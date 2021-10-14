September U.S. Wholesale Prices Rose By Record 8.6%

It was the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010.

Oct 14th, 2021
Martin Crutsinger
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the monthly increase in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was 0.5% for September compared to a 0.7% gain in August.

The 8.6% rise for the 12 months ending in September compared to an 8.3% increase for the 12 months ending in August, which had been the previous record 12-month gain.

On Wednesday, the government reported that inflation at the retail level rose 0.4% in September with its consumer price index up 5.4% over the past 12 months, matching the fastest pace since 2008.

The jump in inflation this year reflects higher prices for food and energy and a number of other items from furniture to autos as the pandemic has snarled supply chains and demand has outstripped supply.

The report on wholesale prices showed that core inflation at the wholesale level, excluding volatile energy and food, was up 0.2% in September from August and was 6.8% higher over the past 12 months.

Almost 80% of the overall increase in wholesale prices last month was attributed to a 1.3% rise in the price of goods, the largest increase since May. In September, 40% of the jump in goods prices reflected rising energy prices. Price increases for services rose a smaller 0.2%

Food costs at the wholesale level rose 2% in September while energy prices were up 2.8%, the biggest jump since a 5% surge in March.

Oct 8th, 2021
In this July 21,2021 photo, a consumer shops at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill. U.S. consumer spending accelerated in August despite the surge in COVID cases, while the additional demand combined with supply shortages kept inflation high.
U.S. Consumer Spending Rebounded in August Despite COVID
The data suggests Americans are spending enough to drive the economy forward.
Oct 1st, 2021
In this July 21, 2021 photo, a consumer shops as she wears a mask at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill.
Consumer Confidence Slides for 3rd Straight Month
September's reading is lowest level for the index since it sank to 95.2 in February.
Sep 28th, 2021
In this July 15 photo, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing to examine the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Powell: Inflation Spike Lasting Longer than Expected
He says that if inflation does not abate, the Fed is ready to use its tools to lower the pressure on prices.
Sep 28th, 2021
I Stock 1257773840
OPEC Says Oil to Remain World's Top Energy Source Through 2045
The cartel says electric cars and alternative energy will reduce demand in rich countries, but expanding economies will still rely on the fossil fuel.
Sep 28th, 2021
A retail location is for rent, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the SoHo neighborhood of New York. The nation's business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.
Business Economists Lower Growth Forecasts due to Virus
The coronavirus remains the dominant variable around how the U.S. economy will do for the rest of the year and into 2022.
Sep 27th, 2021
I Stock 623205372
U.S. Retail Sales Up Surprising 0.7% in August Despite Delta
Online sales soared 5.3% last month.
Sep 16th, 2021
In this March 24, 2021 photo, a sign stands near an entrance to a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo.
Ida Impact Slows August Industrial Output to 0.4%
Closures of Gulf Coast petrochemical plants and refineries shaved 0.3 percentage points from output.
Sep 15th, 2021
I Stock 1283535451
Year-to-Date Machine Tooling Orders Blowing Past 2020's
July orders dipped slightly from June's, but soared compared to a year earlier.
Sep 13th, 2021
In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. A judge on Tuesday, Aug. 31, sided with Gov. Parson in his decision in June to end several federal programs that provided enhanced jobless benefits for Missourians.
U.S. Jobless Claims Reach a Pandemic Low as Hiring Strengthens
Jobless claims dropped by 14,000.
Sep 2nd, 2021
I Stock 1058859950
U.S. Manufacturing Growth Accelerated Slightly in August
Despite shortages of materials and labor, last month's PMI ticked up 0.4 points from July.
Sep 1st, 2021
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and captured by NOAA's GOES-16 shows lightning swirling around the eye of Hurricane Ida as the storm approaches the Louisiana coast on the morning of Aug. 29.
Analysts Estimate Modest Economic Damage from Ida
That's as long as damage estimates don't rise sharply and refinery shutdowns are not prolonged.
Aug 30th, 2021