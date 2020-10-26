Coal Magnate Robert Murray Dies

Murray announced his retirement less than a week ago.

Oct 26th, 2020
Associated Press
Robert Murray, former chief executive of Murray Energy Corp.
Robert Murray, former chief executive of Murray Energy Corp.
Associated Press

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Robert Murray, the board chairman of the largest privately owned U.S. coal operator, who long fought federal regulations to reduce black lung disease, died at his home in Ohio less than a week after announcing his retirement, a lawyer said.

Michael Shaheen, an attorney who had recently represented Murray, 80, told The Intelligencer/Wheeling News-Register that he died Sunday morning in St. Clairsville.

No official cause of death was given. Public reports recently stated Murray had applied for black lung benefits with the U.S. Department of Labor. The application said Murray was heavily dependent on oxygen.

Murray had announced his retirement Oct. 19 from American Consolidated Natural Resource Holdings Inc., which is based in St. Clairsville. The company has active mines in Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia and Utah. Murray was the founder, president and CEO of the company's predecessor, Murray Energy.

Murray Energy was launched in 1988. The company recently emerged from federal bankruptcy protection, with its Chapter 11 plan becoming effective last month.

“Bob fought through his medical challenges with the same energy, drive, guts, and faith in God as he approached everything in life,” Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, said in a statement. Murray was a friend for three decades, DeWine said.

Murray had fought federal mine safety regulations for years, with his company suing unsuccessfully in 2014 over regulations to cut the amount of coal dust in mines to reduce the incidence of black lung disease.

Shaheen said a private memorial service for Murray was scheduled for Tuesday.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Murray,” tweeted U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican. “He was a staunch ally for coal miners, a good friend, and a one of a kind person.”

More in Energy
Robert Murray, center, chief executive of Murray Energy Corp.
Bob Murray Retires as Board Chairman of US Coal Giant
Murray started Murray Energy Corp. in 1988.
Oct 21st, 2020
Heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access pipeline were being buried.
Tribes Make New Move to Shut Down Dakota Access Pipeline
The tribes argue that potential harm to their water supply outweighs any economic impacts.
Oct 20th, 2020
I Stock 1093707494
Minnesota Ruling Boosts Enbridge Energy's Line 3 Replacement
A judge ruled that the challengers to the pipeline “failed to prove” that water quality and wetlands would be permanently impacted.
Oct 19th, 2020
Artist’s rendering of NuScale Power’s small modular nuclear reactor plant.
US Awards $1.4B to Help Build Small Nuclear Reactors
The Energy Department hopes nuclear power can complement intermittent renewable energy such as wind and solar power.
Oct 19th, 2020
This Feb. 9, 2016, file photo shows an ice-covered ConocoPhillips sign at a drilling site in Nuiqsut, Alaska. ConocoPhillips is buying shale producer Concho Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $9.7 billion. The companies said Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, that the combined business will be the largest independent oil and gas company, with pro forma production of more than 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.
ConocoPhillips Makes $9.7B Acquisition
The two companies will reportedly form the largest independent oil & gas company.
Oct 19th, 2020
In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric employees work in the PG&E Emergency Operations Center in San Francisco. When Pacific Gas & Electric set up emergency operations centers to coordinate intentional blackouts intended to prevent wildfires in Northern California, the nation's largest utility forgot one thing, emergency managers who knew the fundamentals of emergency management in California.
PG&E Lacked Basic Training Before California Blackouts
The revelation of just how unprepared the utility was comes as PG&E tries to repair damage done by a decade of criminal recklessness that culminated in wildfires.
Oct 19th, 2020
In this March 27, 2019, photo taken with a fish-eye lens, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane sits on the assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing's 737 assembly facility in Renton, Wash.
Boeing Ramps Up Renewable Energy Efforts
Carbon-neutral electricity will be distributed to several sites, including the company’s headquarters.
Oct 16th, 2020
Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, Mich.
Ancient Stone Patterns Add Wrinkle to Pipeline Debate
They could be evidence of Native American artifacts from thousands of years ago.
Oct 16th, 2020
A silhouette of oil and gas production platforms in the South China Sea.
Philippines Lifts Ban on South China Sea Energy Exploration
The Duterte administration has been in talks with China in recent years on possible joint exploration involving Philippine and Chinese energy companies.
Oct 15th, 2020
Glass Fire burns a hillside above Silverado Trail in St. Helena, Calif.
PG&E Cuts Power to Tens of Thousands Amid Fire Threat
“It’s our last resort option," said Mark Quinlan, PG&E’s incident commander.
Oct 15th, 2020
Transient Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory.
US Official: Nuclear Energy Can Attract More Supporters
Revamping the nation’s nuclear power could help reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
Oct 15th, 2020
I Stock 1150639124
N.M. Gov. Urged to Oppose Nuclear Plan
Watchdog groups say the state needs to do more to prevent becoming a permanent dumping ground for spent nuclear fuel.
Oct 13th, 2020