In April, US Energy Use Was Lowest in 30 Years

At the height of economic shutdowns due to COVID-19, the US used its lowest amount of energy since September 1989.

Jul 29th, 2020
Matthew Brown
This April 26, 2020, photo shows empty lanes of the 110 Arroyo Seco Parkway that leads to downtown Los Angeles during the coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles, CA. A record drop in U.S. energy consumption this spring was driven by less demand for coal that&apos;s burned for electricity and oil that&apos;s refined into gasoline and jet fuel.
This April 26, 2020, photo shows empty lanes of the 110 Arroyo Seco Parkway that leads to downtown Los Angeles during the coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles, CA. A record drop in U.S. energy consumption this spring was driven by less demand for coal that's burned for electricity and oil that's refined into gasoline and jet fuel.
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. energy consumption plummeted to its lowest level in more than 30 years this spring as the nation’s economy largely shut down because of the coronavirus, federal officials reported Wednesday.

The drop was driven by less demand for coal that is burned for electricity and oil that’s refined into gasoline and jet fuel, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.

The declines were in line with lower energy usage around the globe as the pandemic seized up economies. Those trends are expected to turn around as commercial activity resumes, but an annual decline in U.S. and global greenhouse gas emissions is expected and some energy companies already have fallen into bankruptcy.

Overall U.S. energy consumption dropped 14 percent during April compared to a year earlier, the energy administration said. That’s the lowest monthly level since 1989 and the largest decrease ever recorded in data that’s been collected since 1973.

The largest drop previously seen was in December 2001, after the Sept. 11 attacks shocked the economy and a mild winter further depressed electricity demand.

During this spring’s energy consumption downturn, natural gas usage bucked the trend among fossil fuels and increased 15 percent during the April lockdown as residential consumption increased with most of the nation under stay-at-home orders.

Petroleum consumption fell to 14.7 million barrels a day in April, down almost a third compared to the same period in 2019. Demand already has rebounded some after stay-at-home orders expired and large sectors of the economy started moving again.

Led by people returning to their old driving habits, petroleum consumption in June was back up to 17.6 million barrels a day, according to the American Petroleum Institute. But new drilling activity continued to be weak, declining in June for the seventh month in a row to 11 million barrels daily as stockpiles of oil and petroleum products remained near record levels.

“While we are not out of the woods yet, we do appear to be headed in the right direction,” said Dean Foreman, the industry group’s chief economist.

Coal companies are expected to have a tougher time than petroleum producers recovering from the pandemic, which hit as the coal sector remained on a fairly steady downward spiral since 2007 despite President Donald Trump’s attempts to prop it up.

Coal consumption fell 27 percent in April compared to the same period in 2019, to 27 million tons. Most coal produced in the U.S. is used to generate electricity but many utilities have switched to cheaper natural gas and renewable sources like wind and solar.

The energy administration projects overall consumption will increase for the rest of 2020 but remain below 2019 levels.

More in Energy
A composite of March 2015 photos shows a shallow crater on Mars called Spirit of St. Louis.
US Eyes Nuclear Plants for the Moon, Mars
A fission surface power system could allow humans to live in harsh space environments for long periods.
Jul 27th, 2020
I Stock 1128199729
Coal Operator Files for Bankruptcy Protection
The company bought assets from bankrupt Blackjewel last year.
Jul 24th, 2020
A plant ecologist points to a tiny Tiehm&apos;s buckwheat.
US Mulls Endangered Status for Nevada Plant in Mine Fight
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says two rare desert plants could go extinct.
Jul 24th, 2020
I Stock 932469476
Regulators Fast-Track 1st US Vanadium Mine
The rare metal has been used to strengthen steel, aluminum and titanium in the construction, auto, aerospace and computer industries.
Jul 24th, 2020
In this Oct. 8, 2019 file photo, the logo for Schlumberger appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Schlumberger is cutting more than 21,000 jobs and paying $1.02 billion in severance as declining oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic push it to slash costs Schlumberger Ltd. said in a regulatory filing on Friday, July 24, 2020, that vast majority of the severance charge is expected to be paid out during the second half of the year.
Schlumberger Cuts 21,000 Jobs
It represents a quarter of the entire workforce for the world's largest oilfield services company.
Jul 24th, 2020
Former SCANA Corp. Senior Vice President Stephen Byrne enters the Matthew J. Perry, Jr. Courthouse in Columbia, S.C. to enter a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud Thursday, July 23, 2020. Byrne agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a federal investigation into the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project in South Carolina.
Ex-Utility Exec Pleads Guilty to $1B Fraud
An executive pleaded guilty to taking more than $1 billion from the pockets of ratepayers and investors.
Jul 24th, 2020
This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.&apos;s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. A nuclear plant bailout law should be repealed immediately, Democratic members of the Ohio House announced Wednesday, July 22, 2020, as a bribery scandal involving one of the state&rsquo;s most powerful lawmakers unfolded over the law&rsquo;s passage.
Ohio Gov. Reverses Course on Nuclear Bailout
Gov. DeWine said the way the law came about tainted it irrevocably.
Jul 24th, 2020
I Stock 601127104
US Says it Will Adopt Global Climate Standards for Aviation
Environmental groups say the EPA's proposal does not go far enough.
Jul 23rd, 2020
I Stock 985421986
Petrochemical Developer Reaches Pact with Gas Storage Firm
Mountaineer NGL Storage plans to store 1 million barrels of ethane at an underground facility.
Jul 23rd, 2020
Protestors block a car with Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
Ohio Governor Supports Nuclear Bailout Law Despite Scandal
The taxpayer-funded bailout is currently the subject of a $60 million federal bribery case.
Jul 23rd, 2020
This June 2020 file photo, shot from a television screen provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac in Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer criticized Enbridge Inc. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 for what she described as the company&apos;s refusal to make an airtight pledge that it would pay for any damages caused by an oil spill from its pipeline beneath a Great Lakes waterway.
Governor Says Enbridge Dodging Potential Spill Responsibility
"When I was a kid, my parents taught me: 'You break it, you pay for it.'"
Jul 23rd, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 22 At 12 26 01 Pm
Battery Breakthrough Could Yield Electric Flight, Long-Range Cars
New technology could allow long-lasting, high-powered and safer lithium metal batteries.
Jul 22nd, 2020