PG&E Exits Bankruptcy, Pays $5 Billion Into Wildfire Fund

22.19% of its stock was also placed into a trust for victims of the wildfires.

Jul 3rd, 2020
Associated Press
Rubble remains after residences were leveled by the Camp wildfire in Paradise, Calif.
Rubble remains after residences were leveled by the Camp wildfire in Paradise, Calif.
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric has emerged from a contentious bankruptcy saga that began after its long-neglected electrical grid ignited wildfires in California that killed more than 100 people.

The nation's largest utility announced Wednesday it emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and paid $5.4 billion in initial funds and 22.19% of its stock into a trust for victims of wildfires caused by its outdated equipment.

“This is an important milestone, but our work is far from over,” Bill Smith, PG&E interim chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Our emergence from Chapter 11 marks just the beginning of PG&E’s next era — as a fundamentally improved company and the safe, reliable utility that our customers, communities and California deserve.”

A federal judge last month approved a $58 billion plan for the company to emerge from bankruptcy by June 30, the deadline that the company had to meet to qualify for coverage from a $21 billion wildfire insurance fund created by California last year.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali's decision cleared the way for PG&E to pay $25.5 billion for losses from devastating fires in 2017 and 2018.

Dozens of lawsuits were settled during the ordeal, with $13.5 billion earmarked for more than 80,000 people who lost family, homes, businesses and other property in the fires.

The company plans to find a new CEO to replace Bill Johnson, who stepped down June 30 after just 14 months on the job. It has overhauled its board of directors, including 11 members who were just recently appointed. PG&E also has committed to slicing up its sprawling territory into regional units to be more responsive to the different needs of the 16 million people who rely on it for power.

Financing the plan requires PG&E to nearly double its debt, saddling the company with a burden its critics fear will make it more difficult to raise the estimated $40 billion for improvements that the utility still needs to make to its electrical grid.

This marks the second time in 16 years that PG&E has navigated a complex bankruptcy case that has raised questions about how it should operate in the future. The last time the company emerged from bankruptcy, in 2004, electricity rates soared and management focused even more on boosting profits instead of upgrading its power supply.

More in Energy
Venezuelan shipping magnate Wilmer Ruperti smokes a cigarette during an interview.
Venezuela Sanctions Set Off Fight for 'Plundered' Oil Cargo
The commercial dispute has all the drama of a pirate movie.
Jun 30th, 2020
Nuclear complex in Fessenheim.
France Shutters Oldest Nuclear Plant
Nuclear workers lamented the closure.
Jun 30th, 2020
Workers move a section of well casing into place at a Chesapeake Energy natural gas well.
Fracking Pioneer Chesapeake Files for Bankruptcy
The company helped turn the U.S. into a global energy powerhouse.
Jun 29th, 2020
Ap20181493649381
Diageo Adding Carbon-Neutral Distillery in KY
The $130 million distillery of Bulleit bourbon in Lebanon is expected to be fully operational in 2021.
Jun 29th, 2020
This Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 file photo shows the BP logo at a petrol station in London. Energy company BP is writing off as much as $17.5 billion from its oil and gas assets and will review its plans to develop oil wells as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates its goal of decreasing its reliance on fossil fuels.
BP Sells Unit for $5B
The sale supports BP's shift to renewable sources of energy.
Jun 29th, 2020
Shot from a television screen shows damage to an anchor support.
Judge Shuts Down Energy Pipeline in Michigan's Great Lakes
The owner reported problems with a support piece far below the surface.
Jun 26th, 2020
This Nov. 9, 2009, file photo, shows the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington, N.M.
Solar Leads Options for Replacing N.M. Power Plant
Part of the consideration is where any new solar farms, gas-fired plants or battery systems would be located.
Jun 25th, 2020
Fordtn
Ford to Go Carbon Neutral
Three areas of its business account for 95% of emissions.
Jun 25th, 2020
In this image taken from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume a home of Lawrence, Mass., Sept. 13, 2018.
Utility Ordered to Pay $53M Over Deadly Blasts
The series of natural gas explosions killed one person and damaged dozens of homes.
Jun 24th, 2020
The east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline near St. Ignace, Mich.
Mich. Asks Judge to Shut Enbridge Pipeline in Great Lakes
An anchor support has shifted deep below the surface.
Jun 23rd, 2020
Amazon Logo Ap
Despite Green Pledges, Amazon’s Carbon Footprint Grew 15%
The online shopping giant's carbon dioxide emissions were the equivalent of 13 coal burning power plants running for a year.
Jun 23rd, 2020
Chesapeake Energy Corporation campus in Oklahoma City, Sept. 29, 2015.
Energy Firm Skips Payments as it Struggles to Survive
Chesapeake Energy has racked up nearly $9 billion in debt.
Jun 22nd, 2020