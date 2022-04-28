U.S. Economy Shrank by 1.4% in Q1 but Consumers Kept Spending

The weak showing does not mean a recession is likely.

Apr 28th, 2022
Christopher Rugaber
A 'now hiring' sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week, Thursday, April 21, 2022, as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.
A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week, Thursday, April 21, 2022, as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, contracting at a 1.4% annual rate, but consumers and businesses kept spending in a sign of underlying resilience.

The weak showing does not mean a recession is likely in the coming months. Most economists expect a rebound in the April-June quarter as solid hiring and wage gains sustain growth.

Instead, the steady spending by households and companies suggests that the economy will likely keep expanding this year even though the Federal Reserve plans to raise rates aggressively to fight the inflation surge. The first quarter's growth was hampered mainly by a slower restocking of goods in stores and warehouses and by a sharp drop in exports.

The Commerce Department's estimate Thursday of the first quarter's gross domestic product — the nation's total output of goods and services — fell far below the 6.9% annual growth in the fourth quarter of 2021. And for 2021 as a whole, the economy grew 5.7%, the highest calendar-year expansion since 1984.

The economy is facing a range of pressures that have heightened worries about its fundamental health and raised concerns about a possible recession next year. Inflation is squeezing households as gas and food prices spike, borrowing costs mount and the global economy is rattled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's COVID-19 lockdowns.

To some extent, the first quarter's weak showing also reflected a slowdown from last year's robust rebound from the pandemic, which was fueled in part by vast government aid and ultra-low interest rates. With stimulus checks and other government supports having ended, consumer spending has slowed from its blistering pace in the first half of last year.

A broader global slowdown is also expected this year, according to estimates last week by the International Monetary Fund. The 190-nation lending organization now foresees the disruptions of the Ukraine war and COVID slowing global growth to 3.6% this year from 6.1% last year.

Still, the U.S. job market — the most important pillar of the economy — remains robust. The number of people receiving unemployment benefits, a proxy for layoffs, fell to the lowest level since 1970. And in the January-March quarter, businesses and consumers increased their spending at a 3.7% annual rate after adjusting for inflation.

Economists consider that trend a better gauge than overall GDP of the economy’s underlying strength. Most analysts expect the steady pace of spending to sustain the economy’s growth, though the outlook remains highly uncertain.

Last quarter’s slowdown followed vigorous growth in the final quarter of 2021, driven by a surge in inventories as companies restocked in anticipation of holiday season spending.

Imports surged nearly 20% in the January-March quarter as businesses and consumers bought more goods from abroad while U.S. exports fell nearly 6%. That disparity widened the trade deficit and subtracted 3.2 percentage points from the quarter’s growth.

The weakness of the economy’s overall growth rate contrasts with the vitality of the job market. At 3.6%, the unemployment rate is nearly back to the half-century low it reached just before the pandemic. Layoffs have reached historically low levels as employers, plagued by labor shortages, have held tightly onto their workers.

Wages are rising steadily as companies compete to attract and retain workers, a trend that has helped maintain consumers’ ability to spend. At the same time, though, that spending has helped fuel inflation, which reached 8.5% in March compared with 12 months earlier.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled a rapid series of rate increases to combat higher prices. The Fed is set to raise its key short-term rate by a half-percentage point next week, the first hike that large since 2000. At least two more half-point increases – twice the more typical quarter-point hike -- are expected at subsequent Fed meetings. They would amount to one of the fastest series of Fed rate hikes in decades.

Powell is betting that with job openings at near-record levels, consumer spending healthy and unemployment unusually low, the Fed can slow the economy enough to tame inflation without causing a recession. Yet most economists are skeptical that the Fed can achieve that goal with inflation as high as it is.

More in Economics
Cash Volatility Economy I Stock 1130260211
Inflation's 8.5% Yearly Jump is Highest Since 1981
The latest evidence of accelerating prices will solidify expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates aggressively.
Apr 12th, 2022
A bag of Birds Eye sweet peas is displayed Thursday, March 25, 2021, in a New York supermarket. Inflation is pressuring ConAgra Brands' performance and the food company is lowering its fiscal full-year adjusted earnings outlook as it contends with higher-than-anticipated cost pressures. ConAgra, whose brands include Birds Eye, Slim Jim and Reddi-wip, also said Thursday, April 7, 2022, that it will need to make additional price increases to deal with the current environment.
ConAgra Cuts Outlook as Inflation Outpaces Price Hikes
Another round of price increases will be needed, the maker of Birds Eye, Slim Jim and Reddi-wip said.
Apr 7th, 2022
In Wyoming, funding from the CARES Act and assistance from the local MEP Center allowed businesses like Phorge Makerspace to start producing personal protective equipment.
NIST MEP Helps Manufacturers Respond, Thrive During Pandemic
The network created or retained one manufacturing job for every $1,193 of federal investment.
Apr 5th, 2022
I Stock 1226744258
ISM's Manufacturing PMI at 57.1% in March
Supply executives said order backlogs continued to expand.
Apr 4th, 2022
A 'now hiring' sign in Garnet Valley, Pa., May 10, 2021.
U.S. Adds 431K Jobs in March in Sign of Economic Health
The robust hiring streak reflects the economy’s resilience amid a continued pandemic and the highest inflation in 40 years.
Apr 1st, 2022
Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros, during a job fair at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, as layoffs continue to decline amid a strong job market rebound. Jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 214,000 for the week ending March 12, 2022 down from the previous week's 229,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday, March 17.
U.S. Jobless Claims Lowest Since 1969
The unemployment rate dropped to 3.8%, from 4% in January.
Mar 24th, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee hearing, on March 3, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate Banking Committee approved Powell's nomination to a second four-year term as chair of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, ust hours after the Fed began what will be a difficult effort to combat inflation.
Powell: Fed Will Hike Further and Faster if Necessary
The Fed hasn’t raised its benchmark rate by a half-point since May 2000, but Powell's comments indicate it could.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee hearing, on March 3, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Starts Inflation Defense with Key Rate Hike, More to Follow
The Fed's quarter-point hike in its key rate marks the start of its effort to curb the high inflation that followed the recovery from the recession.
Mar 17th, 2022
Prices are displayed on a sign at a gas station in Milwaukee on March 14, 2022, with a billboard for medical services in the background.
Fears Grow of Persistent Inflation Becoming New Normal
The worrying signs are growing as gasoline costs hit records on the back of surging oil prices.
Mar 17th, 2022
Judy Gallagher, left, wears a mask as she looks through music at the Ernest Tubb Record Shop on June 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
U.S. Retail Spending Slowed in February Amid Inflation's Bite
Many retailers are bracing for how the war will worsen supply shortages.
Mar 16th, 2022
A police car is parked in Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral in the background, in Moscow, Russia, on March 4, 2022.
Some Western Companies Keeping Ties to Russia ... for Now
It's a business calculation that involves weighing a variety of factors.
Mar 11th, 2022
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus on March 9, 2022, in Washington.
Biden Signs Order for Cryptocurrency Federal Oversight
The Biden administration views the explosive popularity of cryptocurrency as an opportunity to examine the risks and benefits of digital assets.
Mar 9th, 2022