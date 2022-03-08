Shell Says It Will Stop Buying Russian Oil, Natural Gas

Ukraine’s foreign minister criticized Shell for continuing to do business with President Vladimir Putin’s government.

Mar 8th, 2022
Danica Kirka
Energy giant Shell said Tuesday, March 8, 2022 that it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas and shut down its service stations, aviation fuels and other operations in the country amid international pressure for companies to sever ties over the invasion of Ukraine.
Energy giant Shell said Tuesday, March 8, 2022 that it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas and shut down its service stations, aviation fuels and other operations in the country amid international pressure for companies to sever ties over the invasion of Ukraine.
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File

LONDON (AP) — Energy giant Shell said Tuesday that it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas and shut down its service stations, aviation fuels and other operations in the country amid international pressure for companies to sever ties over the invasion of Ukraine.

The company said in a statement that it would withdraw from all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas and liquefied natural gas, “in a phased manner.”

The decision comes as surging oil prices have been rattling global markets and days after Ukraine’s foreign minister criticized Shell for continuing to buy Russian oil, lashing out at the company for continuing to do business with President Vladimir Putin’s government.

“We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil to be refined into products like petrol and diesel — despite being made with security of supplies at the forefront of our thinking — was not the right one and we are sorry," CEO Ben van Beurden said.

He said profits from the company's “limited, remaining amounts of Russian oil" would go to a fund for relief efforts for Ukrainians.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had been told Shell “discreetly” bought the oil Friday and appealed to the public to pressure the company and other international firms to halt such purchases.

“One question to Shell: doesn’t Russian oil smell (like) Ukrainian blood for you?” Kuleba said on Twitter. “I call on all conscious people around the globe to demand multinational companies to cut all business ties with Russia.”

Last week, Shell said it was “shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine” and would end its joint ventures with Gazprom, the massive oil and gas company controlled by the Russian government.

While the U.S., Britain and the European Union have imposed tough economic sanctions on Russia, they have stopped short of banning oil and gas imports from Russia because of concerns about the impact that would have on global energy supplies. Russia is the world’s second-biggest oil producer, accounting for more than 12% of global production, according to the International Energy Agency.

Ukraine and its supporters have called on countries around the world to stop buying Russian oil to restrict funding for Putin’s military exploits. But that is certain to affect consumers.

A month ago, oil was selling for about $90 a barrel. Now, prices are surging past $120 a barrel as buyers shun Russian crude, with many refiners fearing that sanctions could be imposed in the future. They worry about being left with oil they couldn’t resell as gasoline if sanctions were imposed in the near future.

“These societal challenges highlight the dilemma between putting pressure on the Russian government over its atrocities in Ukraine and ensuring stable, secure energy supplies across Europe,” van Beurden said.

He said Shell would work with governments “to help manage the potential impacts on the security of energy supplies, particularly in Europe.''

More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 1st, 2022
A Lukoil gas station sits in Newark, N.J., Thursday, March 3, 2022. Outraged by the invasion of Ukraine, the Newark City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to suspend the service stations’ operating licenses, citing Lukoil’s base in Moscow. In doing so, however, they may have predominantly been hurting Americans.
Russian-Branded Gas Stations Face Backlash
But the stations are franchises owned by locals, not Russians.
Mar 4th, 2022
Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tenn.
Oak Ridge Lab, Utility Parter on Decarbonization
They will explore capturing carbon directly from the air and converting it into valuable products.
Mar 3rd, 2022
Taking sustainability efforts to the next level by switching to clean energy or purchasing an electric vehicle might feel daunting. Several federal incentives, such as the electric vehicle tax credit and home energy tax credits, may help offset the cost of the commitment for those who made upgrades last year or for those looking to take the leap in 2022.
Made Green Upgrades in 2021? Don’t Miss These Tax Credits
Here’s a quick-start guide to the current federal tax incentives for energy efficiency and other green upgrades.
Mar 3rd, 2022
The Iron Gate Dam, powerhouse and spillway on the lower Klamath River near Hornbrook, Calif., March 3, 2020.
Major Hurdle Cleared in Plan to Demolish California Dams
The move sets the stage for the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history.
Mar 3rd, 2022
Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 21, 2021.
OPEC Allies to Keep Output Steady Amid High Prices, Russia Invasion
Since July, the coalition has been 400,000 barrels of oil each month to gradually restore deep cuts to production made early in the pandemic.
Mar 2nd, 2022
I Stock 172161432
Oil Driller Invests in Midwest Carbon-Capture Pipeline
The $250 million project would gather carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and pump it underground.
Mar 2nd, 2022
Shell station in London, Jan. 20, 2016.
Shell to Pull Out of Russia
The oil and gas giant will exit joint ventures with Russia's state-owned Gazprom.
Mar 1st, 2022
The Supreme Court, Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Justices Wrestle with EPA Power to Curb Carbon Emissions
A broad ruling could weaken regulatory efforts beyond the environment, including consumer protections, workplace safety and public health.
Mar 1st, 2022
A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Markets are trembling again as fighting intensifies in Ukraine and as Western nations ratchet up steps to further isolate and punish Russia economically for its aggression. The S&P 500 fell 1% in early trading Monday, Feb, 28, 2022 oil prices surged and investors shifted money into safe havens like U.S. government bonds.
Oil Jumps on Russia Sanctions
Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic climbed more than 4% amid concerns about what the worsening tensions will do to crude supplies.
Feb 28th, 2022
I Stock 1208239202
Semiconductor Manufacturer Moves Ahead with Electricity Plan
State regulators rejected an exemption for the company in its bid to become its own utility.
Feb 25th, 2022
A Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle at a hydrogen station in Tokyo, Nov. 17, 2014.
Rocky Mountain States Team Up on Hydrogen Tech
A "hydrogen hub," drawing on billions in federal infrastructure funding, would be built somewhere in the region.
Feb 25th, 2022