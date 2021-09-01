U.S. Manufacturing Growth Accelerated Slightly in August

Despite shortages of materials and labor, last month's PMI ticked up 0.4 points from July.

Sep 1st, 2021
Martin Crutsinger
I Stock 1058859950
iStock

WASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in U.S. manufacturing accelerated in August despite the fact that companies were still struggling with supply chain problems.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Wednesday that its index of manufacturing activity rose 0.4 percentage point in August to 59.9. Manufacturing had seen a slowdown in July when activity dipped to 59.5 from 60.6 in June.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. August marked the 15th consecutive month that manufacturing has grown after contracting in April 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic triggered nationwide business shutdowns.

Tom Fiore, chair of the ISM manufacturing survey committee, said the new report showed that manufacturers continued to struggle to meet surging demand while at the same time dealing with numerous supply chain disruptions.

“All segments of the manufacturing economy are impacted by record-long raw materials lead times, continued shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties transporting products,” he said.

The new surge in COVID-19 cases added to those problems, Fiore said, by causing more worker absences and increased short-term shutdowns due to shortages of parts and difficulties in finding enough workers to staff assembly lines.

While supply chain problems remain severe, they have eased somewhat in the past few months with supplier delivery times falling.

Labor problems however increased with the employment index falling to 49.0 in August, down from 52.9 in July.

“While some of the recent price pressures have faded, supply constraints, and particularly labor shortages are still proving to be a drag,” Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said.

More in Economics
Opportunities in Exporting
Sponsored
Opportunities in Exporting
Manufacturers are faced with a number of challenges as they look to expand operations. And these challenges can seem especially complex when looking to fully understand exporting opportunities. Watch the 5 Minute video series.
Sep 1st, 2021
New Buick Encore SUV's displayed on the sales lot at the Albrecht Auto Group dealership on Aug. 3 in Wakefield, Mass.
U.S. Consumer Prices Decelerate, Up 0.5% in July
It was a decent slowdown from a brisk 0.9% jump in June.
Aug 11th, 2021
A shopper passes a hiring sign while entering a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of available workers, the U.S. economy likely enjoyed a burst of job growth last month as it bounces back with surprising vigor from last year’s coronavirus shutdown. The Labor Department’s July jobs report Friday, Aug. 6 is expected to show that the United States added more than 860,000 jobs in July, topping June’s 850,000, according to a survey of economists by the data firm FactSet.
U.S. Added 943,000 Jobs in July
The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%.
Aug 6th, 2021
In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis reported net profit of 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in the first half of 2021.
Carmaker Stellantis Reports Record 1H Margins, $7B Profits
The numbers came despite lower production due to interruptions in the semiconductor supply chain.
Aug 3rd, 2021
Debbie Wademan, production supervisor, cuts the stars to proper length to make American flags at North American Manufacturing on June 28 in Scranton, Pa.
U.S. Manufacturing Growth Decelerated Further in July
While still at a healthy pace, it was the second-straight slowdown after activity peaked in May.
Aug 2nd, 2021
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., updates reporters on the infrastructure negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, at the Capitol in Washington on July 28.
Senate Unveils 2,700-Page, $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill
The measure could be one of the more substantial expenditures on the nation’s roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and the electric grid in years.
Aug 2nd, 2021
I Stock 868865280
US Consumer Spending up 1% in June
Despite inflation impacts, June’s solid increase provided further evidence that consumers are driving a strengthening economic recovery.
Jul 30th, 2021
A hiring sign is shown in Downers Grove, Ill., Thursday, June 24, 2021. The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits slid last week, another sign that the job market continues to recover rapidly from the coronavirus recession.Jobless claims dropped by 24,000 to 400,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Worker Pay Rises Strongly as Businesses Fight to Fill Jobs
Wages and salaries had the largest increase in more than 14 years.
Jul 30th, 2021
The California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Dec. 18, 2020.
U.S. Economy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Size
Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the economy grew at a 6.5% annual rate last quarter.
Jul 29th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Lehigh Valley operations facility for Mack Trucks in Macungie, PA on Wednesday, July 28.
Biden Pitches New 'Buy American' Rules During Truck Factory Visit
"They got a new sheriff in town,” Biden said after touring a Pennsylvania Mack Truck facility.
Jul 28th, 2021
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the Financing of African Economies Summit, Paris, May 18, 2021.
IMF Forecasts 6% Growth as Economies Reopen
But the agency downgraded its forecast for poorer countries, most of which are struggling to vaccinate.
Jul 27th, 2021
Lumber is piled at a housing construction site, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Middleton, Mass. Home construction in the U.S. rose a strong 6.3% in June, another big swing in what has been an up-and-down year so far.
U.S. Home Construction Jumps 6.3% in June
Home construction starts rose 12.6% in the West and 9.7% in the South.
Jul 20th, 2021