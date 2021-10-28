Twin Metals to Appeal Federal Decision on Proposed Mine

The order prohibits issuing new prospecting permits or leases for mining-related activities in the Boundary Waters area.

Oct 28th, 2021
Associated Press
In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a core sample drilled from underground rock near Ely, Minn., shows a band of shiny minerals containing copper, nickel and precious metals, center, that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. The Biden administration ordered a study Wednesday, Oct. 20,2021, that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the wilderness.
In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a core sample drilled from underground rock near Ely, Minn., shows a band of shiny minerals containing copper, nickel and precious metals, center, that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. The Biden administration ordered a study Wednesday, Oct. 20,2021, that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the wilderness.
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twin Metals will appeal a federal decision that dealt a serious blow to its proposed copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, the company said Wednesday.

Last week, the Biden administration ordered a mineral withdrawal study on 225,000 acres of federal land that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a popular recreational area in the Superior National Forest.

The order, which was issued by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, also prohibits issuing new prospecting permits or leases for mining-related activities in that area. The agencies said it does not affect valid existing rights or activities on private lands, including Twin Metals’ leases in the area, although they are currently the subject of a federal court challenge.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to the communities of northeast Minnesota,” said Kelly Osborne, Twin Metals Chief Executive Officer. “We have a viable mining project that we will move forward under existing law.”

The rejection of the applications is both politically motivated and completely unnecessary, said Julie Padilla, Twin Metals Chief Regulatory Officer.

“This tells us that the federal government has no intention to listen to science, and it also makes clear that opponents of copper-nickel mining are afraid that the established environmental review process already underway for our project would show that a modern copper-nickel mine can be safe for the environment and should be permitted.”

When Twin Metals, which is owned by the Chilean mining giant Antofagasta, submitted its formal mine plan to federal and state regulators in 2019, the company said its design would prevent any acid drainage from the sulfide-bearing ore and protect the wilderness from pollution.

Environmental groups disputed that claim and challenged the lease renewals in court.

More in Energy
In this May 18, 2021, file photo, homes sit on a hill behind pump jacks operating at the Inglewood Oil Field in Los Angeles. California's oil regulator wants to ban new oil and gas drilling within 3,200 feet of schools, homes and hospitals to protect public health. The draft rule released Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, would be the nation's largest buffer zone between drilling and community sites if adopted.
California Proposes New Oil Drilling Ban
More than 2 million Californians live within 3,200 feet of oil drilling sites.
Oct 21st, 2021
Mississippi River along the Mississippi-Arkansas border.
Green Hydrogen Hub to Be U.S.'s Largest
The company said the project will create an easier pathway for industry to move away from fossil fuels.
Oct 21st, 2021
Solar Panels On Skf Building Png Highpreview 1278
SKF to Go Net Zero in its Supply Chain by 2050
Within that, SKF has pledged to source at least 40% of steel from carbon-neutral steel plants by 2040.
Oct 20th, 2021
The La Geo Geothermal Power Plant in Berlin, El Salvador, Oct. 15, 2021.
Bitcoin Mining Powered by Volcanoes
The pilot project has inspired promises of cryptocurrency fueled by cheap, renewable energy.
Oct 19th, 2021
Ford Foundation President Darren Walker attends a reception at the Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit, on Tuesday, June 16, 2015. Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States, announced Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 that it will divest millions from fossil fuels, following similar investment decisions made by other sizable foundations in recent years.
Ford Foundation to Divest Millions from Fossil Fuels
The foundation says it will invest its energy portfolio in alternative and renewable energy.
Oct 19th, 2021
In this Sept. 27, 2021 file photo, steam billows out of the cooling towers at a coal-fired power station in Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu province. The world's facing an energy crunch.
Energy Issues Hamper Global Recovery as Winter Approaches
The biggest squeeze is on natural gas.
Oct 19th, 2021
I Stock 1214959379
$4.5B Clean Energy Complex Planned for Louisiana
The facility will produce “blue hydrogen."
Oct 15th, 2021
In this Thursday, April 29, 2021 file photo, a coal-fired RWE power plant steams on a sunny day in Neurath, Germany. The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit.
Energy Agency Urges Bigger Global Push to Cut Emissions
The economic rebound from the pandemic has seen an increase in the use of coal and oil.
Oct 13th, 2021
Huntington Beach pier, California, Oct. 11, 2021.
Oil Spill Legal Fight Likely to Last Years
The first lawsuit was filed just 48 hours after the spill was discovered.
Oct 12th, 2021
In this Feb. 22, 2020 file photo, a power generation plant stands idle near Huexca, Morelos state, Mexico. A constitutional reform presented by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would cancel contracts under which some private power generating plants plants sell power into the national grid, declares “illegal” other private plants that sell energy direct to corporate clients in Mexico and would cancel many long-term energy supply contracts and clean-energy preferential buying schemes.
Mexico Plans to Shutter Private Power Plants
The proposal may provoke complaints under the Mexico-U.S.-Canada free trade accord.
Oct 12th, 2021
Hoover Dam.
Hydropower Decline Strains Power Grids in Drought
Production at Hoover Dam is down by 25%.
Oct 11th, 2021
Solar Panel
Solar Panel Maker Plans $36M Georgia Factory, Hiring 500
Production will start sometime next year.
Oct 8th, 2021