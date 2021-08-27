Consumer Spending Slows to 0.3% Gain in July

It was the clearest signal yet that the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus was is an impact on consumer spending.

Aug 27th, 2021
Martin Crutsinger
A sign displays the price for shirts as a shopper peruses the offerings at a Costco warehouse in this photograph taken Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. Growth in U.S. consumer spending slowed in July to a modest increase of 0.3% while inflation over the past 12 months rose to the fastest pace in three decades.
A sign displays the price for shirts as a shopper peruses the offerings at a Costco warehouse in this photograph taken Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. Growth in U.S. consumer spending slowed in July to a modest increase of 0.3% while inflation over the past 12 months rose to the fastest pace in three decades.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

WASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in U.S. consumer spending slowed in July to a modest increase of 0.3% as infections from the delta variant spread, while inflation over the past 12 months hit its fastest pace in three decades.

Last month's spending was not even a third of the 1.1% rise in June, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

It was the clearest signal yet that the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus has had an impact on consumer spending, the driving force in the economy.

Consumer prices over the past 12 months have risen 4.2%, the biggest 12-month gain since a 4.5% increase for the 12 months ending in January 1991. This price index tied to consumer spending is the inflation gauge preferred by the Federal Reserve.

The 4.2% increase over the past year is well above the Fed's annual inflation target of 2% but so far Fed officials view the jump in inflation as transitory and have not changed their easy-money policies in the belief that rising infections could become a threat to future growth.

In a speech Friday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell continued to express optimism that the jump in inflation is temporary and will not require the Fed to raise interest rates to tamp down inflation.

“The spike in inflation is so far largely the product of a relatively narrow group of goods and services that have been directly affected by the pandemic and the reopening of the economy,” Powell said, effects that “should wash out over time.”

Powell did say the Fed could begin trimming its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases later this year, a maneuver used to lower long-term interest rates, as long as the labor market continues to improve.

Rising inflation and infections are taking a toll on consumer confidence.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, released Friday, fell sharply in August to a reading of 70.3, down from 81.2 in July. But economists said they are looking for a rebound in confidence once the inflation spike and COVID-19 cases begin to recede.

Incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending, rose a solid 1.1% in July reflecting in part the strong job gains that month.

The government reported Thursday that the overall economy as measured by the gross domestic product, rose by a solid 6.6% in the April-June quarter. While economists have trimmed their forecasts for growth in the current quarter based on the virus resurgence, analysts still believe if COVID-19 cases recede in the final four months of 2021, the country will experience its strongest growth since the mid-1980s this year.

“We believe cooler consumer spending growth is more likely than consumers retrenching and the economy going into reverse,” said Lydia Boussour, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

The pandemic crushed spending on services like travel and restaurants, though Americans continued to spend on goods as they holed up at home. There is some evidence that the spread of the delta variant may again be cooling spending on services, which had begun to rebound as more people became vaccinated.

Southwest Airlines is reducing flights for the rest of the year because infection rates in the U.S. are starting to cut into demand for plane tickets.

The airline said Thursday it would cut its September schedule by 27 flights a day and trim 162 flights a day, or 4.5% of its schedule, from early October through Nov. 4.

The 4.2% rise in overall U.S. inflation over the past 12 months was up from a 4% gain for the 12 months ending in June. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, was up 3.6% for the 12 months ending in June, also the fastest increase since 1991.

The 1.1% rise in incomes was the best showing since a 21% surge in March when the government was disbursing economic support payments from the $1.9 trillion rescue plan that President Joe Biden pushed through Congress. The increase in July reflected strong hiring and the initial payments from the expanded Child Care Tax Credit.

With incomes outpacing spending, the personal saving rate rose sharply to 9.6% of after-tax incomes in July. Economists estimate that the excess savings of households now totals around $2.5 trillion, giving consumers plenty of spare cash to keep spending.

For July, the spending gain reflected a 1% rise in spending on services which includes everything from restaurant meals to utility bills. Spending on durable goods such as autos fell a sharp 2.3% while spending on nondurable goods such as clothing was down 0.4%.

More in Economics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis reported net profit of 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in the first half of 2021.
Carmaker Stellantis Reports Record 1H Margins, $7B Profits
The numbers came despite lower production due to interruptions in the semiconductor supply chain.
Aug 3rd, 2021
Debbie Wademan, production supervisor, cuts the stars to proper length to make American flags at North American Manufacturing on June 28 in Scranton, Pa.
U.S. Manufacturing Growth Decelerated Further in July
While still at a healthy pace, it was the second-straight slowdown after activity peaked in May.
Aug 2nd, 2021
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., updates reporters on the infrastructure negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, at the Capitol in Washington on July 28.
Senate Unveils 2,700-Page, $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill
The measure could be one of the more substantial expenditures on the nation’s roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and the electric grid in years.
Aug 2nd, 2021
I Stock 868865280
US Consumer Spending up 1% in June
Despite inflation impacts, June’s solid increase provided further evidence that consumers are driving a strengthening economic recovery.
Jul 30th, 2021
A hiring sign is shown in Downers Grove, Ill., Thursday, June 24, 2021. The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits slid last week, another sign that the job market continues to recover rapidly from the coronavirus recession.Jobless claims dropped by 24,000 to 400,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Worker Pay Rises Strongly as Businesses Fight to Fill Jobs
Wages and salaries had the largest increase in more than 14 years.
Jul 30th, 2021
The California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Dec. 18, 2020.
U.S. Economy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Size
Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the economy grew at a 6.5% annual rate last quarter.
Jul 29th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Lehigh Valley operations facility for Mack Trucks in Macungie, PA on Wednesday, July 28.
Biden Pitches New 'Buy American' Rules During Truck Factory Visit
"They got a new sheriff in town,” Biden said after touring a Pennsylvania Mack Truck facility.
Jul 28th, 2021
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the Financing of African Economies Summit, Paris, May 18, 2021.
IMF Forecasts 6% Growth as Economies Reopen
But the agency downgraded its forecast for poorer countries, most of which are struggling to vaccinate.
Jul 27th, 2021
Lumber is piled at a housing construction site, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Middleton, Mass. Home construction in the U.S. rose a strong 6.3% in June, another big swing in what has been an up-and-down year so far.
U.S. Home Construction Jumps 6.3% in June
Home construction starts rose 12.6% in the West and 9.7% in the South.
Jul 20th, 2021
In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. The recession that broke out with onset of the coronavirus pandemic officially ended in April 2021, making it the shortest downturn on record, according to the committee of economists that determines when recessions begin and end.
Economists: Pandemic Recession Ended in April 2020
It was the shortest downturn on record.
Jul 19th, 2021
Business Man Giving Bank Notes To Another Person 516934262 2125x1416 (1)
Knowing Your Financing Options
A re-opening economy means opportunities for growth, which may demand new levels of investment in order to capitalize.
Jul 16th, 2021