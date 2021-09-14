US Consumer Prices Up 0.3% in August, Lowest Inflation Rise in 7 Months

The August gain fell from a 0.5% increase in July and a 0.9% surge in June.

Sep 14th, 2021
Martin Crutsinger
I Stock 962219688
iStock

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose a lower-than-expected 0.3% last month, the smallest increase in seven months and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures may be cooling.

The August gain fell from a 0.5% increase in July and a 0.9% surge in June, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. It was the smallest increase since a similar 0.3% rise in January.

The August slowdown in prices was seen as offering some hope that Americans were finally starting to see some relief from a price surge earlier in the year.

Over the past 12 months, prices are up 5.3% a slight improvement after two months of gains of 5.4%, which had been the highest 12-month gains since 2008.

Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, rose a tiny 0.1% in August and are up 4% over the past year.

Republicans have attacked the Biden administration for this year's surge in prices but administration officials have insisted that the price jump will be temporary and pries will begin to return to more normal levels as numerous supply chain problems are resolved.

More in Economics
7 Strategies for Growth
Sponsored
7 Strategies for Growth
It’s been 60 years since U.S. business leaders have had the chance to ride a 6% GDP expansion. Download this how-to guide detailing seven strategic pillars to save money and grow new revenue streams for your business.
Sep 1st, 2021
Businessperson I Stock 1271491361
4 Ways Businesses Can Dodge Loan Scams and Predatory Lenders
As the old saying goes, "If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
Aug 19th, 2021
A Now Hiring sign at a business in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. U.S. employers posted a record 10.1 million job openings in June, another sign that the job market and economy are bouncing back briskly from last year’s coronavirus shutdowns. The Labor Department reported Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 that job openings rose from 9.5 million in May.
U.S. Jobless Claims Hit a Pandemic Low
The weekly pace of applications for unemployment aid has fallen more or less steadily since topping 900,000 in early January.
Aug 19th, 2021
Workers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sew layers for ice-skating shoes at a manufacturing factory in the ice and snow sports equipment industry park in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on July 15.
Official: Virus, Floods Likely to Slow China's Economic Growth
China’s economy still is in a “recovery trend” from last year’s pandemic-induced slowdown but is likely to weaken after a relatively strong first half.
Aug 16th, 2021
New Buick Encore SUV's displayed on the sales lot at the Albrecht Auto Group dealership on Aug. 3 in Wakefield, Mass.
U.S. Consumer Prices Decelerate, Up 0.5% in July
It was a decent slowdown from a brisk 0.9% jump in June.
Aug 11th, 2021
A shopper passes a hiring sign while entering a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of available workers, the U.S. economy likely enjoyed a burst of job growth last month as it bounces back with surprising vigor from last year’s coronavirus shutdown. The Labor Department’s July jobs report Friday, Aug. 6 is expected to show that the United States added more than 860,000 jobs in July, topping June’s 850,000, according to a survey of economists by the data firm FactSet.
U.S. Added 943,000 Jobs in July
The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%.
Aug 6th, 2021
In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis reported net profit of 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in the first half of 2021.
Carmaker Stellantis Reports Record 1H Margins, $7B Profits
The numbers came despite lower production due to interruptions in the semiconductor supply chain.
Aug 3rd, 2021
Debbie Wademan, production supervisor, cuts the stars to proper length to make American flags at North American Manufacturing on June 28 in Scranton, Pa.
U.S. Manufacturing Growth Decelerated Further in July
While still at a healthy pace, it was the second-straight slowdown after activity peaked in May.
Aug 2nd, 2021
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., updates reporters on the infrastructure negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, at the Capitol in Washington on July 28.
Senate Unveils 2,700-Page, $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill
The measure could be one of the more substantial expenditures on the nation’s roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and the electric grid in years.
Aug 2nd, 2021
I Stock 868865280
US Consumer Spending up 1% in June
Despite inflation impacts, June’s solid increase provided further evidence that consumers are driving a strengthening economic recovery.
Jul 30th, 2021
A hiring sign is shown in Downers Grove, Ill., Thursday, June 24, 2021. The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits slid last week, another sign that the job market continues to recover rapidly from the coronavirus recession.Jobless claims dropped by 24,000 to 400,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Worker Pay Rises Strongly as Businesses Fight to Fill Jobs
Wages and salaries had the largest increase in more than 14 years.
Jul 30th, 2021
The California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Dec. 18, 2020.
U.S. Economy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Size
Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the economy grew at a 6.5% annual rate last quarter.
Jul 29th, 2021