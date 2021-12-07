Navy Halts Use of Fuel Storage Complex Above Hawaii Aquifer

Fuel from the tanks is used to power many U.S. military ships and planes that patrol the Pacific Ocean.

Dec 7th, 2021
Audrey McAvoy
This photo shows a tunnel inside the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Jan. 26, 2018. The state of Hawaii says a laboratory has detected petroleum product in a water sample from an elementary school near Pearl Harbor. The news comes amid heightened concerns that fuel from the massive Navy storage facility may contaminate Oahu's water supply.
This photo shows a tunnel inside the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Jan. 26, 2018. The state of Hawaii says a laboratory has detected petroleum product in a water sample from an elementary school near Pearl Harbor. The news comes amid heightened concerns that fuel from the massive Navy storage facility may contaminate Oahu's water supply.
U.S. Navy via AP

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. Navy announced Monday that it is suspending use of a massive World War II-era fuel storage complex above a Hawaii aquifer that supplies nearly 20% of Honolulu’s drinking water — following days of complaints that tap water smells like fuel and has sickened some people.

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro traveled to Pearl Harbor and told reporters he was apologizing to everyone affected by what he called a “horrible, horrible tragedy.”

Nearly 1,000 military households have complained about their tap water and some have said they have suffered physical ailments such as cramps and vomiting recently after drinking it.

A water sample returned last week showed the presence of petroleum in water that comes from a well near the underground fuel tank complex that has been the source of multiple fuel leaks over the years.

Del Toro said officials were getting close to determining the cause of the problem and that when the investigation is completed and reviewed, the Navy will adopt water safety precautions.

“This will allow us to implement new safety actions before resuming operations,” Del Toro said.

Separately, the state Department or Health ordered the Navy to suspend operations at the fuel facility, citing the governor’s power to act if there is “imminent peril to human health and safety or the environment” caused by a leak or operation of an underground storage tank system. The department said the Navy could appeal the order.

When asked if the Navy is considering permanently shutting down the fuel tank farm, Del Toro said all possibilities are being explored.

“We’re looking at some very serious options here in the very near future,” he said.

Fuel from the tanks is used to power many U.S. military ships and planes that patrol the Pacific Ocean, but Del Toro said the cutoff's impact on military operations would “have a very minimal effect, if any, at all right now."

“I don’t want to get into topics with conversations with regards to how long we can continue to do this for national security reasons, but there’s really no minimum operation to our fleet’s activities or activities impacting the Air Force or the Army or the Marine Corps for any near term at all,” Del Toro said.

The announcement came after Hawaii’s governor and congressional delegation called on the Navy to suspend operations at the fuel storage complex that sits above an aquifer that supplies water to urban Honolulu.

Rear Admiral Blake Converse, deputy commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, told reporters that the use of the tank farm was suspended on Nov. 27.

“I know there are concerns that we have not been transparent with the results of our testing and our procedures," Del Toro said. "You have my commitment and promise that the information that we provide is the most accurate information that we have available.”

The Navy last week said a water sample from one of its wells showed the presence of petroleum. The well is near the underground fuel tank complex that has been the source of multiple fuel leaks over the years.

The Navy’s water system serves about 93,000 people. Nearly 1,000 military households complained about their tap water smelling like fuel or of ailments like stomach cramps and vomiting.

The Navy said it would flush clean water through the distribution system to clear residual petroleum products from the water. The process, along with testing, could take up to 10 days to make sure the water meets Environmental Protection Agency drinking standards.

The tap water problems have afflicted one of the military’s most important bases, home to submarines, ships and the commander of U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific region. They also threaten to jeopardize one of Honolulu’s most important aquifers and water sources.

During World War II, the Roosevelt administration was concerned about the vulnerability of above-the-ground fuel tanks to attacks — so the Navy built the tank farm named the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

The facility has 20 steel-lined underground tanks, which can collectively store up to 250 million gallons (946 million liters) of fuel. The tanks are encased in concrete and stored inside cavities of a volcanic mountain ridge near Honolulu. Pipelines from the tanks run 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) inside a tunnel to fueling piers at Pearl Harbor.

The fuel in the tanks is used by the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy, Coast Guard and Hawaii National Guard for ships and aircraft. The Navy has said Red Hill is vital to maritime security, regional stability, humanitarian assistance and continued prosperity in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

The Department of Defense has spent more than $200 million on updating the facility and conducting environmental testing since 2006, according to the Navy.

More in Energy
The logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 23, 2018. ExxonMobil says it is boosting its spending on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects to $15 billion over the next six years and anticipates meeting its 2025 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans by the end of this year.
Exxon Mobil Ups Spending on Emission Reduction Plan to $15B
Exxon anticipates year-end results showing a reduction of 15% to 20% in greenhouse gas intensity from upstream operations.
Dec 1st, 2021
Shoreline Cleanup Assessment Technique team members, left, evaluate oil coverage as a hand crew worker scraps areas affected by an oil spill at Refugio State Beach, north of Goleta, Calif., on Wednesday, June 10, 2015. A proposal to replace a pipeline near Santa Barbara that was shut down in 2015 after causing California's worst coastal oil spill in 25 years is inching through a government review, even as the state moves toward banning gas-powered vehicles and oil drilling.
Oil Pipeline Planned Even as California Moves Away from Gas
The project faces numerous hurdles, including a federal class-action lawsuit from property owners.
Dec 1st, 2021
A natural gas well is juxtaposed with apartment buildings a few hundred feet away in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The site, known as 'AC-360,' is operated by TEP Barnett, a subsidiary of French energy giant Total Energies. It is one of Total's 33 well sites in Arlington that contain 163 wells. The company has proposed adding three new wells at this site. Some residents of the predominately Hispanic and Black neighborhood, as well as parents and staff at a daycare near the site, oppose the plan, citing health concerns.
In Shadow of Texas Gas Drilling Sites, Health Fears Escalate
Living too close to drilling sites has been linked to a range of health risks, especially to children.
Nov 30th, 2021
Oil Tankers Safety Seaside I Stock 1130619546
Ship's Operator Awake for 50 Hours Before Crash
The impact did an estimated $72.9 million in damage.
Nov 29th, 2021
The construction of a wind turbine blade at LM Wind Power.
GE Subsidiary Commits to Zero Waste Turbine Blades by 2030
Manufacturing waste represents one of the biggest challenges.
Nov 24th, 2021
Conemaugh Generation Station, New Florence, Pa., Feb. 6, 2007.
Coal Plants to Close After New Wastewater Rule
Dozens plan to stop burning coal to comply with more stringent federal guidelines.
Nov 23rd, 2021
Gold I Stock 535451545
U.S. OKs Gold Mine Exploratory Drilling in Idaho
The project had been halted following federal court rulings in 2019 and 2020 concerning potential harm to Yellowstone cutthroat trout in a stream.
Nov 23rd, 2021
The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse, early Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. NASA and the nation's top federal nuclear research lab on Friday, Nov. 19, put out a request for proposals for a fission surface power system.
NASA Seeks Ideas for a Nuclear Reactor on the Moon
If successful, the next objective would be Mars.
Nov 22nd, 2021
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a Juneteenth commemoration in Boston's Nubian Square on June 18, 2021. Baker is abandoning his administration's ambitious plan to create a multi-state compact aimed at dramatically reducing transportation pollution after the deal failed to gain traction in other states. The announcement comes after Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who supported the initiative, indicated this week he was backing away from the Transportation and Climate Initiative.
Governors Abandon Pact to Reduce Transportation Pollution
The governors of other New England states — New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont — had expressed skepticism about the program.
Nov 19th, 2021
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Ricki Mills looks out from her home as she waits for a fire hydrant to be turned to get water, in Dallas on Feb. 23, 2021. Texas is again at high risk of power blackouts this winter because of extreme weather like the catastrophic February storm that buckled the state's electric grid and left millions of people without heat for days, regulators said Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Report: Texas Still at Risk of Winter Power Blackouts
Projections show that Texas could have a nearly 40% shortfall in available power to meet demand in the event of another severe winter storm.
Nov 19th, 2021
This April 14, 2009, file photo, shows the new Parkway underground mine in Central City, Ky. A group of former coal company officials will go on trial in Kentucky next week for allegedly skirting federal rules meant to reduce deadly dust in underground mines. The four men on trial, who worked for now-bankrupt Armstrong Coal, ordered workers at two Kentucky mines, including the Parkway mine, to rig dust-monitoring equipment to pass air quality tests, federal prosecutors said.
4 Ex-Coal Mine Officials Cleared in Kentucky Fraud Trial
Federal prosecutors had alleged that the men ordered subordinates to tamper with dust collection equipment.
Nov 18th, 2021
Workers with the Pebble Mine project test drill in the Bristol Bay region of Alaska, near the village of Iliamma, on July 13, 2007. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, it is extending through May a timeline to decide how or whether to proceed with proposed restrictions on mining in Alaska's Bristol Bay region, which is known for its salmon runs.
EPA Sets Timeline to Weigh Next Steps for Pebble Mine
The Army Corps of Engineers last year rejected a key permit following an environmental review.
Nov 18th, 2021