-Occupied Nuke Plant in Ukraine
The visit comes after the plant was temporarily knocked offline.
August 26, 2022
Nuclear power plants, Kori 1, right, and Shin Kori 2 are seen in Ulsan, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2013. South Korea has signed a 3 trillion won ($2.25 billion) deal with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components for Egypt's first nuclear power plant.
Energy
S Korea Signs $2.25 Billion Deal with Russia Nuclear Company
The project doesn't clash with international sanctions against Russia.
August 25, 2022
This aerial photo shows Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Feb. 13, 2021. The construction of facilities needed for a planned release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea next year from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant began Thursday, Aug. 4 ,2022, despite opposition from the local fishing community.
Energy
Robot Problem Delays Fuel Removal from Fukushima Nuclear Plant
The giant robotic arm needs some more work.
August 25, 2022
Two of the offshore wind turbines which have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va. are viewed June 29, 2020. State regulators on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, approved an application from Dominion Energy Virginia to build an enormous offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach and recover the cost from ratepayers.
Energy
Utility: Guarantee for Large Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'
Performance guarantees might force the utility to scrap the project.
August 24, 2022
Rush hour traffic backs up along a highway in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2020. Hainan island in the South China Sea said Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 that it will become China's first region to ban sales of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to curb climate-changing carbon emissions.
Automotive
Chinese Province to Ban Sale of Gas Cars
Sales of fossil fuel-powered cars will be banned by 2030.
August 24, 2022
A hydrogen-powered regional train stands at Bremervoerde station, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. In the fight against climate change, 14 hydrogen trains are to replace the current diesel trains. In Bremervoerde, a trial operation with two prototypes ran successfully between fall 2018 and February 2020.
Energy
Fleet of Hydrogen Passenger Trains Begins Service in Germany
The hydrogen is currently produced as a byproduct in chemical processes.
August 24, 2022
Surface Power 2 0
Aerospace
NASA Taps Lockheed and Others to Build Solar Power on the Moon
The contracts are part of the agency’s VSAT project, which aims to support NASA’s long-term lunar surface operations.
August 24, 2022
In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a core sample drilled from underground rock near Ely, Minn., shows a band of shiny minerals containing copper, nickel and precious metals, center, that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. On Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, Twin Metals sued the Biden administration to seek the reinstatement of federal mineral rights leases that are crucial to the $1.7 billion project.
Energy
Twin Metals Sues Biden Administration to Regain Mine Leases
The proposed underground mine is struggling to survive amid shifting political winds.
August 23, 2022
I Stock 104507784
Energy
Does Turning the Air Conditioning Off When You're Not Home Actually Save Energy?
Three engineers run the numbers.
August 22, 2022
Cargo vessels are anchored offshore near oil platforms, before heading into the Los Angeles-Long Beach port on Oct. 5, 2021. The first official federal calculations of the new spending package that President Biden signed show it will slice America's carbon pollution by more than 1 billion tons by the end of the decade. The new law’s provisions that call for oil and gas leasing on federal land and water “may lead to some increase” in carbon pollution, the federal analysis said.
Energy
Study: New Climate Law to Slice Carbon Pollution 40%
It will trim America’s emissions of heat-trapping gases by about 1.1 billion tons.
August 19, 2022
(from right) NTU Assoc Prof Aravind Dasari, NTU PhD graduate Dr Sheik Anees and PhD student Dean Seah. Assoc Prof Aravind is holding a coated piece of laminated timber while Dr Anees and Mr Seah are holding non-coated timber.
Energy
Scientists Invent Invisible Coating that Makes Wood 'Fireproof'
The coating becomes a char that expands to more than 30 times its original thickness.
August 18, 2022
I Stock 1320222457
Energy
Companies Plan $2.6B Investment in Major Alaska Oil Project
The companies said they would make efforts to offset and reduce fossil-fuel emissions.
August 18, 2022
Duke Energy F150 Lightning Solar Charging
Automotive
Duke Energy to Test Ford F-150 Lightning as a Power Grid Backup
As part of the pilot, Duke Energy will add approximately five Ford F-150 Lightning trucks to its Florida fleet.
August 17, 2022