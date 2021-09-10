August U.S. Producer Prices Soar Unprecedented 8.3% Year-Over-Year

It was the biggest annual gain since the Labor Department started calculating the 12-month number in 2010.

Sep 10th, 2021
Paul Wiseman
In this March 24 photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen in a parking lot outside a General Motors assembly plant where they are produced in Wentzville, Mo.
In this March 24 photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen in a parking lot outside a General Motors assembly plant where they are produced in Wentzville, Mo.
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 8.3% last month from August 2020, the biggest annual gain since the Labor Department started calculating the 12-month number in 2010.

The Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index — which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers — rose 0.7% last month from July after increasing 1% in both June and July.

Inflation has been stirring as the economy recovers from last year's brief but intense coronavirus recession. Supply chain bottlenecks and a shortage of workers have pushed prices higher. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has called the price spikes temporary and has warned of the dangers of the central bank raising its benchmark interest rate (now near zero) prematurely, potentially stalling the economy's comeback.

“Since the pandemic, supply chains have never been the same and likely won’t normalize for at least six months,” said a report by Contingent Macro Advisors. "Only then will we (and, more importantly, the Fed) get a true sense of the trend rate of producer inflation.″

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core producer prices rose 0.6% from July and 6.7% from a year earlier. Food prices were up 2.9% last month after falling in July. Over the past year, wholesale food prices have climbed 12.7%, including surges of 59.2% for beef and 43.5% for shortening and cooking oil. Energy prices rose 0.4% from July and are up 32.3% over the past year.

The economy's brisk recovery appears to have hit a late summer lull as COVID-19's highly contagious delta variant discourages Americans from shopping in stores or going out to restaurants. Retail sales dropped in August, and employers added just 235,000 jobs last month, a third of what economists were expecting, and a sharp drop from June and July, when about 1 million jobs were added each month.

The Labor Department's report on August consumer prices comes out Tuesday. Economists expect them to have moderated slightly from July's 5.4% annual uptick, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet.

More in Economics
Opportunities in Exporting
Sponsored
Opportunities in Exporting
Manufacturers are faced with a number of challenges as they look to expand operations. And these challenges can seem especially complex when looking to fully understand exporting opportunities. Watch the 5 Minute video series.
Sep 1st, 2021
A Now Hiring sign at a business in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. U.S. employers posted a record 10.1 million job openings in June, another sign that the job market and economy are bouncing back briskly from last year’s coronavirus shutdowns. The Labor Department reported Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 that job openings rose from 9.5 million in May.
U.S. Jobless Claims Hit a Pandemic Low
The weekly pace of applications for unemployment aid has fallen more or less steadily since topping 900,000 in early January.
Aug 19th, 2021
Workers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sew layers for ice-skating shoes at a manufacturing factory in the ice and snow sports equipment industry park in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on July 15.
Official: Virus, Floods Likely to Slow China's Economic Growth
China’s economy still is in a “recovery trend” from last year’s pandemic-induced slowdown but is likely to weaken after a relatively strong first half.
Aug 16th, 2021
New Buick Encore SUV's displayed on the sales lot at the Albrecht Auto Group dealership on Aug. 3 in Wakefield, Mass.
U.S. Consumer Prices Decelerate, Up 0.5% in July
It was a decent slowdown from a brisk 0.9% jump in June.
Aug 11th, 2021
A shopper passes a hiring sign while entering a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of available workers, the U.S. economy likely enjoyed a burst of job growth last month as it bounces back with surprising vigor from last year’s coronavirus shutdown. The Labor Department’s July jobs report Friday, Aug. 6 is expected to show that the United States added more than 860,000 jobs in July, topping June’s 850,000, according to a survey of economists by the data firm FactSet.
U.S. Added 943,000 Jobs in July
The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%.
Aug 6th, 2021
In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis reported net profit of 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in the first half of 2021.
Carmaker Stellantis Reports Record 1H Margins, $7B Profits
The numbers came despite lower production due to interruptions in the semiconductor supply chain.
Aug 3rd, 2021
Debbie Wademan, production supervisor, cuts the stars to proper length to make American flags at North American Manufacturing on June 28 in Scranton, Pa.
U.S. Manufacturing Growth Decelerated Further in July
While still at a healthy pace, it was the second-straight slowdown after activity peaked in May.
Aug 2nd, 2021
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., updates reporters on the infrastructure negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, at the Capitol in Washington on July 28.
Senate Unveils 2,700-Page, $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill
The measure could be one of the more substantial expenditures on the nation’s roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and the electric grid in years.
Aug 2nd, 2021
I Stock 868865280
US Consumer Spending up 1% in June
Despite inflation impacts, June’s solid increase provided further evidence that consumers are driving a strengthening economic recovery.
Jul 30th, 2021
A hiring sign is shown in Downers Grove, Ill., Thursday, June 24, 2021. The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits slid last week, another sign that the job market continues to recover rapidly from the coronavirus recession.Jobless claims dropped by 24,000 to 400,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Worker Pay Rises Strongly as Businesses Fight to Fill Jobs
Wages and salaries had the largest increase in more than 14 years.
Jul 30th, 2021
The California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Dec. 18, 2020.
U.S. Economy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Size
Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the economy grew at a 6.5% annual rate last quarter.
Jul 29th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Lehigh Valley operations facility for Mack Trucks in Macungie, PA on Wednesday, July 28.
Biden Pitches New 'Buy American' Rules During Truck Factory Visit
"They got a new sheriff in town,” Biden said after touring a Pennsylvania Mack Truck facility.
Jul 28th, 2021