Powell: 'Soft' Economic Landing May Be Out of Fed's Control

Such comments reflect less confidence in avoiding a recession than Powell has previously conveyed.

May 13th, 2022
Christopher Rugaber
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Washington. The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to curb the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point.
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Washington. The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to curb the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, fresh off winning Senate confirmation for a second term earlier in the day, acknowledged for the first time Thursday that high inflation and economic weakness overseas could thwart his efforts to avoid causing a recession.

For weeks, Powell has portrayed the Fed's drive to raise interest rates as consistent with a so-called “soft landing” for the economy. Under that scenario, the Fed would manage to tighten borrowing costs enough to cool the economy and curb inflation without going so far as to tip the economy into recession.

But in an interview on NPR's “Marketplace,” Powell conceded that that balancing act — which many economists have said they doubt the Fed can achieve — could be undercut by economic slowdowns in Europe and China.

“The question whether we can execute a soft landing or not — it may actually depend on factors that we don’t control,” the Fed chair said. “There are huge events, geopolitical events going on around the world, that are going to play a very important role in the economy in the next year or so.”

Such comments reflect less confidence in avoiding a recession than Powell has previously conveyed. Just last week, he said at a news conference: “I think we have a good chance to have a soft or softish landing or outcome.”

On Thursday, he said that slowing inflation to the Fed's 2% annual target — from its current 6.6%, according to the central bank's preferred measure — “will also include some pain, but ultimately the most painful thing would be if we were to fail to deal with it and inflation were to get entrenched in the economy at high levels.”

Europe's economies are suffering from high inflation, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting spike in natural gas and oil prices. Europe has been far more dependent on Russian energy supplies than the United States has been.

China's strict COVID lockdown policies have shut down ports, hindering exports and slowing consumer spending in cities like Shanghai, where millions of Chinese have been largely restricted to their homes for weeks.

In his interview with NPR, Powell also seemed to suggest that the Fed would at least consider raising its benchmark rate by an extremely large three-quarters of a point if inflation failed to show signs of easing in the coming months. Last week, the stock market initially soared when Powell appeared to take a three-quarter-point rate hike off the table.

After repeating his comment from last week that half-point hikes were likely at each of the next two Fed meetings, in June and July, Powell added Thursday: “If things come in better than we expect, then we’re prepared to do less. If they come in worse than when we expect, then we’re prepared to do more.”

When asked if “do more” meant a three-quarter point hike, Powell said: “You’ve seen this committee adapt to the incoming data and the evolving outlook. And that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

More in Economics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens to a question during a news conference at the Treasury Department in Washington, Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Treasury Secretary: More Shocks Likely to 'Challenge the Economy'
Policymakers have learned from the Great Recession that it's imperative to exit economic downturns “as quickly as possible.”
Apr 28th, 2022
A 'now hiring' sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week, Thursday, April 21, 2022, as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.
U.S. Economy Shrank by 1.4% in Q1 but Consumers Kept Spending
The weak showing does not mean a recession is likely.
Apr 28th, 2022
Dollar Bills And Finance And Banking On Digital Stock Market Financial Exchange 910730068 2125x1417 (1)
3 Ways for Manufacturers to Maximize the Value of Financial Data Analysis
For many firms, greater data collaboration unlocks new opportunities,
Apr 22nd, 2022
Car Production Line 000058224846 Full
Are Supply Chains Too Lean?
It appears we have failed to learn from past mistakes.
Apr 15th, 2022
In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo workers sort through tomatoes after they are washed before being inspected and packed, in Florida City, Fla., The surging cost of energy pushed wholesale prices up a record 11.2% last month from a year earlier — another sign that inflationary pressure is widespread in the U.S. economy. The Labor Department said Wednesday, April 13, 2022 that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — climbed at the fastest year-over-year pace in records going back to 2010 and rose 1.4% from February. Energy prices, which soared after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, were up 36.7% from March 2021.
Wholesale Prices Surge 11.2% in March
Higher energy costs are largely to blame.
Apr 13th, 2022
Cash Volatility Economy I Stock 1130260211
Inflation's 8.5% Yearly Jump is Highest Since 1981
The latest evidence of accelerating prices will solidify expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates aggressively.
Apr 12th, 2022
A bag of Birds Eye sweet peas is displayed Thursday, March 25, 2021, in a New York supermarket. Inflation is pressuring ConAgra Brands' performance and the food company is lowering its fiscal full-year adjusted earnings outlook as it contends with higher-than-anticipated cost pressures. ConAgra, whose brands include Birds Eye, Slim Jim and Reddi-wip, also said Thursday, April 7, 2022, that it will need to make additional price increases to deal with the current environment.
ConAgra Cuts Outlook as Inflation Outpaces Price Hikes
Another round of price increases will be needed, the maker of Birds Eye, Slim Jim and Reddi-wip said.
Apr 7th, 2022
In Wyoming, funding from the CARES Act and assistance from the local MEP Center allowed businesses like Phorge Makerspace to start producing personal protective equipment.
NIST MEP Helps Manufacturers Respond, Thrive During Pandemic
The network created or retained one manufacturing job for every $1,193 of federal investment.
Apr 5th, 2022
I Stock 1226744258
ISM's Manufacturing PMI at 57.1% in March
Supply executives said order backlogs continued to expand.
Apr 4th, 2022
A 'now hiring' sign in Garnet Valley, Pa., May 10, 2021.
U.S. Adds 431K Jobs in March in Sign of Economic Health
The robust hiring streak reflects the economy’s resilience amid a continued pandemic and the highest inflation in 40 years.
Apr 1st, 2022
Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros, during a job fair at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, as layoffs continue to decline amid a strong job market rebound. Jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 214,000 for the week ending March 12, 2022 down from the previous week's 229,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday, March 17.
U.S. Jobless Claims Lowest Since 1969
The unemployment rate dropped to 3.8%, from 4% in January.
Mar 24th, 2022