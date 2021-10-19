Data Shows Ship Crossed Over Oil Pipeline that Ruptured

Investigators are examining whether the anchor from the container ship caught the pipe and pulled it across the seafloor.

Oct 19th, 2021
Matthew BrownBrian Melley
In this Wednesday, Oct.6, 2021 aerial image taken with a drone, workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif. California's uneasy relationship with the oil industry is being tested again by the latest spill to foul beaches and kill birds and fish off Orange County.
In this Wednesday, Oct.6, 2021 aerial image taken with a drone, workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif. California's uneasy relationship with the oil industry is being tested again by the latest spill to foul beaches and kill birds and fish off Orange County.
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A massive cargo ship that was supposed to be at anchor was buffeted by high winds during a January storm and repeatedly crossed over an undersea oil pipeline that later ruptured off the Southern California coast, according to vessel monitoring data.

Federal investigators are examining whether on Jan. 25, the anchor from the Panama-registered container ship MSC DANIT caught the pipe and pulled it across the seafloor, Coast Guard Lt. j.g. SondraKay Kneen said. Tracking data analyzed by the environmental group Skytruth showed that on that date the MSC DANIT drifted several times over the pipeline that is about 100 feet (30 meters) below the surface.

The storm came as an overflow of vessels was backed up outside the Los Angles-Long Beach ports complex, which has experienced huge delays as shipping volumes surge amid the pandemic. It had winds up to 63 mph (101 kph) and 17-foot (5.2-meter) seas, prompting 24 vessels to go to deeper waters to ride it out, according to a report by the Marine Exchange of Southern California, which oversees vessel traffic at the ports.

The tracking data “is looking very consistent with a vessel that is in trouble and getting knocked around out there,” Skytruth President John Amos said Monday. He said other ships also could have dragged anchor over the pipeline, and Kneen acknowledged the Coast Guard is “still looking at multiple vessels and scenarios.”

The Skytruth data is based on automatic broadcasts from the DANIT showing its location and status. It remained around its anchor point from Jan. 18 until early on Jan. 25, then began drifting erratically while still broadcasting that it was at anchor, the data showed.

The ship crossed over the pipeline at 5:47 a.m., then three more times over the next three hours, before its status changed to “under way” and it moved farther offshore and behind an island, presumably to shelter from the storm, Amos said.

The data doesn’t explain the long delay between the anchor dragging and the sudden appearance of oil in the water off Huntington Beach in early October.

“The bigger question is how is responsibility going to be determined?” Amos said. “If it turns out a ship in distress did snag this pipeline and pull it out of place, does that explain an oil spill that happened many months later?”

The Coast Guard is trying to determine if the DANIT's anchor drag caused the leak, if the line was hit by something else at a later date, or if it failed due to a preexisting problem, Kneen said, adding the investigation could take a year.

The accident just a few miles offshore sent about 25,000 gallons (94,635 liters) of crude into the water and then onto the sands of Huntington Beach and several other communities. While not as bad as initially feared, it has reignited the debate over offshore drilling in federal waters in the Pacific, where hundreds of miles of pipelines were installed decades ago.

A crack was found in the steel pipeline that sits exposed on the seafloor and is owned by Houston-based Amplify Energy. Video of the site showed the line’s concrete coating — meant to weigh it down to the seafloor — had broken off, suggesting it was hit by a large object such as an anchor.

The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee held a meeting Monday in Orange County to hear about the spill's impact on wildlife and businesses. Dr. Michael Ziccardi, director of the Oiled Wildlife Care Network, said nearly 100 oiled birds were found, two-thirds of which died. Five mammals and more than a dozen fish were also recovered.

Scott Breneman, a fourth-generation commercial fisherman who has a retail and wholesale business and owns a seafood restaurant, said his business crashed after the spill. He said it reminded him of what his father dealt with after the oil tanker American Trader pierced its hull with its anchor off the coast in 1990, spilling over 400,000 gallons (1.5 million liters) of oil in the same area.

“I watched my father struggle for months,” Breneman said. “I’ve seen the same exact thing happen here.”

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., said the spill should provide support for President Joe Biden’s proposed budget that would ban new offshore oil and gas leases in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and the eastern Gulf of Mexico. She also called for an end to “outdated” subsidies for oil and gas companies.

“These subsidies and so many others are the reasons that oil wells like the ones behind this leak are still active,” Porter said. “Getting rid of the subsidies is the first step to get rid of the problem.”

The investigation into what caused the spill could lead to criminal charges or civil penalties.

A team of federal investigators boarded the DANIT on Saturday, hours after the 1,200-foot (366-meter) ship arrived at the Port of Long Beach from China. Kneen declined to say if any damage was found to an anchor on the DANIT.

The Coast Guard has designated the ship’s owner and operator as parties of interest in its investigation.

The DANIT’s operator, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, is headquartered in Switzerland and has a fleet of 600 vessels and more than 100,000 workers, according to the company. MSC spokesperson Giles Broom said Monday the company had no comment on the investigation.

The vessel’s owner, identified by the Coast Guard as the Dordellas Finance Corporation, could not be reached for comment.

At least two other vessels were previously boarded by investigators, who are examining logs kept by the ships' captains, officers and engineers and voyage data recorders — equivalent to the so-called black box on airplanes.

___

More in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
In this Feb. 22, 2020 file photo, a power generation plant stands idle near Huexca, Morelos state, Mexico. A constitutional reform presented by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would cancel contracts under which some private power generating plants plants sell power into the national grid, declares “illegal” other private plants that sell energy direct to corporate clients in Mexico and would cancel many long-term energy supply contracts and clean-energy preferential buying schemes.
Mexico Plans to Shutter Private Power Plants
The proposal may provoke complaints under the Mexico-U.S.-Canada free trade accord.
Oct 12th, 2021
Hoover Dam.
Hydropower Decline Strains Power Grids in Drought
Production at Hoover Dam is down by 25%.
Oct 11th, 2021
Solar Panel
Solar Panel Maker Plans $36M Georgia Factory, Hiring 500
Production will start sometime next year.
Oct 8th, 2021
Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh, center, walks out of a courtroom with his lawyers after being sentenced to two years in prison for lying and deceiving the public about the progress of a pair of nuclear reactors in South Carolina that were never finished and wasted billions of dollars on Thursday, Oct. 7, in Columbia, S.C. Marsh also has pleaded guilty in state charges in the case.
Ex-CEO Who Oversaw Doomed Nuclear Project Sentenced
Imprisoning Kevin Marsh sends a message of public responsibility to powerful executives.
Oct 8th, 2021
Ted Bowman, design engineer with Tsunami Products, installs a unit in homeowner Don Johnson's backyard in Benicia, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021. The recent invention can make water out of the air and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices. The air-to-water systems work like air conditioners by using coils to chill air, then collect water drops in a basin.
In California, Some Buy Machines That Make Water Out of Air
The machines are not cheap.
Oct 6th, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a mug, during a visit to a construction site in Manchester, England, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
UK Pledges to Hit All-Renewable Electricity by 2035
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK could get to “complete clean energy production” by the next decade.
Oct 5th, 2021
Ship Emissions
Shipping Industry Group Aims for Net-Zero Emissions by 2050
The International Chamber of Shipping submitted a proposal to stop adding CO2 to the atmosphere.
Oct 5th, 2021
Oil floats on the water surface after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday, to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands.
Records Show Slow Response to Report of California Oil Spill
The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean.
Oct 5th, 2021
In this March 12, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va.
Kentucky Seeks Action Against WV Gov's Coal Companies
Jim Justice has said many of the violations were inherited when he acquired the properties.
Oct 1st, 2021
This Oct. 27, 2011, file photo, shows the Perdido oil platform located about 200 miles south of Galveston, Texas, in the Gulf of Mexico. The Biden administration says it has followed a court order to schedule an offshore oil and gas lease sale for the Gulf of Mexico after the Democratic president's moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands was blocked by a judge. The sale will be livestreamed from New Orleans on Nov. 17, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced in a news release Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Feds Schedule Gulf Offshore Oil Lease Sale for November
President Biden's moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands was blocked by a judge.
Oct 1st, 2021
In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. A pledge by nine grantmakers to give $5 billion to conservation efforts that address threats to biodiversity and to help curb climate change is taking a different approach than philanthropy has embraced in the past — one that may require those organizations to do things differently.
$5B Conservation Plan Offers New Approach, But Faces Hurdles
It was designed to help jump-start support for the global effort, dubbed 30x30, to protect 30% of the land and 30% of oceans by 2030.
Sep 29th, 2021