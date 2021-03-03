Fukushima Chief: No Need to Extend Decommissioning Target

This is despite uncertainties about melted fuel inside the plant's three reactors.

Mar 3rd, 2021
Mari Yamaguchi
This Sept. 4, 2017, aerial file photo shows Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant reactors, from bottom at right, Unit 1, Unit 2 and Unit 3, in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. The head of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant said Tuesday, March 2, 2021 there's no need to extend the current target to finish its decommissioning in 30-40 years despite uncertainties about melted fuel inside the plant's three reactors.
This Sept. 4, 2017, aerial file photo shows Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant reactors, from bottom at right, Unit 1, Unit 2 and Unit 3, in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. The head of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant said Tuesday, March 2, 2021 there's no need to extend the current target to finish its decommissioning in 30-40 years despite uncertainties about melted fuel inside the plant's three reactors.
Daisuke Suzuki/Kyodo News via AP, File

TOKYO (AP) — The head of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant says there's no need to extend the current target to finish its decommissioning in 30-40 years despite uncertainties about melted fuel inside the plant's three reactors.

Ten years after meltdowns of three of its reactors following a massive March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated northeastern Japan, the Fukushima Daiichi plant has stabilized but faces new challenges.

Nuclear regulators recently found fatal levels of contamination under the lids of two reactors, a test removal of melted fuel debris from one reactor has been delayed for a year, and a recent earthquake may have caused new damage to the reactors.

About 900 tons of melted fuel debris remain inside the plant's three damaged reactors, and its safe removal is a daunting task that its operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., or TEPCO, and the government say will take 30-40 years to finish. The removal of spent fuel units from cooling pools is already being delayed for up to five years.

But Akira Ono, who as head of the plant is also its chief decommissioning officer, said he doesn't plan to change the current goal to finish decommissioning between 2041 and 2051.

“I don't think we need to revise the target right now,” Ono said Tuesday in an online interview with The Associated Press. “We will stick to the 30-to-40-year finishing target, and will compile a timeline and technology and development plans accordingly.”

He said TEPCO plans to focus primarily on the coming decade and hopefully will release a new 10-year road map by the end of March.

The recently discovered fatal levels of cesium on the bottom of shield plugs atop the primary containment chamber at the No. 2 and 3 reactors will not affect near-term decommissioning work, but could complicate future plans, Ono said.

A lot about the melted fuel, which fell from the core to the bottom of the primary containment chambers in Units 1, 2 and 3, remains unknown, Ono said, adding that it's too early to decide how the plant should look at the end of the cleanup.

“It is a difficult question," he said. “If you ask 10 people, everyone has a different answer.” Local officials in Fukushima have said they expect the plant complex to be a flatland where people can walk freely.

Ono said the plant's end state should be discussed by the government, local residents, experts and other concerned parties, and should be decided by a consensus.

Some experts are still skeptical that the removal of all of the melted fuel debris is possible and suggest a Chernobyl-style entombment of the plant. Ono, however, denied that option, saying a long-term abandonment could pose a bigger risk than a controlled cleanup and hinder the region's recovery.

Ono said the removal of the melted fuel debris will hopefully progress on track during the 2030s. “The next 10 years for us is to prepare for that goal,” he said.

Massive radiation from the reactors caused about 160,000 people to evacuate from around the plant. Tens of thousands are still unable to return home.

More in Energy
In this Feb. 15, 2021, file photo, traffic is sparse on the snow-covered Interstate 45 near The Woodlands Parkway following an overnight snowfall in The Woodlands, Texas. Temperatures plunged into the teens Monday with light snow and freezing rain.
Climate Extremes Threaten Energy Systems Across U.S.
If changes aren't made, frequent disruptions of critical services could become the new norm.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on the nomination of Rep. Debra Haaland, D-N.M., to be Secretary of the Interior on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Senators Propose Clean Energy Credits
Two U.S. senators from states with declining manufacturing sectors are pushing for the $8 billion investment.
Mar 2nd, 2021
In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo, customers use the light from a cell phone to look in the meat section of a grocery store that was without power, in Dallas. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc., the oldest and biggest generation and transmission power cooperative in Texas has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following last month’s winter storm that left millions without power.
Texas Power Company Seeks Bankruptcy Protection After Storm
And it is unlikely to be the last utility to seek shelter in the courts.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Ayat Rawthan, a petrochemical engineer, poses for a photo near an oil field outside Basra, Iraq, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2021. Rawthan is among just a handful of women who have eschewed the dreary office jobs typically handed to female petrochemical engineers in Iraq. Instead, they chose to become trailblazers in the country’s oil industry, taking up the grueling work of drilling.
A Few Women Buck Norms, Take Iraq Rig Site Jobs
A handful have eschewed the dreary office jobs typically handed to female petroleum engineers in Iraq.
Mar 1st, 2021
Gavel On Sounding Block 000042143500 Small
Texas Utility Sued Over Energy Bills
"As Texans struggled to survive this winter storm, Griddy made the suffering even worse as it debited outrageous amounts each day."
Mar 1st, 2021
I Stock 481989197
Man Charged in $15M Government Contracting Scheme
He oversaw subcontracts for the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Feb 26th, 2021
Barrels of radioactive waste are loaded for transport to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant at the Radioactive Assay Nondestructive Testing facility in Los Alamos, N.M., April 2019.
State Takes US to Court Over Nuclear Lab Cleanup
New Mexico is going after the federal government over contamination from decades of bomb-making.
Feb 26th, 2021
Kirk Morgan, Vistra chief executive officer, answers questions for the Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources.
Investigation into Who Is at Fault in Texas Blackout Begins
At least 40 people died as a result of the storm, and 10 days after the blackout started, more than 1 million people were still under boil-water notices.
Feb 26th, 2021
In this file photo, a volunteer carries food to be distributed during the Neighborhood Super Site food distribution event organized by the Houston Food Bank and HISD, in Houston.
Blackouts Bring Up 'Four-Letter Word' in Texas
The response to a winter catastrophe that caused one of the worst power outages in U.S. history is not the usual one in Texas.
Feb 25th, 2021
Kevin Marsh, then-CEO of SCANA Corp., during a press conference at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C., Sept. 21, 2016.
Former Utility CEO Pleads Guilty to Nuclear Plant Fraud
The ex-CEO of SCANA Corp. will likely spend two years in prison and pay $5 million back to ratepayers.
Feb 25th, 2021
I Stock 476027960
Incomplete Polar Bear Survey Halts Oil Search
Federal officials said the missed deadline makes future work on the project unlikely.
Feb 25th, 2021
A former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., Feb. 10, 2016.
Court Hands Victory to Contested Copper Mine
The Minnesota Supreme Court reversed the rejection of a critical permit for the PolyMet mine.
Feb 25th, 2021