September U.S. Industrial Production Slid 1.3% Amid Ida Impact

It was the worst showing since February’s 3.1% decline when severe winter storms hampered much of the country.

Oct 18th, 2021
Matt Ott
I Stock 1272230453
iStock

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. industrial production fell 1.3% in September, much more than expected as the lingering effects of Hurricane Ida continue to stymie activity.

The Federal Reserve reported Monday that nearly half, or 0.6%, of the overall decline in total industrial production was attributable to the hurricane.

It was the worst showing since February’s 3.1% decline, when severe winter storms hammered much of the country, disrupting a wide swath of manufacturing activities from autos to chemical plants.

Industrial production covers manufacturing, utilities and mining. The government said manufacturing output fell 0.7%, dragged down by a 7.2% decline in motor vehicles and parts as shortages of semiconductors continued to thwart the industry. Outside of the auto industry, factory output declined 0.3% the government said.

Utilities output dropped 3.6% while mining production, which includes crude oil extraction, fell 2.3%.

In a note to clients, economist Daniel Silver of J.P. Morgan said the September data disappointed, “particularly in the manufacturing sector where it looks clear that supply chain issues are continuing to weigh on activity.”

Capacity utilization for the entire industrial sector fell 1% in September to 75.2%, about 4.4% below its average.

The Fed revised August’s reading down from a 0.4% gain to a 0.1% decline.

Even with the bigger-than-expected decline and August's downward revision, total industrial production rose at an annual rate of 4.3% in the third quarter. It's the fifth consecutive quarter with a gain of 4% or more.

More in Economics
The Top 15 Export Markets for U.S. Businesses
Sponsored
The Top 15 Export Markets for U.S. Businesses
In 2020, U.S. businesses exported $1.431 trillion in goods and services to countries around the world. Nearly 75% of these sales went to just 15 countries. This new infographic shows you the top 15 export markets for U.S. businesses. Download Now
Oct 7th, 2021
In this Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, a 'Now Hiring' sign hangs on the front wall of a Harbor Freight Tools store in Manchester, N.H. When the U.S. government issues the September jobs report on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the spotlight will fall not only on how many people were hired last month. A second question will command attention, too: Are more people finally starting to look for work?
U.S. Employers Add a Weak 194,000 Jobs as Delta Maintains Hold
Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.8% from 5.2% in August.
Oct 8th, 2021
In this Oct. 20, 2010, file photo, cans of paint are seen at a Sherwin Williams store in Brunswick, Maine. Sherwin-Williams is one of a number of companies that have warned higher costs are hurting profits.
Inflation Knocks Businesses Off Balance as Recovery Slows
Worries about inflation becoming a longer-term reality for the economy are reflected in the bond market.
Oct 8th, 2021
I Stock 1069360792
September Factory Growth Accelerated Despite Supply Chain Issues
It was the best showing for manufacturing since May.
Oct 3rd, 2021
In this July 21,2021 photo, a consumer shops at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill. U.S. consumer spending accelerated in August despite the surge in COVID cases, while the additional demand combined with supply shortages kept inflation high.
U.S. Consumer Spending Rebounded in August Despite COVID
The data suggests Americans are spending enough to drive the economy forward.
Oct 1st, 2021
In this July 21, 2021 photo, a consumer shops as she wears a mask at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill.
Consumer Confidence Slides for 3rd Straight Month
September's reading is lowest level for the index since it sank to 95.2 in February.
Sep 28th, 2021
In this July 15 photo, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing to examine the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Powell: Inflation Spike Lasting Longer than Expected
He says that if inflation does not abate, the Fed is ready to use its tools to lower the pressure on prices.
Sep 28th, 2021
I Stock 1257773840
OPEC Says Oil to Remain World's Top Energy Source Through 2045
The cartel says electric cars and alternative energy will reduce demand in rich countries, but expanding economies will still rely on the fossil fuel.
Sep 28th, 2021
A retail location is for rent, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the SoHo neighborhood of New York. The nation's business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.
Business Economists Lower Growth Forecasts due to Virus
The coronavirus remains the dominant variable around how the U.S. economy will do for the rest of the year and into 2022.
Sep 27th, 2021
I Stock 623205372
U.S. Retail Sales Up Surprising 0.7% in August Despite Delta
Online sales soared 5.3% last month.
Sep 16th, 2021
In this March 24, 2021 photo, a sign stands near an entrance to a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo.
Ida Impact Slows August Industrial Output to 0.4%
Closures of Gulf Coast petrochemical plants and refineries shaved 0.3 percentage points from output.
Sep 15th, 2021
I Stock 1283535451
Year-to-Date Machine Tooling Orders Blowing Past 2020's
July orders dipped slightly from June's, but soared compared to a year earlier.
Sep 13th, 2021