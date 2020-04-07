Cleanup of US Nuclear Waste Takes Back Seat to Virus

Work at the country's national laboratories and defense sites is shifting to only those operations considered “mission critical.”

Susan Montoya Bryan
Apr 7th, 2020
In this March 1999 file photo, the first load of nuclear waste arrives at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) site in Carlsbad, N.M., from Los Alamos National Laboratory.
In this March 1999 file photo, the first load of nuclear waste arrives at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) site in Carlsbad, N.M., from Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government’s efforts to clean up Cold War-era waste from nuclear research and bomb making at federal sites around the country has lumbered along for decades, often at a pace that watchdogs and other critics say threatens public health and the environment.

Now, fallout from the global coronavirus pandemic is resulting in more challenges as the nation’s only underground repository for nuclear waste finished ramping down operations Wednesday to keep workers safe.

Over more than 20 years, tons of waste have been stashed deep in the salt caverns that make up the southern New Mexico site. Until recently, several shipments a week of special boxes and barrels packed with lab coats, rubber gloves, tools and debris contaminated with plutonium and other radioactive elements were being trucked to the remote facility from South Carolina, Idaho and other spots.

That's all but grinding to a halt.

Shipments to the desert outpost will be limited for the foreseeable future while work at the country's national laboratories and defense sites shift to only those operations considered “mission critical.”

Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant warned state regulators in a letter Tuesday that more time would be needed for inspections and audits and that work would be curtailed or shifts would be staggered to ensure workers keep their distance from one another.

“This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution for the safety of employees and the community,” said Donavan Mager, a spokesman for Nuclear Waste Partnership, the contractor that runs the repository.

Some critical duties still must be done — like placing bolts in the repository's ceilings to ensure the shifting salt doesn't collapse.

It’s the same at Los Alamos National Laboratory, the once-secret city in northern New Mexico that gained famed for being the birthplace of the atomic bomb. Most employees there are working remotely, and the summer intern program is on pause.

Some work related to cleanup is ongoing, such as radiological surveys, inspections of hazardous waste storage facilities and maintenance of an early notification system designed to protect drinking water supplies.

In Washington state, tours of one of the most significant nuclear reactors in atomic history are on hold. Public meetings at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation have been canceled, and those who want to review documents in person are out of luck as officials there downsized to mission critical operations nearly two weeks ago.

The number of employees on site has dwindled to the “absolute minimum” needed to run safety and security programs and keep IT systems humming for those working at home.

The circumstances are unlike anything ever faced by managers at Hanford, Los Alamos and elsewhere.

They've indicated in letters, online posts and other documents that their decisions are guided by state and federal public health orders aimed at getting people to stay home and limit contact with others to stem the growing number of cases and deaths related to COVID-19.

Worker safety is always a top priority, said U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, who was among those who pushed during a congressional hearing in early March for more funding and federal action to speed up the nation's multibillion-dollar cleanup program.

“We are fighting to make sure workers and their families are taken care of during this crisis and that workers have the resources they need to meet cleanup goals when they are able to safely return to their jobs,” she told The Associated Press in an email.

Democratic senators had voiced concerns just weeks ago that the Trump administration's proposed budget for the U.S. Energy Department calls for less money to clean up the Cold War-era waste while funneling significantly more to fund modernization of the nation's nuclear arsenal.

The proposal provides nearly $27 billion, most of which would go toward nuclear security work that includes restarting production of the plutonium cores that are used as triggers inside nuclear weapons. Less than one-quarter of that would be used for cleanup of 16 sites in 11 states.

“The coronavirus pandemic demonstrates why we should get cleanup done once and for all," said Jay Coghlan, executive director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico. “What we do as humans ebbs and flows with history, but the radioactive and toxic wastes that we leave behind last longer than our recorded history. We should be acting now.”

Watchdogs also pointed to permit renewals and other regulatory actions related to cleanup that could get pushed back.

The federal government has agreements with several states to reach certain cleanup milestones. Officials were reticent to say what deadlines might be missed, noting only that the Energy Department's environmental managers are evaluating the potential effects on projects across the complex as the virus spreads.

U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich said worker health should remain the priority but noted that as lawmakers consider more economic stimulus legislation, increased funding for environmental management could help support jobs and accelerate cleanup in the future.

More in Energy
his Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles.
Trump Guts Obama Climate Effort
The mileage standard would have encouraged automakers to ramp up production of electric vehicles and more fuel-efficient gas and diesel vehicles.
Mar 31st, 2020
Speedy&apos;s Grub Shack is selling gas for 98.9 cents a gallon, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Cleveland.
Gas Is Cheap, But Nowhere to Go
Price-tracking services put the national average Monday around $2 a gallon. Some stations were spotted charging under a dollar.
Mar 31st, 2020
Shutdown in Seattle to slow the spread of coronavirus empties the streets, March 26, 2020. Less economic activity means less revenue for utilities.
COVID-19 Will Slow Renewable Energy
But it can't stop it.
Mar 31st, 2020
In this photo taken Feb. 18, 2020, people walk behind a Pacific Gas and Electric truck parked in San Francisco.
PG&E to Pay Debts With Victim Fund
PG&E also says its hands are tied by a clause included in the settlement with wildfire victims that won bankruptcy court approval three months ago.
Mar 30th, 2020
Dakota Access Pipeline Ap
Pipeline Review Ordered
The pipeline has been carrying oil for nearly 3 years.
Mar 25th, 2020
I Stock 1211704123
Wisconsin Refinery Rebuilding Halted
Husky typically employs about 200 people.
Mar 25th, 2020
In this June 12, 2010, file photo, oil cleanup workers hired by BP clean oily deposits from the shore in Orange Beach, Ala. The spring of coronavirus feels a lot like the summer of oil to residents along the Gulf Coast. Bars and restaurants are empty in Florida because of an invisible threat nearly a decade after the BP oil spill ravaged the region from the ocean floor up, and condominium reservations have taken a nosedive in Alabama.
Virus Rekindles Oil Spill Memories
Visitors fled the coast and the seafood industry all but closed temporarily after a BP well blew out, killing 11 rig workers.
Mar 22nd, 2020
In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, demonstrators against a proposed liquid-natural gas pipeline and export terminal in Oregon sit in in the governor&apos;s office in the State Capitol in Salem, Ore., to demand Democratic Gov. Kate Brown stand against the proposal.
US Panel Approves Pipeline
The Jordan Cove project, which would create the first LNG export terminal on the West Coast in the lower 48 states, has already been denied one state permit.
Mar 20th, 2020
This Friday, Nov. 22, 2013, file photo shows the Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico in the Gulf of Mexico.
Oil Lease Bidding Drops
Bids are the lowest since gulf-wide sales began in August 2017 — and lower than any sale since 1993 for the productive central Gulf.
Mar 19th, 2020
Halliburton
Halliburton Furloughs 3,500 Workers
It will last up to 60 days as oil prices sink.
Mar 19th, 2020
In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas &amp; Electric vehicles are parked at the PG&amp;E Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif.
Court Approves PG&E's Bankruptcy
The milestone reached during an unusual court hearing held by phone moves PG&E closer to its goal of emerging from one of the most complex bankruptcy cases in U.S. history.
Mar 17th, 2020
I Stock 523622286
Japan Nuke Reactor Taken Offline
Kyushu Electric aims to fulfill the requirement and complete other necessary safety measures and restart the reactor by the end of this year.
Mar 16th, 2020
Gas Pump Ap
Gas Dips by 15 Cents
Gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mar 15th, 2020
Oil And Gas Istock
Pipeline to Pay $60M
The spill blackened popular beaches for miles, killed or fouled hundred of seabirds, seals and other wildlife and hurt tourism and fishing.
Mar 14th, 2020