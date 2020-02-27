Regulators Oppose Wyoming Coal Merger

The loss of competition would likely raise energy prices for consumers, according to the complaint.

Mead Gruver
Feb 27th, 2020
Coal Ap
AP file

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Federal regulators said Wednesday they are contesting two coal companies' proposed Wyoming operations merger, saying the proposal would stifle competition that has helped keep down prices.

The Federal Trade Commission issued a complaint against Peabody Energy and Arch Coal, both based in St. Louis, in the agency's administrative court Tuesday. The companies already are the biggest miners in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, accounting for 60% of production in the top-yielding U.S. coal region. They announced the merger last June.

Talks to merge under terms acceptable to the FTC have been unsuccessful.

Competition between Arch and Peabody that has helped keep down coal prices would go away, the FTC contends.

"That loss of competition would likely raise coal prices to power-generating utilities that provide electricity to millions of Americans,” FTC Bureau of Competition Director Ian Conner said in a release.

The FTC said it authorized staff to request a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to keep the joint venture from occurring before an administrative trial occurs.

The companies vowed in a joint news release to fight the complaint and keep pursuing the merger, saying it would help them compete against natural gas and other inexpensive sources of electricity.

“We believe that the commission has reached an incorrect decision that should be rapidly remedied within the court system to allow customers and others to benefit,” Peabody President and CEO Glenn Kellow said.

Powder River Basin coal is cleaner-burning than most other U.S. thermal coal, enabling electric utilities to burn it without installing certain expensive pollution control equipment. The coal lies in thick, shallow seams that make mining it inexpensive. Rail lines send he coal to power plants in the Midwest and beyond.

But only three other companies are in a position to compete with Arch and Peabody in the basin. Meanwhile, regulatory and cost barriers for new players to come in and mine the federally owned coal are high, the FTC noted in its complaint.

The proposed merger coincides with bankruptcies that since 2015 that have affected every major mine in the basin including two owned by West Virginia-based Blackjewel, whose 2019 bankruptcy shut down two major Wyoming mines, Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr, for over three months.

The joint venture would involve Peabody's North Antelope Rochelle, Caballo and Rawhide mines and Arch's Black Thunder and Coal Creek mines. North Antelope Rochelle and Black Thunder were the top-producing U.S. coal mines in 2018, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Together, the mines yielded almost 170 million tons (153 million metric tons), more than the next 11 largest U.S. coal mines combined.

The merger also would involve two smaller mines in Colorado, Peabody's Twentymile mine and Arch's West Elk mine.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon criticized the FTC move. “I believe this complaint by the Federal Trade Commission is a wrongheaded attempt to drive a nail into an industry which is struggling to adapt to a rapidly changing marketplace," the Republican said in a statement.

More in Energy
In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo a Pacific Gas &amp; Electric truck leaves the company&apos;s Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif. Pacific Gas and Electric said Tuesday, Feb. 18, that it expects to become more profitable than ever after it emerges from bankruptcy and pays off more than $25 billion in losses sustained in catastrophic wildfires ignited by its outdated equipment.
PG&E Banking on Big Profits
The nation's largest utility shared its rosy outlook on Tuesday, along with its sobering results for 2019.
Feb 18th, 2020
In this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos walks off stage after holding a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington to announce the Climate Pledge, setting a goal to meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early.
Jeff Bezos Commits $10B to Climate Change
The world’s richest person will start giving grants this summer to scientists, activists and nonprofits working to protect Earth.
Feb 18th, 2020
In this Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, photo, a Houston home remains in disrepair after being damaged by the Jan. 24, 2020, explosion at a nearby industrial business.
Houston Blast Prompts Safety Debate
Many residents have neighbors they don't want: petrochemical facilities and businesses that handle hazardous materials.
Feb 17th, 2020
This April 11, 2015, photo provided by EcoFlight shows the White Mesa Uranium Mill near Blanding in southeastern Utah.
Uranium Bailout Triggers Mining Plans
The Trump administration asked Congress this week for $1.5 billion over 10 years to create a new national stockpile of U.S.-mined uranium
Feb 17th, 2020
I Stock 1126935527
Landfill Accepts Radioactive Waste
The move is a violation of Oregon regulations and has alarmed environmental advocates.
Feb 17th, 2020
Tesla Red Logo Ap
German Court Halts Tesla Factory
Tesla has been ordered to stop clearing trees on the wooded site.
Feb 17th, 2020
This April 11, 2015, photo provided by EcoFlight shows the White Mesa Uranium Mill near Blanding in southeastern Utah. The Trump administration is asking Congress for $1.5 billion over 10 years to build up a U.S. uranium stockpile, saying it wants to break an over-reliance on foreign uranium that undermines U.S. energy security. The White Mesa facility is one of the sites where production could be ramped up under the proposal.
Trump Wants to Revive Uranium
U.S. uranium production has plummeted 96% in the last five years, but some analysts say that's because there's little demand.
Feb 14th, 2020
A traveler stands on a bridge near a display showing government propaganda in the fight against the COVID-19 viral illness in Beijing, China Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. China is struggling to restart its economy after the annual Lunar New Year holiday was extended to try to keep people home and contain novel coronavirus. Traffic remained light in Beijing, and many people were still working at home.
Virus Blamed for Forecast Fall in Oil
The International Energy Agency said that the consequences of the outbreak for oil demand “will be significant.”
Feb 13th, 2020
Police officers stand near activists outside BP&apos;s headquarters to mark the first day of the oil company&apos;s new chief executive Bernard Looney, at St James&apos; Square in London, Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020.
BP Plans Zero Emissions by 2050
As part of the program, BP said it would work to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its products by 50%.
Feb 12th, 2020
This image provided by WAFB shows a fire inside a refinery early Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Baton Rouge, La.
Fire at ExxonMobil Refinery
ExxonMobil has been working with the fire department's hazardous materials unit to monitor air quality in the area.
Feb 12th, 2020
Oregon state Sen. Jeff Golden speaks to demonstrators opposed to a plan to build a natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon, at the Department of State Lands in Salem, Ore., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Oregon Senator: Pipeline 'Legal Fight' is Coming
Supporters of the pipeline project say it would create local jobs.
Feb 5th, 2020
In this May 11, 2015 file photo, nuclear waste is stored in underground containers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls, Idaho. A nuclear test reactor in Idaho that develops fuel for the nation&apos;s fleet of nuclear-powered warships among other tasks will remain operating.
Idaho Nuclear Waste Deal Reached
The agreement determines how long the waste from the reactor can remain on-site in Idaho.
Feb 5th, 2020
Ap20034774828068
Bill Seeks State Takeover of Utility Company
The legislation would force taxpayers to buy the struggling utility and turn it into a public entity.
Feb 4th, 2020
Supporters of Enbridge Energy&apos;s proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota parked a truck near the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, carrying pipeline segments signed by people who back the project. They contend that replacing the aging pipeline with new pipe will provide the safest way to carry Line 3&apos;s oil from Alberta to Enbridge&apos;s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.
Regulators Put MN Pipeline Back on Track
But environmental activists vowed to keep working to ensure that the project is never built.
Feb 4th, 2020