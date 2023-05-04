Unemployment Claims Jump, But Remain Low

American workers are enjoying unusual job security despite rising interest rates, economic uncertainty and fears of a looming recession.

Matt Ott
May 4, 2023
A help wanted sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.
A help wanted sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits jumped last week but remain low overall, even as the Federal Reserve has furiously raised interest rates to beat down inflation and cool the labor market.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that applications for jobless claims for the week ending April 29 rose by 13,000 to 242,000 from 229,000 the previous week. The weekly claims numbers are considered a proxy for layoffs.

The four-week moving average of claims, which flattens some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 3,500 to 239,250.

Overall, 1.81 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended April 22, about 38,0000 fewer that the previous week.

American workers are enjoying unusual job security despite rising interest rates, economic uncertainty and fears of a looming recession.

As expected, in its ongoing inflation fight, the Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate another quarter point. One of the Fed’s goals in raising interest 10 times in the past 14 months is to cool the job market and stifle rising wages. Until very recently, there was very little evidence the central bank’s actions were working on the labor market. But cracks may be starting to show.

The unemployment rate came in at 3.5% last month, a tick above January’s half-century low 3.4%. Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, down from 472,000 in January and 326,000 in February, but still strong by historic standards.

Another sign that the labor market may be cooling came Tuesday when the government reported that U.S. job openings fell in March to the lowest level in nearly two years.

Analysts expect that Friday’s April jobs report will show that U.S. employers added 180,000 jobs last month, a relatively low figure compared with the mostly booming job growth the past couple of years.

The Fed is hoping to achieve a so-called soft landing — lowering growth just enough to bring inflation under control without causing a recession. Economists are skeptical, with many expecting the U.S. to enter a recession later this year.

Last week, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. economy slowed sharply from January through March, decelerating to just a 1.1% annual pace as higher interest rates hammered the housing market and businesses reduced inventories.

There have been an increasing number of layoffs in recent months, mostly in the technology sector, where companies added jobs at a furious pace during the pandemic. IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, Twitter, Lyft and DoorDash have all announced layoffs in recent months. Amazon and Facebook have each announced two sets of job cuts since November.

But it’s not just the tech sector that’s trimming staff. McDonald’s, Morgan Stanley and 3M also announced layoffs recently.

Latest in Economics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 28, 2023
Cars move on the assembly line at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, S.C., Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
U.S. Wholesale Inflation Pressures Eased Sharply Last Month
April 13, 2023
A man looks at his mobile phone while shopping at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Sunday, March 19, 2023. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for March.
Cheaper Gas and Food Provide Some Relief from U.S. Inflation
April 12, 2023
A United Parcel service driver wheels a delivery into the El Paso County, Colo., courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the March jobs report.
U.S. Adds a Healthy 236,000 Jobs Despite Fed's Rate Hikes
April 7, 2023
Related Stories
Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun!, stands inside his toy company, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. Foreman had to temporarily scuttle plans for an acquisition due to the credit crunch.
Economics
Small Business Owners Feel the Credit Crunch
A United Parcel service driver wheels a delivery into the El Paso County, Colo., courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the March jobs report.
Economics
U.S. Adds a Healthy 236,000 Jobs Despite Fed's Rate Hikes
Lumber is stored in the yard at East Coast Lumber, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Hampstead, N.H. On Wednesday, the Labor Department releases the producer price index for February, an indicator of inflation at the wholesale level that's closely monitored by the Federal Reserve.
Economics
U.S. Wholesale Inflation Fell Last Month on Lower Food Costs
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Economics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 28, 2023
Cars move on the assembly line at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, S.C., Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Economics
U.S. Wholesale Inflation Pressures Eased Sharply Last Month
Inflationary pressures in the economy are easing.
April 13, 2023
A man looks at his mobile phone while shopping at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Sunday, March 19, 2023. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for March.
Economics
Cheaper Gas and Food Provide Some Relief from U.S. Inflation
Positive signs suggest that inflation pressures are cooling.
April 12, 2023
Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun!, stands inside his toy company, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. Foreman had to temporarily scuttle plans for an acquisition due to the credit crunch.
Economics
Small Business Owners Feel the Credit Crunch
An overall tightening of credit will help slow down the economy and ease inflation, and small business will suffer the most.
April 11, 2023
A United Parcel service driver wheels a delivery into the El Paso County, Colo., courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the March jobs report.
Economics
U.S. Adds a Healthy 236,000 Jobs Despite Fed's Rate Hikes
The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%.
April 7, 2023
A construction worker prepares a recently poured concrete foundation, March 17, 2023, Boston.
Economics
U.S. Economic Growth Revised Down
The report suggested that the economy was losing momentum at the end of 2022.
March 30, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, Feb. 1, 2023.
Economics
Fed's Tough Challenge: Confront Inflation and Bank Jitters
Recent banking troubles have intensified fears that the economy could tumble into recession.
March 21, 2023
Lumber is stored in the yard at East Coast Lumber, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Hampstead, N.H. On Wednesday, the Labor Department releases the producer price index for February, an indicator of inflation at the wholesale level that's closely monitored by the Federal Reserve.
Economics
U.S. Wholesale Inflation Fell Last Month on Lower Food Costs
A significant driver of last month's wholesale inflation slowdown was a huge drop in the prices of eggs.
March 15, 2023
A worker organizes items at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023.
Economics
Inflation Eases but Stays High
The numbers pose a challenge for the Federal Reserve.
March 14, 2023
A Silicon Valley Bank sign outside its office in Frankfurt, Germany, March 13, 2023.
Economics
Government Moves to Stop Potential Banking Crisis
The swift and stunning collapse of two banks prompted fears of a broader upheaval.
March 13, 2023
A potential buyer looks over a 2023 Cooper S sedan on the floor of a Mini dealership Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Over the past year, the Fed has raised its key short-term rate eight times, causing many kinds of consumer and business loans, including auto loans, to become more expensive.
Economics
Business Economists Push Recession Forecasts Back
Only a quarter of recently surveyed economists think a recession will have begun by the end of March.
February 27, 2023
Used car are on display on a lot in Wexford, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Commerce Department releases its revised estimate of how the U.S. economy fared in the fourth quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Economics
U.S. Revises Down Last Quarter's Economic Growth
While overall growth was solid, business spending barely rose and consumers spent cautiously.
February 23, 2023
A cul-de-sac in a new housing development in Middlesex Township, Pa., Oct. 12, 2022.
Economics
Plunging Natural Gas Prices Relieve Inflation Pressure
A mild winter is bringing some relief to consumers.
February 17, 2023
A couple shops for a Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle while assisted by a salesman at right, at a new car dealership, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. On Wednesday the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for January.
Economics
Retail Sales Jump as Americans Defy Inflation
Driving the gain was a jump in car sales, along with healthy spending at restaurants, electronics stores and furniture outlets.
February 15, 2023
I Stock 1185520857
Economics
Tyson Posts Disappointing Q1 Profit
The meat producer took in nearly $13.3 billion in revenue.
February 7, 2023