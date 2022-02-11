Largest U.S. Public Power Company Launches New Nuclear Program

The federally owned utility provides electricity to seven states.

Feb 11th, 2022
Jennifer McDermott
Jeff Amy
The largest public power company in the U.S. is launching a program to develop and fund new small modular nuclear reactors as part of its strategy to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The largest public power company in the U.S. is launching a program to develop and fund new small modular nuclear reactors as part of its strategy to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

The largest public power company in the U.S. is launching a program to develop and fund new small modular nuclear reactors as part of its strategy to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The board for the Tennessee Valley Authority on Thursday authorized the program to assess moving forward with new nuclear technology, with up to $200 million to be spent for the first phase. The TVA wants the technology to be available to help power the grid in the 2030s if it proves cost-effective and necessary, and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approves. The board met at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The federally owned utility provides electricity to seven states. It has the first U.S. permit for a suitable site for small modular reactors in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, at the Clinch River Nuclear Site. By 2050, it hopes to hit its goal of net-zero emissions, which means the amount of greenhouse gases produced is no more than the amount removed from the atmosphere.

“Our objective isn’t to build one nuclear plant,” TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash said in an interview. “Our objective is to reach net zero carbon, to support economy-wide decarbonization, and to do it at a price and a level of reliability that people can count on. And this is a part of doing that.”

A recent Associated Press survey of the energy policies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia found that a strong majority — about two-thirds — say nuclear, in one fashion or another, will help take the place of fossil fuels. Roughly one-third of the states and the District of Columbia have no plans to incorporate nuclear power in their green energy goals, instead leaning heavily on renewables to try to stave off the worst effects of a warming planet.

The split over nuclear power in U.S. states mirrors a similar debate unfolding in Europe, where countries including Germany are phasing out their reactors while others, such as France, are sticking with the technology or planning to build more plants. The head of the U.N. nuclear agency said in November that he sees atomic power playing a key role in balancing climate concerns and the world’s energy needs.

Lyash said the TVA can reduce carbon emissions by about 80% using solar and wind power, existing nuclear plants and hydroelectric dams, and by reducing demand through energy efficiency efforts, without sacrificing reliable, resilient, low-cost power.

But the smaller nuclear reactors that companies are developing now are crucial to getting the rest of the way and increasing electricity production, along with other new technologies, he added. The utility now operates three nuclear plants — the nation’s third largest nuclear fleet — to supply more than 40% of the region's energy.

Lyash told the board Thursday that for the Clinch River site, the TVA is focused on GE Hitachi's design for a small modular reactor that uses light water like all U.S. commercial reactors. The TVA is also collaborating with Kairos Power to build a test reactor, a demonstration project that wouldn't be for commercial use, in Oak Ridge.

The Union of Concerned Scientists has cautioned that nuclear technology still comes with significant risks that other low-carbon energy sources don’t, including the danger of accidents or targeted attacks for both the radioactive waste and the reactors, and the unresolved question of how to store hazardous nuclear waste.

Grant Smith, a senior energy policy adviser at the Environmental Working Group, said small reactors are going to be a “total financial debacle” because the cost of nuclear power never comes down, with costs and risks shifted to ratepayers.

“You really don’t need them," he said in an interview. "Why keep dumping money into a technology that has been a financial disaster from the beginning?”

The TVA had plans decades ago to build 17 large reactors at seven sites. The utility sank more than $8 billion in the 1970s and 1980s into 10 nuclear reactors that were canceled before they were finished — scrapping most of what then was the nation’s most costly and ambitious nuclear program.

Lyash said they're now taking a far more conservative approach: They're not launching into a program to build multiple reactors on multiple sites because they've learned many lessons over 50 years. If one reactor can't be planned and built on schedule and on budget, they won't scale up, he added.

The initial funding will be used for the design, licensing and project development to potentially build GE Hitachi's reactor.

State-regulated utilities could face skepticism over the potential cost to customers of nuclear reactors, though. Two more-traditional large nuclear reactors being built in Georgia have more than doubled in overall cost, to more than $28 billion. Similar reactors that were under construction in South Carolina were scrapped, driving a utility to be sold in distress and resulting in a criminal conviction of the former CEO for fraud.

The NRC has approved just one of the new, small modular reactor designs: from an Oregon company called NuScale Power, in August 2020. Several other companies are planning to apply for their designs. That includes a project by Bill Gates’ company, TerraPower, in Wyoming, the nation’s largest coal-producing state.

More in Energy
Nuclear fusion facility: JET interior with superimposed plasma.
Fusion Facility Sets World Energy Record
It more than doubled the previous record.
Feb 9th, 2022
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gives his State of the State speech in the House Chambers, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va.
End to Nuclear Plant Ban Signed by West Virginia Governor
The state has lost thousands of coal jobs as companies and utilities explore other energy sources.
Feb 9th, 2022
President Joe Biden listens as Jane Hunter, CEO of Tritium, speaks about electric vehicle chargers during an event in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Washington.
Electric Vehicle Charging Company to Build Tennessee Factory
It is expected to produce up to 30,000 charging stations a year and create 500 new jobs.
Feb 9th, 2022
Bobsled, luge and skeleton athletes descend twisting, steep tracks at speeds upward of 80 mph (130 kmh).
How Bobsled, Luge & Skeleton Hurtle Humans Faster than Cars on a Highway
It looks like the riders simply slide down an icy track, but there's a lot more going on.
Feb 8th, 2022
Forest land near Ashford, Wash., Nov. 23, 2015.
Report: Corporate Climate Pledges Weaker than They Seem
Many are using accounting practices that make their environmental goals almost meaningless.
Feb 8th, 2022
A view of the BP logo at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. BP PLC reported its biggest full-year profit for eight years on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 its coffers boosted by soaring oil and gas prices that have hiked domestic fuel bills for millions of people.
BP Profits Surge
BP has rebounded from a 2020 slump caused when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered large chunks of the global economy.
Feb 8th, 2022
The industry and foreign ministries announced Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, that a team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant next week to review plans to begin releasing millions of gallons of treated radioactive water into the sea, a mission the government hopes will assure people of its safety.
Experts to Visit Fukushima Plant to Check Water Release Plan
The 1,000 tanks of water need to be removed for the plant’s decades-long decommissioning.
Feb 8th, 2022
Electricians with IBEW Local 3 install solar panels on top of the Terminal B garage at LaGuardia Airport, New York, Nov. 9, 2021.
Biden Extends Solar Tariffs
Certain panels used in large-scale utility projects were excluded.
Feb 7th, 2022
Karina Safina and Luka Berulava of Gerogia compete during the pairs short program figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022.
Olympic Ice Rinks Spotlight Potent Greenhouse Gases
Four newly built rinks will use alternative cooling systems with far less of an impact on global warming.
Feb 4th, 2022
The Environmental Protection Agency is raising concerns about a U.S. Postal Service plan to replace its huge fleet of mail-delivery trucks, saying the effort does not include enough electric vehicles.
EPA: New Mail-Delivery Fleet Needs More Electric Vehicles
The EPA says the Postal Service "inadequately considers impacts on communities with environmental justice concerns.”
Feb 3rd, 2022
Columbus, Ohio.
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Company Moving Back to Ohio
The project is expected to create nearly 700 new jobs.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Ashley Williams Watt walks near a wellhead and flowline at her ranch, Friday, July 9, 2021, near Crane, Texas. The wells on Watt's property seem to be unplugging themselves. Some are leaking dangerous chemicals into the ground, which are seeping into her cattle's drinking water. And she doesn't know how long it's been going on.
Interior Department Approves $1B to Clean Up Abandoned Wells
States will have to apply for funding set aside for well cleanup.
Feb 2nd, 2022