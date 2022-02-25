$3.2B Bid in Largest U.S. Offshore Wind Auction

When fully developed, these sites could provide enough energy to power 2 million homes.

Feb 25th, 2022
Wayne Parry
The second day of the largest-ever auction of offshore wind energy sites in the U.S. is being held, Thursday, Feb. 24, with strong interest from companies wanting to build wind turbines in the ocean off New Jersey and New York.
The second day of the largest-ever auction of offshore wind energy sites in the U.S. is being held, Thursday, Feb. 24, with strong interest from companies wanting to build wind turbines in the ocean off New Jersey and New York.
AP Photo/Wayne Parry

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Companies interested in building wind energy turbines in the ocean off New Jersey and New York had bid more than $3.2 billion for the right to do so as of Thursday evening, with further bidding due on Friday.

The largest auction of offshore wind sites in the nation's history is drawing strong interest from companies as an indication of the industry's potential.

The second day of the auction by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management involved six tracts of ocean floor off New York and New Jersey in an area known as the New York Bight.

When fully developed, these sites could provide enough energy to power 2 million homes, the agency said.

More than $1.5 billion worth of bids were received Wednesday, the first day of the auction. Bidding is to resume at 9 a.m. EST on Friday.

The response to the auction “shows that the offshore wind industry has truly arrived,” said Doug O'Malley, director of Environment New Jersey, adding that it “proves that clean renewable energy off the Jersey Shore is poised to enter a boom period.”

The auction for nearly 500,000 acres (about 202,342 hectares), when combined with past auctions, will span nearly 1 million acres. It was the largest such auction in the nation's history, the ocean energy bureau said.

President Joe Biden has set a goal to install 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030, generating enough electricity to power more than 10 million homes.

The administration has approved the nation’s first two commercial-scale offshore wind projects in federal waters: the 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind project off the Massachusetts coast and the 130-megawatt South Fork wind farm near New York’s Long Island.

Not everyone is delighted with the scope and speed of offshore wind development. Homeowners groups in several spots in New Jersey are opposing the projects on environmental, economic and aesthetic grounds.

And even some environmental groups are displeased. New Jersey's Clean Ocean Action called the auction “too much, too fast.”

“COA supports responsible and reasonable offshore wind energy, but this is a reckless privatization, and will not ensure protection of marine life including whales, dolphins, turtles and the hundreds of other species that call the ocean home,” the group said.

Cindy Zipf, the group's executive director, said the auction area is five times the size of New York City.

Five of the six tracts are located off the central or southern coasts of New Jersey. The largest, at over 114,000 acres (about 46,134 hectares), is located off the coast of Long Beach Island, and could generate enough electricity to power nearly half a million homes, according to the ocean energy bureau.

The bureau said it will make public the identities of the successful bidders once the auction is concluded.

More in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jan 31st, 2022
Dos Amigos pumping plant, Los Banos, Calif.
The Nation's First Solar Canal Project
Engineers hope to generate clean energy while preserving water.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Wind turbines in Budy Mszczonowskie, Poland, Feb. 21, 2022.
Storm Prompts New Wind Energy Record
Deadly high winds generated enough energy to cover nearly one-third of power demand.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Evcharging
Consumers Energy to Add Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
It is part of the company's commitment to power 1 million electric vehicles in its service areas by 2030.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Caution Safety I Stock 1186732502
Explosion Rocks Huge Louisiana Refinery
It was not immediately clear what caused the morning blast.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Ethiopians protest against international pressure on the government over the conflict in Tigray, below a banner referring to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Addis Ababa, May 30, 2021.
Controversial Mega-Dam Starts Generating Power
The $4.2 billion project missed its deadline by years due to embezzlement and design flaws.
Feb 21st, 2022
Human-made snow was used to augment trails at the Sochi Games in 2014. Some athletes complained that it made the trails icier and more dangerous.
How Climate Change Threatens the Winter Olympics' Future
Even snowmaking has limits for saving it.
Feb 21st, 2022
Guy Stewart Callendar connected carbon dioxide concentrations with rising temperatures.
The Engineer Who Triggered the Debate Over Humans' Role in Climate Change
He became increasingly bewildered that the science met such resistance from those who did not understand it.
Feb 21st, 2022
I Stock 1139747624
Shuttered Coal Plant to Become Offshore Wind Hub
The factory will make the subsea transmission cables that bring wind power to the electrical grid.
Feb 18th, 2022
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks at South Carolina State University, Orangeburg, S.C., Feb. 17, 2022.
Energy Dept. Announces $3M for Net-Zero Carbon Research at HBCUs
The White House hopes to build a pipeline from those schools into energy-related jobs.
Feb 18th, 2022
Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency inspect the site of Fukushima nuclear plant in Okuma town, Japan, Feb. 15, 2022.
Nuclear Regulators Review Water from Japanese Plant
More than a million tons of treated radioactive waste water are set to be released into the ocean.
Feb 18th, 2022
The utility in sun-drenched New Mexico is struggling to get enough solar-generated electricity as it prepares to shut down a coal-fired power plant amid supply chain disruptions, one of the problems threatening to delay or cancel projects around the world amid pressure to reduce carbon emissions and tackle climate change.
Solar Project Delays Create Hurdles for New Mexico Utility
State law requires publicly owned utilities and cooperatives to roll into their portfolios more renewable sources and eliminate carbon emissions.
Feb 18th, 2022