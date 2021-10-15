Despite Inflation, September Retail Sales Rise 0.7%

Prices have jumped almost across the board, making gasoline, furniture, cars and trips to the grocery store or restaurant more expensive.

Oct 15th, 2021
Anne D'Innocenzio
I Stock 1265272573
iStock

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans continued to spend at a solid clip in September even while facing sticker shock in grocery aisles, car lots and restaurants as snarled global supply chains slow the flow of goods.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in September from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday.

That was a stronger showing than expected. Yet there are lingering concerns as to how resilient shoppers will be if prices continue to head north and shortages lead to frustration heading into the crucial holiday season.

Consumer spending drives about 70% of all U.S. economic activity and a full recovery from a pandemic-induced recession will require their participation.

There is no evidence that Americans are pulling back, however, and spending last month was heavy everywhere, from clothing, sporting goods and toy stores to car lots.

“They are coming to enjoy the experience with their families that they hadn’t been able to do in a long time,” said Tiffany Markofsky, the chief marketing officer at a small toy store chain called Camp.

Camp is reporting strong traffic in stores and has been able to secure hot toys through close ties with its suppliers, Markofsky said.

Some of the increased spending by consumers is the direct result of spiking prices. A gallon of gasoline today costs about $1 more than it did at this time last year so in many cases, Americans aren't buying more, they're just paying more.

The U.S. reported this week that the prices consumers pay rose 0.4% in September, and they're up 5.4% over the past 12 months, matching the fastest pace since 2008. Gasoline, furniture, cars and trips to the grocery store or restaurant have all grown more expensive.

“American consumers still have plenty left in the tank despite some tough-to-find and pricier items," wrote Sal Guatieri, senior economist and director at BMO Capital Markets, in a report published Friday.

Guatieri was particularly surprised by the willingness of Americans to continue buying cars with dealerships running short on supply and manufacturers shutting down factories due to a lack of essential computer chips. Yet there was a 0.6% increase in sales at auto dealers, after a plunge last month.

While the spending increases have been broad, the delta variant had has an influence on where Americans are spending money, with more dollars devoted to buying things, rather than plane tickets or dinners out.

Online sales rose modestly as shoppers feel more comfortable shopping at physical stores. Sales at gasoline stations rose 1.8%. Tellingly, sales at restaurants and bars were virtually flat from the previous month.

The monthly retail report covers only about a third of overall consumer spending, however, and doesn’t include services such as haircuts, hotel stays and plane tickets. But there has been evidence of slowed spending in some of these areas.

Airlines have begun to report declining ticket sales and they blame the spread of the delta variant.

“A lot of gains continue to come from a diversion of spend from services to spending on products," said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail. “Consumers continue to travel, commute and vacation less than they did pre-pandemic, and the expenditure that would normally be made on these activities has found a new home in retail."

Economists have forecast at least a 7% increase in holiday sales, but the pandemic had made predictions more difficult. Steady sales that have been witnessed in clothing, tech or other goods, is not assured due to worker shortages and festering supply chain issues.

The global supply chain is so scrambled, many producers are leaving a bulk of their goods in China as they wait for shipping costs to retreat.

And hiring has slowed in the past two months even as employers post a near-record number of open jobs. About three million people who lost jobs and stopped looking for work since the pandemic have yet to resume job searches, according to recent economic data.

“The main concern now is that supply-chain disruptions and microchip shortages appear to be spreading, limiting selection and tamping down goods demand, "wrote Guatieri. “Meantime, services demand is getting held back by labour shortages, notably in restaurants. Demand isn’t the problem, supply is. “

President Joe Biden told Americans this week that his administration is confident that inflation is under control and announced a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles to help address supply issues.

The will to spend on those goods is there, as evidenced in September, however, it was also the weakest sales growth since March, Saunders said. Momentum will not continue indefinitely, he said, rather it will continue to trend down until it reaches more normalized levels, he said.

“There might be some variation during the final months of the year if consumers decide to go on a big spending spree to celebrate the holidays, but this will be the exception rather than the rule, " he added.

Small businesses and national chains well aware of strangled supply lines are trying to get people in stores now through the use of early holiday promotions in hopes of avoiding missed holiday shipping deadlines.

Target usually begins a holiday price-matching program at the start of November to win over customers. The offer this year is already in full force.

More in Economics
A Basic Guide to Exporting 11th Edition
Sponsored
A Basic Guide to Exporting 11th Edition
For American companies of all sizes, exporting to international buyers makes more sense now than ever before. The new, "Basic Guide to Exporting" addresses virtually every issue an exporter might face.
Oct 7th, 2021
In this Oct. 20, 2010, file photo, cans of paint are seen at a Sherwin Williams store in Brunswick, Maine. Sherwin-Williams is one of a number of companies that have warned higher costs are hurting profits.
Inflation Knocks Businesses Off Balance as Recovery Slows
Worries about inflation becoming a longer-term reality for the economy are reflected in the bond market.
Oct 8th, 2021
I Stock 1069360792
September Factory Growth Accelerated Despite Supply Chain Issues
It was the best showing for manufacturing since May.
Oct 3rd, 2021
In this July 21,2021 photo, a consumer shops at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill. U.S. consumer spending accelerated in August despite the surge in COVID cases, while the additional demand combined with supply shortages kept inflation high.
U.S. Consumer Spending Rebounded in August Despite COVID
The data suggests Americans are spending enough to drive the economy forward.
Oct 1st, 2021
In this July 21, 2021 photo, a consumer shops as she wears a mask at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill.
Consumer Confidence Slides for 3rd Straight Month
September's reading is lowest level for the index since it sank to 95.2 in February.
Sep 28th, 2021
In this July 15 photo, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing to examine the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Powell: Inflation Spike Lasting Longer than Expected
He says that if inflation does not abate, the Fed is ready to use its tools to lower the pressure on prices.
Sep 28th, 2021
I Stock 1257773840
OPEC Says Oil to Remain World's Top Energy Source Through 2045
The cartel says electric cars and alternative energy will reduce demand in rich countries, but expanding economies will still rely on the fossil fuel.
Sep 28th, 2021
A retail location is for rent, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the SoHo neighborhood of New York. The nation's business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.
Business Economists Lower Growth Forecasts due to Virus
The coronavirus remains the dominant variable around how the U.S. economy will do for the rest of the year and into 2022.
Sep 27th, 2021
I Stock 623205372
U.S. Retail Sales Up Surprising 0.7% in August Despite Delta
Online sales soared 5.3% last month.
Sep 16th, 2021
In this March 24, 2021 photo, a sign stands near an entrance to a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo.
Ida Impact Slows August Industrial Output to 0.4%
Closures of Gulf Coast petrochemical plants and refineries shaved 0.3 percentage points from output.
Sep 15th, 2021
I Stock 1283535451
Year-to-Date Machine Tooling Orders Blowing Past 2020's
July orders dipped slightly from June's, but soared compared to a year earlier.
Sep 13th, 2021
In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. A judge on Tuesday, Aug. 31, sided with Gov. Parson in his decision in June to end several federal programs that provided enhanced jobless benefits for Missourians.
U.S. Jobless Claims Reach a Pandemic Low as Hiring Strengthens
Jobless claims dropped by 14,000.
Sep 2nd, 2021