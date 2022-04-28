Treasury Secretary: More Shocks Likely to 'Challenge the Economy'

Policymakers have learned from the Great Recession that it's imperative to exit economic downturns “as quickly as possible.”

Apr 28th, 2022
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens to a question during a news conference at the Treasury Department in Washington, Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens to a question during a news conference at the Treasury Department in Washington, Thursday, April 21, 2022.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday the global pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine highlight the possibility of big economic shocks in the future, adding that downturns are “likely to continue to challenge the economy.”

Her address at the Brookings Institution looked at lessons learned from economic downturns of the past and said countries need to build in "recession remedies" to protect people in the U.S. and globally going forward.

With “large negative shocks” inevitable, she said, policymakers have learned from the Great Recession that it's imperative to exit economic downturns “as quickly as possible.”

“Countries will fare better if their economies are more resilient and less fragile," she said. “Improved understanding of breaks in supply chains, increases in commodity prices, bursting of asset bubbles, and labor and productivity shocks can help policymakers implement reforms that bolster our economic resilience."

The past several years have been marked by a worldwide pandemic that prompted both the Trump and Biden administrations to issue trillions of dollars in federal stimulus aid, which economists say contributed to inflation levels at their highest points in four decades. And now the war in Ukraine has had major impacts on global energy and food prices, along with other commodities.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index edged down slightly in April.

Yellen called for more permanent housing safety assistance for renters and homeowners and applauded recent improvements to the unemployment insurance system and stimulus payments, stressing the importance of U.S. “recovery policies that shorten the duration of recessions and mitigate economic pain.”

She promoted Biden administration efforts to reduce U.S. reliance on fossil fuels and push for greater energy independence.

“These shifts will mitigate our future vulnerability to oil price shocks," she said. "At the same time, they will abet the transition to cleaner energy sources which will, in due course, lessen the risks tied to natural disasters and climate change.”

More in Economics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
A bag of Birds Eye sweet peas is displayed Thursday, March 25, 2021, in a New York supermarket. Inflation is pressuring ConAgra Brands' performance and the food company is lowering its fiscal full-year adjusted earnings outlook as it contends with higher-than-anticipated cost pressures. ConAgra, whose brands include Birds Eye, Slim Jim and Reddi-wip, also said Thursday, April 7, 2022, that it will need to make additional price increases to deal with the current environment.
ConAgra Cuts Outlook as Inflation Outpaces Price Hikes
Another round of price increases will be needed, the maker of Birds Eye, Slim Jim and Reddi-wip said.
Apr 7th, 2022
In Wyoming, funding from the CARES Act and assistance from the local MEP Center allowed businesses like Phorge Makerspace to start producing personal protective equipment.
NIST MEP Helps Manufacturers Respond, Thrive During Pandemic
The network created or retained one manufacturing job for every $1,193 of federal investment.
Apr 5th, 2022
I Stock 1226744258
ISM's Manufacturing PMI at 57.1% in March
Supply executives said order backlogs continued to expand.
Apr 4th, 2022
A 'now hiring' sign in Garnet Valley, Pa., May 10, 2021.
U.S. Adds 431K Jobs in March in Sign of Economic Health
The robust hiring streak reflects the economy’s resilience amid a continued pandemic and the highest inflation in 40 years.
Apr 1st, 2022
Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros, during a job fair at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, as layoffs continue to decline amid a strong job market rebound. Jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 214,000 for the week ending March 12, 2022 down from the previous week's 229,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday, March 17.
U.S. Jobless Claims Lowest Since 1969
The unemployment rate dropped to 3.8%, from 4% in January.
Mar 24th, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee hearing, on March 3, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate Banking Committee approved Powell's nomination to a second four-year term as chair of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, ust hours after the Fed began what will be a difficult effort to combat inflation.
Powell: Fed Will Hike Further and Faster if Necessary
The Fed hasn’t raised its benchmark rate by a half-point since May 2000, but Powell's comments indicate it could.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee hearing, on March 3, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Starts Inflation Defense with Key Rate Hike, More to Follow
The Fed's quarter-point hike in its key rate marks the start of its effort to curb the high inflation that followed the recovery from the recession.
Mar 17th, 2022
Prices are displayed on a sign at a gas station in Milwaukee on March 14, 2022, with a billboard for medical services in the background.
Fears Grow of Persistent Inflation Becoming New Normal
The worrying signs are growing as gasoline costs hit records on the back of surging oil prices.
Mar 17th, 2022
Judy Gallagher, left, wears a mask as she looks through music at the Ernest Tubb Record Shop on June 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
U.S. Retail Spending Slowed in February Amid Inflation's Bite
Many retailers are bracing for how the war will worsen supply shortages.
Mar 16th, 2022
A police car is parked in Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral in the background, in Moscow, Russia, on March 4, 2022.
Some Western Companies Keeping Ties to Russia ... for Now
It's a business calculation that involves weighing a variety of factors.
Mar 11th, 2022
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus on March 9, 2022, in Washington.
Biden Signs Order for Cryptocurrency Federal Oversight
The Biden administration views the explosive popularity of cryptocurrency as an opportunity to examine the risks and benefits of digital assets.
Mar 9th, 2022