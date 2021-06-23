Calif. Delays Oil Health & Safety Regs Again

California has no statewide rules on how far oil and gas wells must be from where people live, work or go to school.

Jun 23rd, 2021
Kathleen Ronayne
In this May 18, 2021, file photo, apartment buildings rise behind pump jacks operating at the Inglewood Oil Field in Los Angeles. California state oil regulators missed a spring deadline for new regulations designed to protect health and safety near oil and gas drillings sites. Environmental advocates have been pressuring Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration to adopt mandatory distances between wells and sites like schools and homes.
In this May 18, 2021, file photo, apartment buildings rise behind pump jacks operating at the Inglewood Oil Field in Los Angeles. California state oil regulators missed a spring deadline for new regulations designed to protect health and safety near oil and gas drillings sites. Environmental advocates have been pressuring Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration to adopt mandatory distances between wells and sites like schools and homes.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It's been a year and a half since California Gov. Gavin Newsom directed oil regulators to consider new health and safety measures to protect people living near oil and gas drilling sites.

But those regulators missed another deadline Monday for releasing the rules, frustrating environmental advocates who say communities can't wait any longer for change. The California Geologic Energy Management Division, known as CalGEM, hasn't set a new timeline for the rules, which Newsom originally mandated be out last December. Regulators delayed but said they would come out in the spring.

California is the nation’s seventh-largest oil-producing state and has no statewide rules on how far oil and gas wells must be from where people live, work or go to school. While it has a reputation as a climate leader, other oil-producing states, including Pennsylvania and Colorado, already have such regulations. Even Texas bans wells within 467 feet (142 meters) of a property line.

Advocacy groups point to studies that show living near drilling sites can worsen a slew of health risks, including respiratory problems and birth defects.

“It is clear CalGEM does not respect the urgency needed to prevent further damage and inequity in our communities,” Cesar Aguirre, a community organizer with Central California Environmental Justice Network, said in a statement.

The group is one of dozens in the Last Chance Alliance that sent Newsom an open letter calling for him to immediately mandate a 2,500-foot (762-meter) buffer zone between wells and places like homes and schools and to issue a moratorium on all new drilling permits in those zones. Newsom has previously declined to impose such a mandate in favor of the agency rulemaking process.

“Your leadership can deliver equitable and effective relief today," the letter says.

Uduak-Joe Ntuk, the state's oil and gas supervisor, was not made available for an interview Tuesday to discuss the delay.

The process is taking longer than expected because of “complex subject matter within and beyond our previous regulatory experience," David Shabazian, director of the California Department of Conservation, said in a statement. His department oversees CalGEM.

“We continue to work closely with our state partners and the public health experts panel to thoroughly examine and assess impacts across the board so that we develop the most well-informed, legally durable rule possible to protect communities and workers from the impacts of oil extraction activities," he said.

Spokespeople for Newsom didn’t comment on whether he would communicate with regulators about the delay or respond to advocates’ call for him to take immediate action.

But as he faces an expected recall election later this year, the regulation of the oil industry places him between two powerful constituencies: environmentalists and some labor unions aligned with the oil industry. Democrats, who control state government, are divided on how much to regulate the industry.

The Western States Petroleum Association and the State Building and Construction Trades Council oppose a statewide mandate on buffer zones, saying such a rule would hurt workers and raise the cost of fuel.

Meanwhile, environmentalists have long been frustrated by the state's oil regulator, saying the agency is too close with the companies it oversees.

Newsom, a first-term Democrat, pledged to reform CalGEM in 2019 by renaming it and directing it to focus on health and safety. He told the agency to consider prohibiting drilling within certain distances of homes, schools, hospitals and parks.

Last year, he used executive powers to mandate the draft regulations come out by December. But the agency punted to the spring, saying it needed more time to take feedback from public health experts. Advocates took note when summer began on Monday without the new rules.

“It’s astounding that the state has failed to develop a draft public health and safety rule in over a year and a half," said Gladys Limon, executive director of the California Environmental Justice Alliance.

More in Energy
Video Podcast: Secrets of Rock Star CFO's
Sponsored
Video Podcast: Secrets of Rock Star CFO's
After reviewing Secrets of Rock Star CFOs, a report provided by Oracle Netsuite, Manufacturing.net editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke recorded a unique, podcast-style video breaking down the paper.
May 10th, 2021
EPA administrator Michael Regan during a press briefing at the White House, May 12, 2021.
EPA Chief Reinstates Advisory Board He Dismantled
The new Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee features four scientists who have served on the panel previously.
Jun 18th, 2021
Enbridge Ap
Protests Continue at Minnesota Pipeline
At least 1,000 activists from across the country gathered at construction sites last week.
Jun 18th, 2021
Citgo's spill in 2006 polluted about 150 miles of shoreline, killed birds and fish, contaminated habitats, closed the ship channel, and disrupted recreational uses of the river and lakes.
Citgo to Pay $19.7M for Louisiana Spill Environmental Damage
The damages cover a spill that took place in 2006.
Jun 18th, 2021
This March 3, 2020, file photo, shows the Iron Gate Dam, powerhouse and spillway on the lower Klamath River near Hornbrook, Calif. A proposal to demolish four dams on the lower Klamath River advanced Thursday, June 17, 2021, when federal regulators allowed the utility company that operates them to exit its license. The decision removes a key hurdle to plans for the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history. PacifiCorp will surrender its license for the hydroelectric dams to the non-profit Klamath River Renewal Corporation and the states of Oregon and California.
Plan to Raze 4 Hydroelectric Dams Clears Hurdle
It's setting the stage for the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history.
Jun 18th, 2021
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs Inc. shows the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong province, China on May 8, 2021. The Chinese nuclear power plant near Hong Kong had five broken fuel rods in a reactor but no radioactivity leaked, the government said Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in its first confirmation of the incident that prompted concern over the facility's safety.
China: No Radiation Leak at Damaged Power Plant
But the protective envelope on about five of the reactor’s 60,000 fuel rods is damaged, the ministry said.
Jun 16th, 2021
In this image taken from NASA video, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, top center, and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough venture out on a spacewalk, June 16, 2021.
Spacewalking Astronauts Boosting Station's Solar Power
Powerful new solar panels will help handle the growing electrical demands from upcoming visitors.
Jun 16th, 2021
In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. The Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water was blocked Tuesday, June 15, 2021, by a federal judge in Louisiana. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty's ruling came in a lawsuit filed in March by Louisiana’s Republican attorney general, Jeff Landry and officials in 12 other states. Doughty's ruling granting a preliminary injunction to those states said his order applies nationwide.
Judge Blocks Biden's Pause on New Oil, Gas Leases
The decision is a blow to the White House's efforts to rapidly transition the nation away from fossil fuels.
Jun 16th, 2021
This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston. The electric power grid manager for most of Texas has issued its first conservation alert of the summer, calling on users to dial back energy consumption to avert an emergency. The Energy Reliability Council of Texas issued the alert shortly after midday Monday, saying many forced generation outages and potential record June demand is squeezing the power supply.
Texas Power Grid Manager Issues Conservation Alert
The utility issued its second conservation alert since the deadly February blackout.
Jun 15th, 2021
Then-British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, left, chats with Taishan Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co. Ltd. General Manager Guo Liming as he inspects a nuclear reactor under construction in Taishan, China, Oct. 17, 2013.
Nuclear Plant Facing 'Performance Issue'
The plant's operator says it is currently operating within safety limits after a report of a potential radioactive leak.
Jun 14th, 2021
Brine pools for lithium mining, Silver Peak, Nev.
Energy Secretary Says US Wants 'Responsible' Lithium Mining
Nevada, home to the nation's only large-scale lithium mine, could see significant job creation from electric vehicles.
Jun 11th, 2021
I Stock 1214959379
Hydrogen Fuel Company Plans $84M Georgia Refinery
Plug Power said the plant will be one in a nationwide network of liquid hydrogen refineries.
Jun 11th, 2021