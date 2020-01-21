Wyoming, Montana Seek Supreme Court Ruling on Coal Exports

Washington state officials have said the denial wasn't an abuse of authority.

Mead Gruver
Jan 21st, 2020

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming and Montana asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to rule on Washington State's denial of a permit for a port facility that could boost U.S. coal exports.

The coal-producing Rocky Mountain states argue the denial violates the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits states from impeding trade between one another and with other countries.

Montana and Wyoming officials want South Jordan, Utah-based Lighthouse Resources to be able to open its proposed $680 million Millennium Bulk Terminals project in Longview, Washington.

At stake could potentially be a good-sized chunk of the U.S. coal industry. Domestic coal-fired power generation has declined 40 percent over the past decade amid competition from cheaper and cleaner-burning natural gas and renewable energy, contributing to a steep decline in coal mining and several bankruptcies among the industry's biggest players.

The Washington Department of Ecology has imposed a “de facto blockade” on the coal-mining states by denying a key permit for the coal port facility in 2017, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said at a news conference.

“This case is about the right of states to conduct commerce, a question as old as our Constitution," said Gordon, a Republican.

The denial of the permit under the federal Clean Water Act provided no way for Lighthouse subsidiary Millennium Bulk Terminals to improve its permit application to win approval, Gordon said.

“The state just didn't want to export commodities from the interior West and was willing to use any tactic it could find to make sure of it,” Gordon said.

Montana's access to overseas coal markets “shouldn't be dictated by the latest political fads on the West Coast,” Montana Attorney General Tim Fox said in a release.

The case would bypass lower courts should the Supreme Court choose to hear it. Washington would continue to defend its decision and “right and obligation” to enforce clean-water laws, Mike Faulk, a spokesman for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, said in a statement.

“This project was rightfully denied under state and federal authority because it failed to meet water quality and other environmental standards,” Faulk said.

Washington state officials have said the denial wasn't an abuse of authority but based on how the project would disturb over 30 acres (12 hectares) of wetlands, require dredging of 40 acres (16 hectares) of the Columbia River and contaminate stormwater by stockpiling 1.5 million tons (1.36 metric tons) of coal on site, Faulk said.

American Indian tribes also have opposed the project, which would enable the export of up to 44 million tons (40 million metric tons) of coal a year to Japan and other countries across the Pacific Ocean.

Full use of the port for coal exports would only partly offset declining U.S. demand and production. Coal production from the top U.S. coal-producing region, the Powder River Basin of northeastern Wyoming and southeastern Montana, has declined from 500 million tons (450 million metric tons) in 2008 to about 320 million tons (290 million metric tons) in 2018, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Six states including Wyoming and Montana in 2018 filed briefs in Lighthouse's lawsuit against Washington over the permit denial, a case that will proceed unimpeded amid the request for the Supreme Court to weigh in.

Gordon has made challenging Washington over coal exports a priority since taking office. He raised the issue and praised a Millennium Bulk Terminals executive in the audience during his first state of the state address in 2019.

More in Energy
In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo, Don Blankenship listens to arguments in the West Virginia Supreme Court n Charleston, W.Va. On Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, a federal judge in West Virginia refused to toss the misdemeanor conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship for conspiring to violate mine safety laws.
Judge Won't Toss Blankenship's Conviction
Blankenship is the former CEO of Massey Energy, which owned a mine where a 2010 explosion killed 29 workers in southern West Virginia.
Jan 16th, 2020
Solar Panels China Ap
Ex-Exec Pleads Guilty in Solar Scheme
Among the investors was Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which lost some $340 million.
Jan 15th, 2020
An emergency alert issued by the Canadian province of Ontario reporting an unspecified &ldquo;incident&rdquo; at a nuclear plant is shown on a smartphone Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Ontario Power Generation later sent a message saying the alert &ldquo;was sent in error.&apos;
Officials Accidentally Push Nuke Alert
A cellphone alert warned citizens of an “incident” at a nuclear plant just east of Toronto, but were later told it was a mistake.
Jan 14th, 2020
This Feb. 10, 2016 file photo shows a former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine. The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected two of the most important permits for the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota in a major victory for environmentalists. A three-judge panel ruled Monday, Jan. 13, 2019, that the state Department of Natural Resources erred when it declined to order a proceeding known as a &apos;contested case hearing&apos; to gather more information on the potential environmental impacts of the project.
Court Rejects Mine Permits
Environmentalists celebrated the decision , while PolyMet said it would consider taking the case to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Jan 13th, 2020
Coal Hands Ap
Miners Block Coal Train
About 50 miners are reportedly owed for three weeks of work.
Jan 13th, 2020
In this June 11, 2014, file photo, visitors hike to a stone lookout over the Little Missouri River inside the Theodore Roosevelt National Park, located in the Badlands of North Dakota. Anemic funding, alleged unpaid work and legal fights are hobbling developers of a proposed $800 million oil refinery near the park in western North Dakota. But the project manager for Meridian Energy Group&apos;s Davis Refinery, which has drawn criticism from environmental groups and others who worry it would add to pollution near the national park, insists it will be built.
Refinery Planned in ND Hurt by Funding
Securities filings show Meridian has raised only about 6% of the project's costs to date.
Jan 12th, 2020
Activist of &apos;Extinction Rebellion&apos; and &apos;Parents for Future Berlin&apos; attend a protest rally against the climate policy of Australia&apos;s government in front of Australia&apos;s embassy in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Climate Activists Target Siemens
Activists are staging rallies Friday outside Siemens offices over its involvement in a coal mine project in Australia.
Jan 10th, 2020
Oil And Gas Istock
Hartford to Limit Insurance for Fuel Industry
Hartford cites concerns over climate change.
Jan 8th, 2020
In this Jan. 21, 2011 file photo, manager Nick Reynoza holds a 100-watt incandescent light bulb at Royal Lighting in Los Angeles. A federal judge on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, allowed California&apos;s updated light bulb efficiency standards to take effect with the new year Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller of Sacramento rejected a petition from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association and the American Lighting Association to temporarily block new minimum efficiency standards for light bulbs that were adopted by the California Energy Commission in November.
CA Light Bulb Shift Approved
Supporters said the change will save Californians as much as $2.4 billion on their annual utility bills.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this July 1, 2013, file photo, gas emissions rises from a coal-burning power plant in Colstrip, Mont. One of the largest coal-fired power plants in the western U.S. will close two of its four units by Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, as the Montana facility edges toward an eventual total shutdown.
Montana Coal Plant Closing Two Units
The plant employs about 300 people and is the main driver of the economy for the surrounding town of Colstrip, which has about 2,300 people.
Jan 6th, 2020
Exterior view of the Muehleberg nuclear power plant in Muehleberg, Switzerland, Friday, 20 Dec. 2019. Switzerland is shutting down one of its oldest nuclear power plants after 47 years of operation. The Muehleberg Nuclear Power Plant near the capital Bern is being taken off the grid shortly after noon Friday.
Switzerland Closes Nuke Plant
Its part of the country's effort to cease production of atomic energy.
Dec 20th, 2019
This May 30, 2013, file photo shows the Twin Metals office in Ely, Minn. Twin Metals Minnesota has formally submitted a plan to regulators for an underground copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.
Twin Metals Minnesota Files Plan
The filing launches what’s expected to be a lengthy environmental review and permitting process for what would be Minnesota’s second copper-nickel mine.
Dec 19th, 2019
A person looks on as DTE Energy Co.&apos;s old Conners Creek Power Plant is demolished Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Detroit. The power plant that was more than 100 years old was demolished Friday to accommodate a Jeep factory.
Historic Detroit Power Plant Demolished
The land where the 104-year-old facility sat was needed for a Jeep plant to store vehicles.
Dec 13th, 2019
This Oct. 8, 2019, file photo shows the logo for Chevron on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Chevron Corp. reports financial results Friday, Nov. 1. Chevron said Tuesday, Dec. 10, it will book a charge of at least $10 billion because lower long-term prices for oil and natural gas are making some projects less valuable.
Chevron to Take $10B+ Write-down
The company says lower long-term prices for oil and natural gas will reduce the value of its assets.
Dec 11th, 2019