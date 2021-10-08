Inflation Knocks Businesses Off Balance as Recovery Slows

Worries about inflation becoming a longer-term reality for the economy are reflected in the bond market.

Oct 8th, 2021
Damian Troise
In this Oct. 20, 2010, file photo, cans of paint are seen at a Sherwin Williams store in Brunswick, Maine. Sherwin-Williams is one of a number of companies that have warned higher costs are hurting profits.
In this Oct. 20, 2010, file photo, cans of paint are seen at a Sherwin Williams store in Brunswick, Maine. Sherwin-Williams is one of a number of companies that have warned higher costs are hurting profits.
AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File

Companies will soon start reporting their latest quarterly financial results and investors have been warned that inflation is going to sting.

Retailers, auto makers and a wide range of manufacturers have all warned investors that a supply chain crunch and higher raw materials costs are adding to expenses and hurting profits. A COVID-19 resurgence during the third quarter threw many industries off-balance just as they were regaining their footing from the pandemic slump.

Many companies were able to pass off higher costs to consumers during the first half of the year without much fuss as the economy roared back from the pandemic. But consumer spending, which is key to the economic recovery, slowed a bit over the summer as COVID-19 cases spiked. Still, demand stayed strong for many products, but companies simply didn’t have the supply and that stunted sales growth for many.

“We do think the consumer can absorb some of those higher prices, the challenge is what happens when a company doesn’t have the supply to sell,” said Jay Pestrichelli, CEO of investment firm ZEGA Financial.

Paint maker Sherwin-Williams trimmed its third-quarter sales forecast because of supply issues and higher costs. Homebuilders, including PulteGroup and Lennar, warned that higher materials costs and supply delays were hurting operations. Nike was one of the biggest names in retail to lower sales projections because of supply delays.

Many other companies have issued similar warnings at a time when the Federal Reserve has somewhat shifted its message on inflation. The central bank spent much of the year saying that rising inflation would be short-lived and tied to the recovery. In late September, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation has stayed higher for longer than expected and could continue into next year.

Worries about inflation becoming a longer-term reality for the economy are reflected in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury has jumped from 1.32% to as high as 1.54% during the past two weeks.

Analysts are warning that persistent inflation could continue crimping companies’ bottom lines and consumers’ willingness to spend, which would mean a continued slowdown for economic growth.

“If you end up getting lower growth and higher inflation, then you get stagflation and that’s no good for the market,” Pestrichelli said.

More in Economics
Preparing Your Product for Export
Sponsored
Preparing Your Product for Export
Selecting and preparing your product for export requires knowledge of the unique characteristics of each target market. It is very important to do research. This guide discusses things to consider to prepare your product for export.
Oct 7th, 2021
I Stock 1257773840
OPEC Says Oil to Remain World's Top Energy Source Through 2045
The cartel says electric cars and alternative energy will reduce demand in rich countries, but expanding economies will still rely on the fossil fuel.
Sep 28th, 2021
A retail location is for rent, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the SoHo neighborhood of New York. The nation's business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.
Business Economists Lower Growth Forecasts due to Virus
The coronavirus remains the dominant variable around how the U.S. economy will do for the rest of the year and into 2022.
Sep 27th, 2021
I Stock 623205372
U.S. Retail Sales Up Surprising 0.7% in August Despite Delta
Online sales soared 5.3% last month.
Sep 16th, 2021
In this March 24, 2021 photo, a sign stands near an entrance to a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo.
Ida Impact Slows August Industrial Output to 0.4%
Closures of Gulf Coast petrochemical plants and refineries shaved 0.3 percentage points from output.
Sep 15th, 2021
I Stock 1283535451
Year-to-Date Machine Tooling Orders Blowing Past 2020's
July orders dipped slightly from June's, but soared compared to a year earlier.
Sep 13th, 2021
In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. A judge on Tuesday, Aug. 31, sided with Gov. Parson in his decision in June to end several federal programs that provided enhanced jobless benefits for Missourians.
U.S. Jobless Claims Reach a Pandemic Low as Hiring Strengthens
Jobless claims dropped by 14,000.
Sep 2nd, 2021
I Stock 1058859950
U.S. Manufacturing Growth Accelerated Slightly in August
Despite shortages of materials and labor, last month's PMI ticked up 0.4 points from July.
Sep 1st, 2021
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and captured by NOAA's GOES-16 shows lightning swirling around the eye of Hurricane Ida as the storm approaches the Louisiana coast on the morning of Aug. 29.
Analysts Estimate Modest Economic Damage from Ida
That's as long as damage estimates don't rise sharply and refinery shutdowns are not prolonged.
Aug 30th, 2021
A sign displays the price for shirts as a shopper peruses the offerings at a Costco warehouse in this photograph taken Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. Growth in U.S. consumer spending slowed in July to a modest increase of 0.3% while inflation over the past 12 months rose to the fastest pace in three decades.
Consumer Spending Slows to 0.3% Gain in July
It was the clearest signal yet that the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus was is an impact on consumer spending.
Aug 27th, 2021
Businessperson I Stock 1271491361
4 Ways Businesses Can Dodge Loan Scams and Predatory Lenders
As the old saying goes, "If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
Aug 19th, 2021
A Now Hiring sign at a business in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. U.S. employers posted a record 10.1 million job openings in June, another sign that the job market and economy are bouncing back briskly from last year’s coronavirus shutdowns. The Labor Department reported Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 that job openings rose from 9.5 million in May.
U.S. Jobless Claims Hit a Pandemic Low
The weekly pace of applications for unemployment aid has fallen more or less steadily since topping 900,000 in early January.
Aug 19th, 2021