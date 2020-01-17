Microsoft Says It Will Be 'Carbon-Negative' by 2030

And the claim also applies to its supply chain.

Matt O'Brien
Jan 17th, 2020
In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo a man walks past a Microsoft sign at the annual Microsoft shareholders meeting in Bellevue, Wash. Microsoft on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, is announcing a plan to reduce its carbon footprint.
In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo a man walks past a Microsoft sign at the annual Microsoft shareholders meeting in Bellevue, Wash. Microsoft on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, is announcing a plan to reduce its carbon footprint.
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

Microsoft is pledging to become 100% “carbon-negative” by 2030 by removing more carbon from the environment than it emits.

CEO Satya Nadella said Thursday that the commitment will happen "not just across our direct emissions, but across our supply chain, too.”

It's a major step up from Microsoft's previous green pledges. The tech company had previously said its data centers would be 60% powered by renewable electricity by the end of last year, but environmental groups have said it has fallen short of such rivals as Google and Apple by relying too much on purchasing renewable energy credits to make up for its carbon emissions.

“Microsoft has really been in the middle of the pack,” said Elizabeth Jardim, senior corporate campaigner for Greenpeace USA. “Not an ‘A’ student but clearly not doing nothing.”

Jardim said that Thursday's announcement shows a “more serious and holistic” approach and that Microsoft “understands climate science and the shrinking window for action.”

Microsoft had previously set an interim goal of 70% renewable energy by 2023. It now says it will hit 100% renewable for all of its data centers and buildings by 2025 — and will no longer depend on credit-buying to meet its goals. Google and Apple have already said they reached the 100% milestone. Amazon said it would run on 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Microsoft's announcement was timed ahead of next week’s gathering of elites at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos. Catastrophic trends like global warming and the extinction of animal species will be a focus of the conference.

Microsoft is responsible for about 16 million metric tons of emissions per year, said Brad Smith, the company's president and chief legal officer. That estimate includes not just Microsoft's global network of energy-chugging data centers, but emissions from making electronics components for its devices and from everyone who plugs in its Xbox gaming consoles at home.

“When it comes to carbon, neutrality is not enough,” Smith said. “We have to get ourselves to net zero.” That means removing from the atmosphere all the carbon one emits, he said.

The pledge to include supply chain emissions follows a similar move by Apple. Microsoft says it will set new procedures next year to push its suppliers to reduce their environmental footprint, in the same way it has required some of them to offer their workers paid time off and parental leave. It's also expanding the scope of a fee it has had since 2012 charging its own business units for each ton of carbon they emit.

Microsoft says that after reaching its 2030 goal, it will, by 2050, remove from the environment all of its historical emissions since the company was founded in 1975.

But Jardim said Microsoft is undermining its climate goals by taking the lead among tech firms in partnering with oil and gas companies, providing cloud computing and artificial intelligence that can speed up the extraction of fossil fuels.

Microsoft also said Thursday it is starting a $1 billion fund for developing carbon reduction and removal technology.

More in Energy
Coal Hands Ap
Miners Block Coal Train
About 50 miners are reportedly owed for three weeks of work.
Jan 13th, 2020
In this June 11, 2014, file photo, visitors hike to a stone lookout over the Little Missouri River inside the Theodore Roosevelt National Park, located in the Badlands of North Dakota. Anemic funding, alleged unpaid work and legal fights are hobbling developers of a proposed $800 million oil refinery near the park in western North Dakota. But the project manager for Meridian Energy Group&apos;s Davis Refinery, which has drawn criticism from environmental groups and others who worry it would add to pollution near the national park, insists it will be built.
Refinery Planned in ND Hurt by Funding
Securities filings show Meridian has raised only about 6% of the project's costs to date.
Jan 12th, 2020
Activist of &apos;Extinction Rebellion&apos; and &apos;Parents for Future Berlin&apos; attend a protest rally against the climate policy of Australia&apos;s government in front of Australia&apos;s embassy in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Climate Activists Target Siemens
Activists are staging rallies Friday outside Siemens offices over its involvement in a coal mine project in Australia.
Jan 10th, 2020
Oil And Gas Istock
Hartford to Limit Insurance for Fuel Industry
Hartford cites concerns over climate change.
Jan 8th, 2020
In this Jan. 21, 2011 file photo, manager Nick Reynoza holds a 100-watt incandescent light bulb at Royal Lighting in Los Angeles. A federal judge on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, allowed California&apos;s updated light bulb efficiency standards to take effect with the new year Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller of Sacramento rejected a petition from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association and the American Lighting Association to temporarily block new minimum efficiency standards for light bulbs that were adopted by the California Energy Commission in November.
CA Light Bulb Shift Approved
Supporters said the change will save Californians as much as $2.4 billion on their annual utility bills.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this July 1, 2013, file photo, gas emissions rises from a coal-burning power plant in Colstrip, Mont. One of the largest coal-fired power plants in the western U.S. will close two of its four units by Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, as the Montana facility edges toward an eventual total shutdown.
Montana Coal Plant Closing Two Units
The plant employs about 300 people and is the main driver of the economy for the surrounding town of Colstrip, which has about 2,300 people.
Jan 6th, 2020
Exterior view of the Muehleberg nuclear power plant in Muehleberg, Switzerland, Friday, 20 Dec. 2019. Switzerland is shutting down one of its oldest nuclear power plants after 47 years of operation. The Muehleberg Nuclear Power Plant near the capital Bern is being taken off the grid shortly after noon Friday.
Switzerland Closes Nuke Plant
Its part of the country's effort to cease production of atomic energy.
Dec 20th, 2019
This May 30, 2013, file photo shows the Twin Metals office in Ely, Minn. Twin Metals Minnesota has formally submitted a plan to regulators for an underground copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.
Twin Metals Minnesota Files Plan
The filing launches what’s expected to be a lengthy environmental review and permitting process for what would be Minnesota’s second copper-nickel mine.
Dec 19th, 2019
A person looks on as DTE Energy Co.&apos;s old Conners Creek Power Plant is demolished Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Detroit. The power plant that was more than 100 years old was demolished Friday to accommodate a Jeep factory.
Historic Detroit Power Plant Demolished
The land where the 104-year-old facility sat was needed for a Jeep plant to store vehicles.
Dec 13th, 2019
This Oct. 8, 2019, file photo shows the logo for Chevron on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Chevron Corp. reports financial results Friday, Nov. 1. Chevron said Tuesday, Dec. 10, it will book a charge of at least $10 billion because lower long-term prices for oil and natural gas are making some projects less valuable.
Chevron to Take $10B+ Write-down
The company says lower long-term prices for oil and natural gas will reduce the value of its assets.
Dec 11th, 2019
In this Oct. 22, 2019, file photo, Ted Wells, Jr., the lead attorney for Exxon, leaves New York Supreme Court in New York, after opening arguments in a lawsuit against Exxon. Exxon Mobil prevailed Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in a lawsuit accusing the energy giant of downplaying the toll that climate change regulations could take on its business, with a judge saying the state attorney general&apos;s case didn&apos;t prove the company deceived investors &mdash; but also didn&apos;t excuse it of any accountability for global warming.
Exxon Mobil Wins Lawsuit
The oil company was accused of understating the costs of increased regulation in order to protect the value of its shares.
Dec 11th, 2019
In this April 29, 2015 file photo, a boat travels on the Tennessee River near the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant near Spring City, Tenn. Federal regulators have fined the nation&rsquo;s largest public utility $145,000 for submitting incomplete and inaccurate information on a backup system at its Watts Bar Nuclear Plant. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission notified the Tennessee Valley Authority of the proposed fine regarding the Spring City, Tennessee plant in a Nov. 19, 2019 letter. The utility says it has taken corrective action, adding that the backup configuration was never used.
TVA Fined for Nuke Plant Info
According to a TVA spokesperson, this did not impact public safety.
Dec 4th, 2019
Chevy
Chevy Goes Old School with Electric Hot Rod
The E-10 has 450 horsepower and a zero-to-60 time of five seconds, thanks to two 400-volt batteries.
Dec 4th, 2019
In this Nov. 28, 2019 photo, smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant that produces carbon black, an ingredient in steel manufacturing, in Hejin in central China&apos;s Shanxi Province.
China’s Climate Paradox: A leader in Coal and Clean Energy
China accounts for about 30 percent of the world's total carbon emissions, yet also leads markets for solar, wind and electric vehicles.
Dec 2nd, 2019